Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Annihilates NAG Record in 100 Back (49.53)

Comments: 3
by Riley Overend 3

December 07th, 2023 National, News, Records

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

At just 15 years old, Charlotte Crush clocked the second-fastest swim ever by an 18-and-under American girl in the 100-yard backstroke on Thursday night.

Leading off the 400 medley relay for Lakeside Swim Team (Kentucky), Crush posted a 100 back time of 49.53, shaving almost a second off her previous-best 50.44 from March and becoming the youngest girl ever under 50 seconds.

Not only is her lifetime best a new U.S. 15-16 girls’ national age group (NAG) record, taking down Claire Curzan‘s previous standard of 50.03 by exactly half a second, but only Curzan has been faster among all American girls age 18 and under at 49.46 earlier this year.

Just three 18-and-under girls have ever been under the 50-second barrier, Regan Smith being the other (49.66 in 2019).

U.S. 15-18 Girls’ NAG Rankings

  1. Claire Curzan, 49.46 (2023)
  2. Charlotte Crush, 49.53 (2023)
  3. Regan Smith, 49.66 (2019)
  4. Phoebe Bacon, 50.39 (2021)
  5. Reilly Tiltmann, 50.42 (2022)
  6. Isabel Ivey, 50.42 (2019)
  7. Amy Bilquist, 50.50 (2016)
  8. Bella Sims, 50.53 (2022)
  9. Rachel Bootsma, 50.54 (2012)
  10. Gretchen Walsh, 50.61 (2022)

Crush’s leadoff leg was more than four seconds faster than Ellie Clarke (54.21) of Carmel Swim Club (CSC), but CSC rallied past Lakeside Swim Team for the 400 medley relay victory by just 0.05 seconds thanks to Molly Sweeney (59.92 breast), Alex Shackell (49.25 fly), and Kayla Han (48.90 free)

Day 2 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming: 

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • Meet Record: 3:33.48 – Carmel Swim Club (B Berglund, M Sweeney, A Shackell, M Christman) (2022)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 3:40.43 – SwimMAC Carolina (Razewski, Rainey, Wilhelm, Gendzel) (2019)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 3:56.53 – Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Hamilton, Kulp) (2017)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)
  • 15-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Carmel Swim Club (Ellie ClarkeMolly SweeneyAlex ShackellKayla Han) – 3:32.28 **Meet Record** 
  2. Lakeside Swim Team (Charlotte Crush, Georgia Kahler, Sydney Braeger, Haley McDonald) – 3:32.33
  3. SwimMac Carolina (Kayman Neal, Elle Scott, Caroline Mallard, Bree Smith) – 3:38.11
  4. Bolles School Sharks – 3:39.84
  5. SwimMac Carolina ‘B’ – 3:39.89
  6. Laker Swim – 3:41.11
  7. Mason Manta Rays & Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics – 3:41.73

Carmel took the lead after the butterfly leg, as Alex Shackell split a massive 49.25. She took out the first 50 in 22.75 before closing in 26.50. Haley McDonald of Lakeside anchored in 47.83, trying to close on Carmel’s Kayla Han. Han ultimately held her off at the finish, splitting 48.90 to grab the win for Carmel.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jvj
4 seconds ago

Seriously pushed that 15m marker on the first lap…

0
0
Reply
JohnCena
15 minutes ago

Charlotte Crush, what a name for a girl who crushes backstroke records.

Add her name to the long list of fast American backstrokers.

Australia has their 100 freestylers and USA has their backstrokers.

1
0
Reply
whoisthis
17 minutes ago

her underwater are filthy

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!