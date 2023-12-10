Maximus Williamson Clocks 41.92 100 Free, Ranks #6 All-Time In U.S. 17-18 Age Group

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

BOYS’ 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Podium:

Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic – 41.99P Marre Gattnar, North Bay Aquatics – 43.06 Evan Croley, Streamline Aquatics – 43.26 Quin Seider, Ojai Heat Waves – 43.28 Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 43.52 PJ Foy, Glacier Swim Club – 44.06 Sammy Empey, Lake Oswego Swim – 44.20 Diggory Dillingham, Bend Swim Club – 44.23

On Saturday night, in the final of the boys’ 100-yard freestyle at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships — West, 17-year-old Maximus Williamson posted a personal best time of 41.99 to win. He beat out his previous best mark of 42.49 set last season at Winter Juniors. In addition, he also became the sixth-fastest performer of all time in the boys’ 17-18 age group rankings for the 100 free, and the third high schooler in history to break 42 seconds.

The only two 100 freestylers faster than Williamson in high school are Ryan Hoffer, who went 41.23 at age 17 in 2015, and Kaii Winkler, who clocked a time of 41.96 as a 16-year-old earlier this year.

Update: Later in the session, Williamson lowered his best time and swam a 41.92 leading off Lakeside Aquatic Club’s 400 free relay. That relay ended up being DQed, but his time still counts.

All-Time Top Performances, 100-Yard Freestyle (Boys’ 17-18 Age Group Rankings):

Ryan Hoffer — 41.23 (2015) Jonny Kulow — 41.66 (2023) Matt Brownstead — 41.87 (2021) Vladmir Morozov — 41.88 (2011) Caeleb Dressel — 41.90 (2015) Maximus Williamson — 41.99 (2023)

Williamson’s front and back halves both made strides compared to last season, getting 0.27 seconds faster on his first 50 and 0.23 seconds faster on his second 50. Later on the relay, he had an even faster back half, but his front half was slower compared to when he swam the 100 free individually.

Split Comparison:

Maximus Williamson, 2022 Winter Juniors Maximus Williamson, 2023 Winter Juniors, individual 100 free Maximus Williamson, 2023 Winter Juniors, 400 free relay leadoff 50y 20.34 20.07 20.23 100y 22.15 21.92 21.69 Total 42.49 41.99 41.92.

Earlier at Winter Juniors, Williamson broke the 17-18 U.S. national age group records in the 200 free (1:31.37) and 200 IM (1:41.18).