Thomas Heilman, 16, Becomes the Fastest American 18&U Ever in the 200 Fly – 1:53.82

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)
- Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34
- 2022 Time to Medal: 1:53.61
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (FRA) –1:52.43
- Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) — 1:53.62
- Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.66
- Thomas Heilman (USA)/Ilya Kharun (CAN) — 1:53.82
- (tie)
- Carson Foster (USA) — 1:54.74
- Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.02
- Wang Kuan-Hung (TPE) — 1:55.43
The men’s 200 fly final in Fukuoka saw France’s Leon Marchand claim victory in 1:52.43. Meanwhile, American 16-year-old Thomas Heilman finished just off the podium, clocking a huge new lifetime best of 1:53.82. The swim marks a new 15-16 National Age Group Record (NAG) for the U.S. 15-16 boys age group.
Back at the U.S. Trials about a month ago, Heilman cracked Michael Phelps‘ NAG, bringing the mark down to 1:54.54. With his performance tonight, Heilman has now taken well over half a second off his previous NAG. Here is a split comparison between the two performances:
|Splits
|Heilman – World Champs Finals
|Heilman – U.S. Trials Finals
|50m
|25.31
|25.46
|100m
|54.38 (29.07)
|54.20 (28.74)
|150m
|1:24.12 (29.74)
|1:24.50 (30.30)
|200m
|1:53.82 (29.70)
|1:54.54 (30.04)
|FINAL TIME
|1:53.82
|1:54.54
The biggest difference between his two races is that Heilman held his pace better tonight than he did at U.S. Trials. He was actually out a little bit slower, splitting 54.38 on the opening 100m, which was 0.18 seconds off the 54.20 he split last month. The 3rd and 4th 50s were critical, however, as Heilman split 29.74 and 29.70 respectively tonight, compared to 30.30 and 30.04 at Trials. That means Heilman came home in 59.44 on the final 100 tonight, nearly a full second faster than the 1:00.34 he closed in at Trials.
Additionally, Heilman’s time tonight makes him the fastest 18-and-under performer in U.S. history in the event. Though he can’t break the 17-18 boys record yet because he’s still 16, Heilman’s 1:53.82 tonight comes in just under the U.S. 17-18 NAG of 1:53.84, which is held by Luca Urlando.
Here are the 3 fastest American 18-and-unders in the LCM 200 fly:
- Thomas Heilman, 16 – 1:53.82
- Luca Urlando, 18 – 1:53.84
- Michael Phelps, 18 – 1:54.28
Moreover, Heilman’s performance tonight makes him the #5 performer in the world this year, marking the first time this young rising star has been in the top 5 in the world in an event.
2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Fly
Marchand
1:52.43
|2
|Kristof
Milak
|HUN
|1:52.58
|04/20
|3
|Tomoru
Honda
|JPN
|1:52.70
|12/03
|4
|Krzysztof
Chmielewski
|POL
|1:53.62
|07/26
|5
|Thomas
Heilman
|USA
|1:53.82
|07/26
This feels like a Phelps 2000 moment. Ominous…
Also has until the end of 2025 to break Milak’s WJR (1.53.79) and Milak’s unratified 1.52.71 junior time which is recognised as the Euro JR.
Deleted
I wonder how recruiting is for him. It’s gotta be tough explaining to this kid how you, as a coach, are going to make him faster when he’s already so good.
I was once told upper level college coaching can be somewhat of a sales job. It makes sense.
Excited for the 100 fly now.
Bro is him
What an intelligent swim. Followed Phelps’ advice early in the week about staying under 30.0 (I’m sure he heard it from others). Paris should be fun.