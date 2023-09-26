12x World Deaf Champion Carli Cronk Living Life Without Limits

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

17-Year-Old Carli Cronk had a historic summer, breaking the record for most medals ever won at a World Deaf Swimming Championships with 15 in the 6-day meet, 12 of them being gold. This major accomplishment followed Cronk’s Deaflympic debut, where she won 12 medals, all of them gold. Cronk gives insight into her massive schedule as well as what’s next for her: swimming for the University of Notre Dame.

