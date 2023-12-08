2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Friday morning heat sheets

Day 3’s prelims session will feature heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Maximus Williamson is top seed in the 400 IM (3:39.83), 200 free (1:33.07), and 100 back (46.90), and he is slated to swim all three. Swim Neptune’s August Vetsch tops the field in the 100 fly with 47.22, while Rose Bowl’s Daniel Li comes in with the fastest seed time (52.83) in the 100 breast.

Like Lakeside’s Williamson, Mission Viejo’s Teagan O’Dell has three events on the program. She is top seed in the 100 back (50.96) and is 3rd in the 100 breast (59.73) and 4th in the 100 fly (52.21). Crow Canyon Sharks’ Bailey Hartman is looking to add to her victory in the 500 free from Thursday night – she is top seed in the 200 free (1:44.56) and ranks 7th in the 100 fly (52.52). Leah Hayes from Fox Valley tops the field in the 400 IM (4:03.05); a victory here would give her the IM sweep after her dominant win in the 200 IM on Thursday. Bellevue Club’s Piper Enge (58.95) comes in with the only sub-59 entry time in the 100 breast. She is also seeded 5th in the 200 free (1:46.67).

Girls’ meet livestream, courtesy USA Swimming

Girls’ 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims (2022)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 4:07.68P Camden Doane, King Aquatic Club – 4:14.28 Sydney Schoeck, Rockwood Swim Club – 4:17.21 Carli Cronk, Alamo Area Aquatics – 4:18.12 Alexa McDevitt, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 4:18.28 Sophie Segerson, Bellevue Club Swim Team – 4:19.05 Avery Collins, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:19.71 Emma Sayers, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 4:19.83

Girls’ 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Meet Record: 50.87, Claire Curzan (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan (2022)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls’ 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin (2010)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls’ 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger (2015)

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls’ 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 50.53, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.53, Charlotte Crush (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (2023)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ meet livestream, courtesy USA Swimming

Boys’ 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:51.46, Thomas Heilman (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster (2020)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 100 Yard Butterfly– Prelims

Meet Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.75, Aiden Hayes (2022)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley (2018)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl (2020)

15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm (2019)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy (2014)

Top 8 qualifiers: