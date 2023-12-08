2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Day 3 of the 2023 Winter Juniors East meet is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

Following an electric set of performances on Thursday, Lakeside Swim Team 15-year-old Charlotte Crush is set for another huge day. Crush is the top seed in the girls 100 back, where she comes in with a time of 50.44. Of course, Crush blew that time away last night, leading off the Lakeside 400 medley relay in a stunning 49.53, setting a new 15-16 NAG in the process. Given that swim last night, Crush stands a great chance of taking down the meet record, which is a 50.53 by Bella Sims from last year’s meet.

Crush is also entered in the girls 100 fly, where she is the #3 seed with a 51.52. Carmel Swim Club 17-year-old Alex Shackell is the top seed in the event, coming in with a 50.47, which is notably under the meet record of 50.87. Blair Regional Y 17-year-old Leah Shackley is right there as well, coming in as the #2 seed with a 50.96.

16-year-old Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family Y) has a busy day ahead of him as well. Heilman is the top seed in the boys 100 fly, where he is the meet record holder with the 44.67 he swam to win this event at last year’s meet. Heilman is also the 15-16 NAG record holder in the event with that time as well.

On top of the 100 fly, Heilman is also entered in the 100 breast, where he is the #4 seed with a 54.26. Bolles School Sharks 17-year-old Wyatt Porch is the top seed with a 53.88.

Alex Shackell is also the top seed in the girls 200 free, coming in with a 1:43.60. Shackell also led off the Carmel 800 free relay in 1:42.28 on Wednesday night, so she could have a huge race in store today.

After winning the girls 500 free last night, Carmel 15-year-old Kayla Han comes in as the top seed in the girls 400 IM today. Han is the top seed in the event by a significant margin, coming in with her personal best of 4:06.95, which also stands as the 13-14 girls NAG in the event.

