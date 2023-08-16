Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Most Meters Swum At 2023 Worlds

We’re back for another edition of Swimming’s TopTenTweets (and other social media posts) of the week! We’re beginning to look towards the NCAA season, but there’s still some good content out from Worlds and the many other meets that happened last month. Let’s get into it.

10. Battle at the Burr II

Tickets are on sale for Battle at the Burr round 2, which means that college swimming is almost back.

**Sound on** Tickets on sale NOW Don't miss out on "College Swimming's hottest ticket" Link to purchase 👇🏽 https://t.co/MdfPmlY9R4 pic.twitter.com/2M6TcZkStL — Howard U Swimming & Diving (@HUSwimming) August 15, 2023

9. ICYMI, There’s A Swimmer on Big Brother This Season

Swim news dropping in the middle of an episode of Big Brother IS growing the sport, actually.

sounds like Matt's going to try out to swim for Hungary in the Paris 2024 Olympics #bb25 — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 9, 2023

8. TYR Pro Series Data Dump

Another week, another data dump here on TopTenTweets

This one is for all you swim-data fans out there 😎 We compiled National Team athlete data from the four #TYRProSeries competitions this year for stroke and split-time analysis. Check it out to see a detailed report on tempos across these meets! 📈: https://t.co/46wHH0aDWY pic.twitter.com/0rNCpAK6UU — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) August 15, 2023

7. Team Goggles

We love this reel from the Swimming Canada Worlds’ contingent.

6. Most Meters in Fukuoka

We added up who swam the most in the pool, but Kristof Rasovszky was on a different level.

Do you know 🇭🇺 Kristof RASOVSZKY is the athlete with the most metres swum at #Fukuoka23?

Kristof swam 20900m across #Openwater and #swimming competitions. For a faster recovery, Kristoff used a rubber band on on his arms and legs to help blood circulation. Watch out the video! pic.twitter.com/omkiOYrjHe — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) August 13, 2023

5. GOATs

And while we’re at it, Katie Ledecky should be on there too.

4. Happy Crystal Anniversary

The best angle of the iconic relay, 15 years later.

It’s been 15 years since this moment that will live on forever in Olympic history: The greatest relay of all time. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/nYhFMdiVqn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2023

3. Off To College

Bella Sims says ‘thank’ you to her Sandpiper teammates as she heads to Florida but as Claire Weinstein commented, they’re “still the lethal trio just from 2,000 miles away.”

2. Destiny Arrives

I wouldn’t go so far as to call the new conference realignments “perfectly balanced,” though.

1. Swimming Laps

This gets the #1 spot because it’s the most relaxing thing I’ve seen all week.