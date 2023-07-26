China Hops Over United States In World Championships Medal Table On Day 4

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
A big shake-up happened in the swimming medal table on day 4 of the World Championships, as the nation of China frog-hopped the United States to rank #2 overall.
Before we get to that, however, let’s recognize it was another big night for medal leaders Australia.
Mollie O’Callaghan downed the third World Record for the nation over the course of the first half of these World Championships.
Following teammate Ariarne Titmus‘ new mark in the 400m free on night one and the Aussie women’s 4x100m free relay scorching a new WR in that event, MOC fired off a time of 1:52.85 to win the women’s 200m free.
Titmus snagged silver right behind to give the Aussies a 1-2 punch in that race, while Sam Short secured silver in the men’s 800m free to double up on his 400m free win already here.
To cap off the night, the Aussie mixed medley relay landed on the podium with bronze.
All told, Australia owns 6 gold medals, double that of the United States at this point in the competition.
Chugging along its medal-reaping track was China, snagging two more pieces of hardware with a gold and bronze in the 50m breaststroke.
On-fire Qin Haiyang doubled up on his 100m breast win with another top spot while teammate Sun Jiajun followed him with bronze.
China put an exclamation point on the night with a tremendous win in the mixed medley relay, surging ahead of Australia and the United States who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.
Nic Fink was a bright spot for the U.S. he snagged silver between the Chinese men in the 100m breast.
But for perspective on the stars n’ stripes performance as a whole, at this point last year in Budapest the United States had already captured 22 medals, including 10 golds. The nation has its work cut out for it to get up to that level over the next four days.
Never mind Taiwan, if that’s not a reason to invade I don’t know what is.
Gold medals are increasingly being spread to a wider pie of countries. This wasn’t really the case in the past.
It,s not that the United States is getting worse. It,s that swimming is growing and improving in a wider variety of countries, but still mostly richer countries
How dare you bring logic into this discussion! This is swimswam comments!!
Depending on how GB, France or Italy are able to fair on the rest of the week, the USA could get frog leaped by other countries at some point
The relays are going to play a big part in the rest of the US’s golds, if they manage to secure some wins
On the women’s side :
The USA is currently n°2 with 2G 4S 3B
The order is Australia/USA/China/Lithuania
On the men’s side :
The USA is currently n°4 with 1G 3S 3B
The order is Australia/China/France/USA/Italy/UK/Tunisia
Adding Diving China already Won Worlds and cannot be passed on Golds anymore
If you assign points to the medals and score the meet the USA would still be winning as bad as they have swam. Not everyone has swam poorly, but definitely a lot of mishaps
That’s the Chinese way of counting medals during Olympic Games ; as soon as they get passed on golds, they have to rely on the number of medals to still be the n°1 nation
Usually it’s a bad sign if you have to change how you mesure success in the middle of a competition
China has always used golds as the metric…
That’s correct ! I was mistaken and misremembered the way they altered the medal count in Tokyo to still come out on top ; they claimed medals from other teams as their own (HK and Taïwan)
http://www.insider.com/china-claims-olympic-medal-table-victory-over-usa-altered-count-2021-8
Only related to backstroke but kilment Kolesnikov just popped a 51.82 100 back surpassing Murph. #2 all time.
Had Russians been allowed, USA would only have 2 golds so far.
I wish Kolesnikov could compete even if it was under a neutral flag