2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 2

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

We’re now halfway through the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, with the East meet taking place in Columbus, Ohio, and the West in Westmont, Illinois. As we always do, we are combining the results from the two sites to bring you the combined top-8 finishers in each event from each day.

Day 2 brought us individual event finals in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, followed by a timed-finals session that featured the 400 medley relays.

Girls’ 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 4:27.52 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14 – Katie Ledecky (2011)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58 – Katie Ledecky (2015)

Combined Top 8:

Kayla Han (CSC) – East – 4:38.12 Lynsey Bowen (CSC) – East – 4:39.51 Bailey Hartman (CROW) – West – 4:39.53 Lillie Nesty (GSC) – East – 4:39.55 Alex Shackell (CSC) – East – 4:40.16 Ella Cosgrove (SAC) – West – 4:41.84 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 4:43.76 Kate Hurst (SCAR) – East – 4:44.10

Kayla Han, a recent East transplant, having moved from La Mirada, California, to Carmel, Indiana, this fall, clocked the fastest overall 500 free time with 4:38.12. West meet champion Bailey Hartman (4:39.53) was third behind Han and her Carmel Swim Club teammate Lynsey Bowen (4:39.51).

Boys’ 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:22.50 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:15.36 – Drew Kibler (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42 – Luke Hobson (2022)

Combined Top 8:

Gregg Enoch (CSC) – East – 4:14.36 Luke Whitlock (FAST) – East – 4:15.76 Cooper Lucas (LAC) – West – 4:16.25 David King (CA-Y) – East – 4:17.02 Cooper McDonald (DYNA) – East – 4:18.31 Jones Lambert (LSC) – West – 4:19.07 Trey Hesser (GM) – West – 4:19.37 Max Carlsen (LVSC) – West – 4:19.55

The East went 1-2 in the boys’ 500 free event, too, with Carmel’s Gregg Enoch (4:14.36) and Fishers Area Swim Team’s Luke Whitlock (4:15.76). Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Cooper Lucas, who won the West meet with 4:16.25, was third overall.

Girls’ 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Meet Record: 1:52.21 – Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29 – Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38 – Teagan O’Dell (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36 – Kate Douglass (2020)

Combined Top 8:

Leah Hayes (TIDE) – West – 1:53.57 Molly Sweeney (CSC) – East – 1:54.58 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 1:54.61 Grace Rabb (AQJT) – West – 1:55.64 Katie Christopherson (SA) – East – 1:56.27 Emily Thompson (GSCY) – East – 1:56.56 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – East – 1:56.73 Elle Scott (MAC) – East – 1:56.87

The East meet landed 5 spots in the top 8, but the fastest performance came from Leah Hayes in the West meet. She clocked in at 1:53.57, a PB by half a second. The East meet winner, Carmel’s Molly Sweeney, was .03 faster than West’s Teagan O’Dell from Mission Viejo.

Boys’ 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

Combined Top 8:

Once again, the Maximus Williamson-versus-Thomas Heilman saga played out on the national stage, with the former edging the latter by .27 in the 200 IM final. They each took claim to a NAG record, with Williamson downing David Nolan’s 17-18 mark and Heilman taking down Williamson’s 15-16 record. Their rivalry makes for great drama, or it would do, if not for the fact that they will be teammates at the University of Virginia in 2025.

Girls’ 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 21.49 – Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50 – Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32 – Simone Manuel (2015)

Combined Top 8:

Julie Mishler (FAST) – East – 21.87 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ) – West – 21.93 Katie Belle Sikes (ECA) – East – 21.95 Lily Christianson (IA) – East – 22.09 Jillian Crooks (TAC) – East – 22.10 Annam Olasewere (CPAC) – East – 22.16 Sarah Paisley Owen (MAAC) – East – 22.21 Josie Connely (OLY) – East – 22.25

The East slammed the West in the 50 free. Fishers Area Swimming Tigers took the overall crown with Julie Mishler’s 21.87, but her future University of Louisville teammate (roommate?), Caroline Larsen from Foxjets, wasn’t far behind with 21.93.

The East snagged the next 6 spots with Katie Belle Sikes, Lily Christianson, Jillian Crooks, Annam Olsawere, Sarah Paisley, and Josie Connely.

Boys’ 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)

13-14 NAG Record: 19.76 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 19.24 – Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 18.67 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)

Combined Top 8:

Lucca Battaglini (ECA) – East – 19.06 Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – East – 19.24 **equals 15-16 NAG** Marre Gattnar (NBA) – West – 19.53P Maximus Williamson (LAC) – West – 19.57 Diggory Dillingham (BEND) – West – 19.67 Devin Dilger (OLY) – East – 19.69 Marvin Johnson (MCC) – East – 19.73 PJ Foy (GSC) – West – 19.73

In the boys’ sprint free, the outcome was similar. Lucca Battaglini and Thomas Heilman, the top 2 finishers in the East meet, led the field with 19.06 and 19.24, respectively. Heilman’s 19.24 broke the 15-16 NAG record.

The West took the next three spots with Marre Gattner (19.53), Maximus Williamson (19.57), and Diggory Dillingham (19.67).

Girls’ 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Meet Record: 3:33.48 – Carmel Swim Club (B Berglund, M Sweeney, A Shackell, M Christman) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:40.43 – SwimMAC Carolina (Razewski, Rainey, Wilhelm, Gendzel) (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:56.53 – Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Hamilton, Kulp) (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

15-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

Combined Top 8:

Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Clarke, Sweeney, Shackell, Han) – East – 3:32.28 **Meet Record** Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, Kahler, Braeger, McDonald) – East – 3:32.33 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, McDevitt) – West – 3:37.12 SwimMac Carolina ‘A’ (Neal, Scott, Mallard, Smith) – East – 3:38.11 NASA Wildcats ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – West – 3:38.85 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘B’ (Mak, Gregory, Butler, Suppiger) – West – 3:39.47 Bolles School Sharks – East – 3:39.84 SwimMac Carolina ‘B’ – East – 3:39.89

Carmel Swim Club’s Ellie Clarke, Molly Sweeney, Alex Shackell, and Kayla Han destroyed the meet record with 3:32.28, but Lakeside’s Charlotte Crush, Georgia Kahler, Sydney Braeger, and Haley McDonald were only .05 behind.

After DQs from Mission Viejo and Crow Canyon, the top finisher in the West meet, Bellevue Club Swim Team, came in at 3rd overall with 3:37.12.

Boys’ 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 3:10.77 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (R Maurer, D Li, J Cahill, J Gim) (2022)

Meet Record: 3:10.7 – Rose Bowl Aquatics, (R Maurer, D Li, J Cahill, J Gim) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:24.49 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch) (2020)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:13.95 – Bolles School Sharks (Kyser, Porch, Lancaster, Kravchenko (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:10.27 – Spartan Aquatic Club (Stoffle, Lin, Sacca, Muhammad) (2021)

15-18 NAG Record: 3:10.27 – Spartan Aquatic Club (Stoffle, Lin, Sacca, Muhammad) (2021)

Combined Top 8:

Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ (King, Moore, Heilman, Browne) – East – 3:08.95 **Meet Record** Rose Bowl Aquatic ‘A’ (Liu, Li, Noguchi, Kim) – West – 3:10.56 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, York, Mercer, Thiesing) – East – 3:10.88 Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Osio, Paulk) – West – 3:12.11 FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Mieczkowski, Johnson, Hou, Mazurek) – West – 3:12.45 SwimMac Carolina ‘A’ (Bartee, Willis, Hill, Haywood) – East – 3:12.66 Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ – East – 3:12.67 Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ – East – 3:12.77

David King, Max Moore, Thomas Heilman, and Will Browne combined for 3:08.95 to give Cavalier Aquatics the meet record at Winter Juniors – East, but they were also 2.4 seconds faster than Rose Bowl Aquatics, who broke the West meet with 3:10.56.

Lakeside (KY) placed 3rd overall, 1.2 seconds ahead of Lakeisde (TX) frm the West meet.