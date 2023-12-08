Duncan Scott Clocks 1:50.98 British Record In 200 IM At European SC Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first final of day four of the 2023 European Short Course Championships brought the heat, as Olympic multi-medalist Duncan Scott busted out a new British Record in the men’s 200m IM.

The versatile 26-year-old ripped a lifetime best of 1:50.98 to get to the wall first, scorching the competition. The next-closest swimmer was Alberto Razzetti of Italy who hit 1:53.09 for silver while Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys scored 1:53.49 for bronze.

Scott’s time fell just .14 shy of the European Record and Championships Record of 1:50.85 Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios put on the books in 2019. Vazaios was also in the final here, posting 1:53.64 for 5th place.

Entering this competition, Scott’s swiftest SCM 200 IM result rested at the 1:51.53 he clocked during the 2021 final of the International Swimming League (ISL). Comparing the University of Stirling star’s previous and newly-minted records, Scott hacked .61 off of his fly leg and shaved .30 off his breast to heavily offset his slower final 50m freestyle.

New British Record Old British Record Fly 23.90 24.51 Back 27.48 27.53 Breast 32.50 32.80 Free 27.10 26.69 1:50.98 1:51.53

With his gold medal-worthy outing tonight, Scott now ranks as the 8th-best performer of all-time in this men’s SCM 200 IM.

Scott uncharacteristically entered just the trio of IM events here in Romania, opting out of the 200m free, 200m fly and other events he’s contested internationally in the past. He held a similar pattern at this year’s World Championships where he only raced the 200m IM, notching 1;55.95 for silver.