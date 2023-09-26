French World Championships Semifinalist Mary-Ambre Moluh Verbally Commits To Cal (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mary-Ambre Moluh, a 2023 World Championships semi-finalist in the women’s 50 back, announced her verbal commitment to the University of California-Berkley.

Moluh, who represents France internationally, is not the first from her country to verbal to Cal, as French national runner-up Lilou Ressencourt announced her commitment to Berkley last week. Both swimmers will arrive at Cal in the fall of 2024, right after the 2024 Olympic games happening in their home nation.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the university of California, Berkeley. I’d like to thank my family, friends and coach for supporting me in every decision, as well as the CAL coaches, and everyone I got to meet throughout this process 🫶🏽 Can’t wait for this new adventure !!

GO BEARS!! 🐻💙💛

At the 2023 World Championships, Moluh finished 10th in the 50 back with a time of 27.82. She also led off France’s 400 free prelims relay that finished 10th.

Moluh has very strong backstroke times in both long course and short course. Her best short course meters 100 back time converted to yards would have been just 0.08 off scoring at NCAAs last season, while her 50 back time is just 0.15 off what Stadden went to lead off Cal’s 200 medley relay at NCAAs.

Expect Moluh to be a big contributor in freestyle as well. After posting breakout long course 50 and 100 freestyle swims this spring, Moluh is due for a short course drop in the events—right now, her short course 50 and 100 free bests are both slower than her long course bests, and her yards conversions in those events likely aren’t an accurate representation of her actual abilities.

Best Times (LCM):

50 free: 25.19

100 free: 54.48

200 free: 2:01.76

50 back: 27.63

100 back: 59.67

100 fly: 1:01.34

Best Times (SCM):

50 free: 25.72 (from 2019)

100 free: 54.90

50 back: 26.33

100 back: 57.36

100 fly: 1:00.92

Best Times (SCM converted to SCY):

50 free: 23.17

100 free: 49.45

50 back: 23.72

100 back: 51.67

100 fly: 54.88

Moluh’s arrival at Cal could coincide perfectly with the departure of Isabelle Stadden, the team’s best backstroker currently. If Stadden opts not to take her fifth year of eligibility, the 2023-24 NCAA season would be her final NCAA season.

The Cal women, in their second season under longtime men’s head coach Dave Durden and assistant head David Marsh, have already gotten some big-time recruits. Two weeks ago, Alex Shackell and Claire Weinstein, the #1 and #3 recruits in the high school class of 2025, announced their verbal commitment to Cal. Now, Moluh will add to the starpower.

