China Hops Over United States In World Championships Medal Table On Day 4

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A big shake-up happened in the swimming medal table on day 4 of the World Championships, as the nation of China frog-hopped the United States to rank #2 overall.

Before we get to that, however, let’s recognize it was another big night for medal leaders Australia.

Mollie O’Callaghan downed the third World Record for the nation over the course of the first half of these World Championships.

Following teammate Ariarne Titmus‘ new mark in the 400m free on night one and the Aussie women’s 4x100m free relay scorching a new WR in that event, MOC fired off a time of 1:52.85 to win the women’s 200m free.

Titmus snagged silver right behind to give the Aussies a 1-2 punch in that race, while Sam Short secured silver in the men’s 800m free to double up on his 400m free win already here.

To cap off the night, the Aussie mixed medley relay landed on the podium with bronze.

All told, Australia owns 6 gold medals, double that of the United States at this point in the competition.

Chugging along its medal-reaping track was China, snagging two more pieces of hardware with a gold and bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

On-fire Qin Haiyang doubled up on his 100m breast win with another top spot while teammate Sun Jiajun followed him with bronze.

China put an exclamation point on the night with a tremendous win in the mixed medley relay, surging ahead of Australia and the United States who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Nic Fink was a bright spot for the U.S. he snagged silver between the Chinese men in the 100m breast.

But for perspective on the stars n’ stripes performance as a whole, at this point last year in Budapest the United States had already captured 22 medals, including 10 golds. The nation has its work cut out for it to get up to that level over the next four days.