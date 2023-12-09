2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here comes the last full-length prelims session of the 2023 SC European Championships, as the last prelims session tomorrow will only feature 3 events. Today, however, we have another 9 events on the schedule, which are sure to be action packed.

DAY 5 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Men’s 50 breaststroke – heats

Women’s 200 freestyle – heats

Men’s 200 backstroke – heats

Women’s 50 breaststroke – heats

Men’s 100 freestyle – heats

Men’s 100 individual medley – heats

Women’s 50 butterfly – heats

Mixed 4×50 freestyle relay – heats

Men’s 800 freestyle – heats

The men’s 50 breast will feature World Record holder Huseyin Sakci of Turkey, the only man to have been under 25 seconds in the event. Sakci is seeded with his WR of 24.95, making him the top seed by a considerable margin. That being said, he’ll have plenty of competition, as Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi and Simone Cerasuolo present a threat.

The men’s 100 free should bee a really fun event as well. France’s Maxime Grousset is the top seed, coming in with a 45.41. There’s a ton of depth in the event, however, as there are 3 other swimmers seeded under 46 seconds, including Romania’s David Popovici, the World Record holder in the LCM 100 free.

The men’s 800 free will feature Daniel Wiffen, the European Record holder in the event.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

European Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BUL) – 25.25 (2021)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi led the field in the men’s 50 breast this morning, swimming a 26.04. Martinenghi has been 25.42 before, so this was a very solid morning swim. His Italian teammate, Simone Cerasuolo, came in 4th this morning in 26.43. Italy also had Federico Poggio, who came in 8th with a 26.77, however, as each country can only advance 2 swimmers beyond prelims, Poggio will not advance to semifinals.

World Record holder Huseyin Sakci clocked a 26.15 this morning, which was good for 2nd overall. Sakci is the only swimmer to have been under 25 seconds, holding the WR at 24.95.

Netherlands’ Caspar Corbeau was 3rd this morning in 26.37.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Freya Anderson (Great Britain) – 1:53.72 Barbora Seemanova (Czech Republic) – 1:54.57 Freya Colbert (Great Britain) – 1:54.89 Nikolett Padar (Hungary) – 1:55.54 Giulia D’Innocenzo (Italy) – 1:55.70 Valentine Dumont (Belgium) – 1:56.02 Janja Segel (Slovenia) – 1:56.09 Nele Schulze (Germany) – 1:56.18 Sofia Morini (Italy) – 1:56.33 Maya Werner (Germany) – 1:56.81 Lucile Tessariol (France) – 1:56.86 Victoria Catterson (Ireland) – 1:56.90 Katja Fain (Slovenia) – 1:56.96 SS Jorunnardottir (Iceland) – 1:57.05 Francisca Martins (Portugal) – 1:57.39 Signe Bro (Denmark) – 1:57.72

Great Britain’s Freya Anderson was very solid this morning, swimming a 1:53.72 to establish the top time of prelims by nearly a second. She put together a very conservative race, splitting 56.61 on the opening 100, then coming home in 57.11.

Great Britain also saw Freya Colbert pop a 1:54.89 for 3rd, advancing to semifinals as one of the top seeds. Lucy Hope finished right behind Colbert, swimming a 1:55.16. However, with Anderson and Colbert ahead of her, Hope is unable to advance to the semifinals.

Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova, the top seed coming into the event, swam a 1:54.57 for 2nd overall. She was out much faster than Anderson, swimming a 54.63 on the opening 100, which was almost 2 full seconds faster than Anderson.

Hungary’s Nikolett Padar was 5th this morning in 1:55.54 but with Hope unable to move on to semifinals, Padar will be the 4th seed tonight. Her time was good for a prelims swim, coming in a second off her best.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)

European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (SRB) – 1:46.11 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Luke Greenbank (Great Britain) – 1:49.79 Cameron Brooker (Great Britain) – 1:51.85 Ole Braunschweig (Germany) – 1:52.58 Apostolos Siskos (Greece) – 1:53.03 Mewen Tomac (France) – 1:53.16 Samuel Toernqvist (Sweden) – 1:53.24 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (France) – 1:53.28 Gabriel Lopes (Portugal) – 1:53.54 Kaloyan Levterov (Bulgaria) – 1:53.81 Lorenzo Mora (Italy) – 1:54.01 John Shortt (Ireland) – 1:54.21 Erikas Grigaitis (Lithuania) – 1:54.88 Markus Lie (Norway) – 1:54.91 Oleksandr Zheltiakov (Ukraine) – 1:54.93 Adam Jaszo (Hungary) – 1:55.02 Denis Popescu (Romania) – 1:55.86

Great Britain was on form in the men’s 200 back this morning, seeing Luke Greenbank and Cameron Brooker post the top 2 times. Greenbank was particularly good this morning, swimming a 1:49.79 to clock the top time. He was out in 53.99 on the first 100, then came home in 55.80. Greenbank is looking good as he heads into semifinals, as the Championship Record in the event is a 1:48.02.

Brooker was 1:51.85, getting out to a 54.31 on the first 100 and coming home in 57.44.

Hungary’s Adam Jaszo was the top seed coming into the event and narrowly made it through to the semifinals. Jaszo clocked a 1:55.02 this morning, coming in 17th overall. However, there were 2 swimmers ahead of her who were the 3rd swimmers from their countries and therefore couldn’t advance to semifinals. That left Jaszo as the 15th seed for semifinals tonight.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.10 (2013)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Benedetta Pilato (Italy) – 29.21 Eneli Jefimova (Estonia) – 29.46 Imogen Clark (Great Britain) – 29.50 Jasmine Nocentini (Italy) – 29.63 Veera Kivirinta (Finland) – 29.87 SR Slyngstadli (Norway) – 29.96 Klara Thormalm (Sweden) – 30.21 Andrea Podmanikova (Slovakia) – 30.29 Tara Vovk (Slovenia) – 30.40 Kara Hanlon (Great Britain) – 30.44 (TIE) Diana Petkova (Bulgaria) – 30.44 (TIE) Maria Romanjuk (Estonia) – 30.52 Olivia Klint Ipsa (Sweden) – 30.61 Schastine Tabor (Denmark) – 30.66 Maria Drasidou (Greece) – 30.70 Kiia Metsakonkola (Finland) – 30.90

Benedetta Pilato was on fire in the women’s 50 breast prelims this morning. The star Italian sprinter breaststroker clocked a 29.21, coming in just 0.11 seconds off the Championship Record of 29.10. She led a charge of Italians which featured 4 swimmers finishing in the top 9.

Jasmine Nocentini was the 2nd-fastest Italian this morning, swimming a 29.63 for 4th overall. She and Pilato will be the Italian duo that advances to semifinals tonight. Anita Bottazzo came in 7th with a 30.15, while Martina Carraro clocked a 30.28 for 9th but neither was able to advance to semis.

Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova, just weeks away from turning 17 years old, came in 2nd this morning in 29.46. Great Britain’s Imogen Clark was right behind her, swimming a 29.50 for 3rd.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)

European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Italian Alessandro Miressi was the top performer in the men’s 100 free this morning, swimming a 46.49. Miressi was very strong on the back half of the race, splitting 23.88on the 2nd 50. The 2nd Italian to make it through was Leonardo Deplano, who came in 8th with a 47.09.

Romania’s David Popovici was 2nd this morning in 46.70. Popovici is, of course, the World Record holder in the LCM version of the 100 free with a 46.86.

Great Britain’s Jacob Whittle and Matt Richards tied for 3rd this morning, each swimming a 46.85. They swam the race nearly identically, as Whittle was 22.56/24.39 and Richards was 22.62/24.23.

Hungarian Nandor Nemeth was the only other swimmer who went under 47 seconds this morning, coming in 5th with a 46.88.

MEN’S 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.28 (2020)

European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)

SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.50 (2021)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: France – 1:27.33 (2022)

European Record: France – 1:27.33 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Russian Federation – 1:28.31 (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008)

European Record: Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:25.96 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 (2021)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: