Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Most Meters Swum At 2023 Worlds

We’re back for another edition of Swimming’s TopTenTweets (and other social media posts) of the week! We’re beginning to look towards the NCAA season, but there’s still some good content out from Worlds and the many other meets that happened last month. Let’s get into it.

10. Battle at the Burr II

Tickets are on sale for Battle at the Burr round 2, which means that college swimming is almost back. 

9. ICYMI, There’s A Swimmer on Big Brother This Season

Swim news dropping in the middle of an episode of Big Brother IS growing the sport, actually. 

8. TYR Pro Series Data Dump

Another week, another data dump here on TopTenTweets

7. Team Goggles

We love this reel from the Swimming Canada Worlds’ contingent. 

6. Most Meters in Fukuoka

We added up who swam the most in the pool, but Kristof Rasovszky was on a different level.  

5. GOATs

And while we’re at it, Katie Ledecky should be on there too.

4. Happy Crystal Anniversary

The best angle of the iconic relay, 15 years later. 

3. Off To College

Bella Sims says ‘thank’ you to her Sandpiper teammates as she heads to Florida but as Claire Weinstein commented, they’re “still the lethal trio just from 2,000 miles away.”

2. Destiny Arrives

I wouldn’t go so far as to call the new conference realignments “perfectly balanced,” though. 

1. Swimming Laps

This gets the #1 spot because it’s the most relaxing thing I’ve seen all week. 

Popovici 1:39.99
1 hour ago

MP not on the top 5 greatest athletes list is criminal.

