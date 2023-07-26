Thomas Heilman, 16, Becomes the Fastest American 18&U Ever in the 200 Fly – 1:53.82

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) World Junior Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017) Championship Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34

, Hungary – 1:50.34 2022 Time to Medal: 1:53.61

Top 8:

The men’s 200 fly final in Fukuoka saw France’s Leon Marchand claim victory in 1:52.43. Meanwhile, American 16-year-old Thomas Heilman finished just off the podium, clocking a huge new lifetime best of 1:53.82. The swim marks a new 15-16 National Age Group Record (NAG) for the U.S. 15-16 boys age group.

Back at the U.S. Trials about a month ago, Heilman cracked Michael Phelps‘ NAG, bringing the mark down to 1:54.54. With his performance tonight, Heilman has now taken well over half a second off his previous NAG. Here is a split comparison between the two performances:

Splits Heilman – World Champs Finals Heilman – U.S. Trials Finals 50m 25.31 25.46 100m 54.38 (29.07) 54.20 (28.74) 150m 1:24.12 (29.74) 1:24.50 (30.30) 200m 1:53.82 (29.70) 1:54.54 (30.04) FINAL TIME 1:53.82 1:54.54

The biggest difference between his two races is that Heilman held his pace better tonight than he did at U.S. Trials. He was actually out a little bit slower, splitting 54.38 on the opening 100m, which was 0.18 seconds off the 54.20 he split last month. The 3rd and 4th 50s were critical, however, as Heilman split 29.74 and 29.70 respectively tonight, compared to 30.30 and 30.04 at Trials. That means Heilman came home in 59.44 on the final 100 tonight, nearly a full second faster than the 1:00.34 he closed in at Trials.

Additionally, Heilman’s time tonight makes him the fastest 18-and-under performer in U.S. history in the event. Though he can’t break the 17-18 boys record yet because he’s still 16, Heilman’s 1:53.82 tonight comes in just under the U.S. 17-18 NAG of 1:53.84, which is held by Luca Urlando.

Here are the 3 fastest American 18-and-unders in the LCM 200 fly:

Moreover, Heilman’s performance tonight makes him the #5 performer in the world this year, marking the first time this young rising star has been in the top 5 in the world in an event.