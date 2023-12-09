2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hometown hero David Popovici will contest both the 100-meter freestyle (semifinals) and 200 free (final) on Saturday as part of a loaded Day 5 finals lineup in Otopeni, Romania.

Popovici was the No. 2 qualifier in the 100 free during prelims this morning (46.70) behind Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (46.49). On Friday night, Popovici snagged the top seed in the 200 free semifinals with a time of 1:42.04, more than half ahead of British challengers James Guy (1:42.66) and Matt Richards (1:42.70).

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Day 5 Finals Schedule

Women’s 100 back final

Men’s 200 free final

Women’s 100 fly final

Men’s 200 breast final

Women’s 200 free semifinals

Women’s 200 IM final

Men’s 50 fly final

Men’s 100 IM semifinals

Men’s 50 breast semifinals

Men’s 100 free semifinals

Women’s 50 fly semifinals

Men’s 200 back semifinals

Mixed 200 free relay final

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)

Top 8:

Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.88 Medi Harris (GBR) – 56.81 Mary-Ambre Moluh (FRA) – 57.10 Kathleen Dawson (GBR) – 57.30 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) – 57.41 Danielle Hill (IRL) – 57.56 Camila Rebelo (POR) – 58.18 Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 58.25

Kira Toussaint claimed the gold medal in the 100 backstroke to open the night, marking it the 3rd consecutive win for her in this event. Her time of 55.88 cleared the field by nearly a full second, as the 2nd place time was 56.81.

Toussaint took the race out aggressively, flipping in 27.14 at the 50 and only extending her lead from there.

Medi Harris continued her strong meet with another medal, this time silver in the 100 back. Her teammate, Olympic Champion Kathleen Dawson, touched 4th (57.30). Harris won the 200 backstroke earlier in the competition, where she clocked 2:02.45 to go 1-2 with teammate Katie Shanahan.

Mary-Ambre Moluh of France grabbed the bronze medal, stopping the clock in 57.10. Moluh recently announced her decision to swim with Cal in the United States, where she will begin in September. You can read more about her announcement here.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

European Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.81 (2009)

Top 8:

Matthew Richards (GBR) – 1:41.01 James Guy (GBR) – 1:41.12 Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:41.15 David Popovici (ROU) – 1:41.52 Roman Fuchs (FRA) – 1:42.55 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) – 1:42.69 Antonio Djakovic (SUI) – 1:43.13 Matteo Ciampi (ITA) – 1:43.16

The men’s 200 free was a scorcher, as we saw a 4-way battle for the gold medal. Matt Richards of Team GB took the early lead through the first 50, flipping in a swift 23.35. David Popovici went with him, turning in 23.48. Heading into the 100 turn, James Guy began to charge. He took the lead by flipping in 49.17, and maintained that lead until about 148m when Danas Rapsys of Lithuania flipped through the 150 in the lead. Popovici then fell back, with Richards, Guy, and Rapsys all stroke-for-stroke heading into the final 5 meters.

Richards ultimately got the touch, hitting a time of 1:41.01 to out touch Millfield teammate James Guy by 0.11. Rapsys hit the wall in 1:41.15 to grab the bronze medal.

Hometown hero David Popovici ended up 4th tonight, recording a final time of 1:41.52 to come short of his 1:40.79 time from this time last year.

Six swimmers clocked 1:42.6 or faster, showcasing the depth Europe possesses in the 200 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 54.05 (2022)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 54.61 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.00 (2017)

Top 8:

Louise Hansson (SWE) – 55.37 Angelina Kohler (GER) – 55.50 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) – 55.98 Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 56.67 Sara Juvenik (SWE) – 56.86 Lana Pudar (BIH) – 56.91 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 57.48 Panna Ugrai (HUN) – 57.59

Louise Hansson of Sweden and Angelina Kohler of Germany had a tight battle in the 100 fly. Hansson took it out fast (25.77), but Kohler went with her (25.79). They remained even through about 80 meters, before Hansson made a late charge to get the touch. Hansson hit the wall in 55.37, to out-touch the 200 fly champ Kohler by just 0.13.

Anna Ntountounaki swam a national record en route to bronze, touching in 55.98 to break the 56-second barrier for the first time in her career. 400 IM bronze medalist from the first night of competition, Ellen Walshe, swam 56.67 to add a 4th place finish to her resume. The time by Walshe registers a new Irish record.

Six of the eight finalists posted a sub-57 second effort in tonight’s final, with Laura Lahtinen (57.48) and Panna Ugrai (57.59) rounding out the field.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

European Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

SC Euros Record: Marco Koch (GER) – 2:00.53 (2015)

Top 8:

Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 2:02.41 Anton McKee (ISL) – 2:02.74 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:03.32 Erik Persson (SWE) – 2:04.95 Matej Zabojnik (CZE) – 2:05.75 Maksym Ovchinnikov (UKR) – 2:05.79 Marco Koch (GER) – 2:05.81 Christopher Rothbauer (AUT) – 2:07.40

Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands led the 200 breaststroke from start to finish, touching in 2:02.41 to win his first international gold medal. Corbeau took the first 100 out in 58.82, the only person under :59 and only one of three to break 1-minute opening the race.

Anton McKee made a charge on the final 100 meters, as he started to marginally out split Corbeau. He ended up touching 2nd, grabbing the silver in a time of 2:02.74.

Arno Kamminga made it another 1-3 finish for Dutch breaststroke, replicating what was done in the 100 breaststroke. This time, though, 1 & 3 were switched with Corbeau grabbing gold and Kamminga snagging bronze. Kamminga recorded a time of 2:03.32, shy of his best time but it seems he has focused more on the 100 since the Tokyo Olympics.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

Top 8:

Freya Anderson (GBR) – 1:53.10 Nikolett Padar (HUN) – 1:53.51 EJ Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 1:54.05 Sofia Morini (ITA) – 1:54.20 SS Jorunnardottir (ISL) – 1:54.23 Giulia D’Innocenzo (ITA) – 1:54.32 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 1:54.47 Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 1:55.14

Freya Anderson will advance to tomorrow’s championship final with the top qualifying time (1:53.10), as she won semifinal #2 by well over a second.

Nikolett Padar of Hungary broke the European Junior record en route to winning the first semifinal, finishing in a time of 1:53.51. She touched out Barbora Seemanova by 0.54 at the finish, with both swimmers easily advancing to tomorrow’s final.

Sofia Morini (ITA), SS Jorunnardottir (ISL), Guilia D’Innocenzo (ITA), Freya Colbert (GBR), and Valentine Dumont (BEL) will all feature in tomorrow’s final, too.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)

Top 8:

Abbie Wood (GBR) – 2:05.58 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 2:06.58 Lena Kreundl (AUT) – 2:06.89 Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 2:07.23 Hanna Bergman (SWE) – 2:09.48 Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 2:09.57 Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 2:10.61 Ellie McCartney (IRL) – 2:12.40

After winning the 400 IM on day one of the competition, Abbie Wood of Great Britain took the 200 IM tonight to sweep the Olympic distance (200/400) IM events. Wood led the whole way, splitting 27.23 on the butterfly, 31.10 on the backstroke, 36.61 on breaststroke, and 30.64 on free. Her winning time of 2:05.58 was enough to take the victory by exactly one second over 100 IM gold medalist Charlotte Bonnet.

Bonnet, the freestyler turned breaststroker/IMer, clocked 2:06.58 to secure a silver medal for France. Like Wood, she too swam a well balanced race. She particularly excelled on the final two legs, as her breaststroke and freestyle secured the silver medal over Lena Kreundl of Austria.

Krendul hit the touchpad in 2:06.89 to claim bronze and register a new national record.

Wood’s teammate, Katie Shanahan, swam to a 4th place finish in 2:07.23. Ellen Walshe, who touched 4th in the 100 butterfly minutes ago, grabbed 6th place in 2:09.57.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.79 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 21.96 Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 22.06 Jacob Peters (GBR) – 22.10 Stanislas Huille (FRA) – 22.52 Daniel Zaitsev (EST) – 22.56 Nikola Miljenic (CRO) – 22.63 Oskar Hoff (SWE) – 22.90

Noe Ponti clocked a sizzling 21.79 to claim gold in the 50 butterfly, just 0.04 outside the world record of 21.75. The world record is co-held by Nicholas Santos of Brazil and Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary. Szabo touched for silver tonight, finishing in 21.96 to come shy of the 21.86 marker he threw down yesterday.

Maxime Grousset threw down a new French record en route to a bronze medal performance, getting his hands on the wall in 22.06. Jacob Peters of Great Britain, who won the bronze in the 100 fly, was just 0.04 behind Grousset. The time from Peters is a new British record (22.10).

MEN’S 100 IM – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.28 (2020)

European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)

SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)

Top 8:

Joe Litchfield (GBR) – 52.16 Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) – 52.27 Heiko Gigler (AUT) – 52.45 Giovanni Izzo (ITA) – 52.48 Ronny Brannkarr (FIN) – 52.59 Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 52.61 Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 52.69 ***Swim-Off Required*** between Noe Ponti (SUI) & Ramon Klenz (GER) – 53.31

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.10

Top 8:

Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.98 **Championship Record** Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 29.10 Jasmine Nocentini (ITA) – 29.31 Imogen Clark (GBR) – 29.34 Veera Kivirinta (FIN) – 29.56 SR Slyngstadli (NOR) – 29.85 Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 29.91 Diana Petkova (BUL) – 30.04

MEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

European Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BUL) – 25.25 (2021)

Top 8:

Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 25.72 Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.83 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 25.94 Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 26.20 Koen De Groot (NED) – 26.22 Archie Goodburn (GBR) – 26.26 Nas Lia (NOR) – 26.44 Berkay Omar Ogretir (TUR) – 26.52

World record holder Emre Sakci of Turkey took the first semifinal in 25.83. While his time is faster than his prelim effort (26.15), he is almost a full second outside his world record swim from 2021.

Italian World Champion Nicolo Martinenghi took the win in semifinal #2, hitting the wall in 25.72 to secure the top time heading into tomorrow’s final. After winning the 200 breast less than an hour ago, Caspar Corbeau took 2nd to Martinenghi in the heat (26.20).

World junior record holder, Simone Cerasuolo of Italy, will enter the final as the 3rd seed (25.94).

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)

European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

Top 8:

Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 45.63 Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 45.76 Matthew Richards (GBR) – 46.23 Jacob Whittle (GBR) – 46.38 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) – 46.42 David Popovici (ROU) – 46.48 Leonardo Deplano (ITA) – 46.91 Diogo Ribiero (POR) – 46.95

British freestyle star Matt Richards took a convincing win in the first semi, touching in 46.23. Richards won the 200 freestyle earlier in the night, so winning this semi and advancing to tomorrow’s final completes his impressive double. The world record holder in the long course version, David Popovici of Romania, hit the wall 2nd in 46.48.

Maxime Grousset ripped a 21.94 split on the opening 50 of the second semi, and held on to win in 45.63. Alessandro Miressi of Italy touched right behind, clocking 45.76. Those two athletes will be the top 2 qualifiers for tomorrow’s final.

Jacob Whittle of Team GB posted the 4th fastest time of the evening, recording 46.38 en route to his 3rd place finish in semifinal two.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.50 (2021)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)

European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (SRB) – 1:46.11 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017)

Top 8:

MIXED 200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: France – 1:27.33 (2022)

European Record: France – 1:27.33 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Russian Federation – 1:28.31 (2019)

Top 8: