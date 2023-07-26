Regan Smith Breaks 50 Back American Record During Worlds Semis In A Time Of 27.10

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31

2022 Time to Final: 27.72

During the semi-finals of the women’s 50 back at the 2023 World Championships, Regan Smith swam a time of 27.10 to take the top overall seed and break the American record. Previously, the American record was time of 27.12 broken by Katharine Berkoff at U.S. trials in 2022.

Smith also ties the Netherland’s Kira Toussaint as the third-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 50 back.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 50 Back:

Liu Xiang, China —26.98 (2018) Zhao Jing, China — 27.06 (2009) Kira Toussaint, Netherlands (2021)/Regan Smith, United States (2023) — 27.10 Fu Yuanhui, China — 27.11 (2015)

Headed into Worlds, Smith’s best time was a 27.14 from U.S. Nationals this June. She had finished 0.01 seconds behind Berkoff in her Nationals race, and was previously tied with Etiene Medeiros as the fifth-fastest performer of all-time.

On Thurdsay night, Smith will have to race the finals of the 50 back and 200 fly in the same session. The two events will be approximately 34 minutes apart, with the 200 fly coming first. Smith is qualified for the 50 back final as the top overall seed, and is in the 200 fly final as the second seed.

Berkoff is also in the 50 back final as the fourth seed, meaning she will have a chance to take back her American record.