15-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Annihilates NAG Record in 100 Back (49.53)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

At just 15 years old, Charlotte Crush clocked the second-fastest swim ever by an 18-and-under American girl in the 100-yard backstroke on Thursday night.

Leading off the 400 medley relay for Lakeside Swim Team (Kentucky), Crush posted a 100 back time of 49.53, shaving almost a second off her previous-best 50.44 from March and becoming the youngest girl ever under 50 seconds.

Not only is her lifetime best a new U.S. 15-16 girls’ national age group (NAG) record, taking down Claire Curzan‘s previous standard of 50.03 by exactly half a second, but only Curzan has been faster among all American girls age 18 and under at 49.46 earlier this year.

Just three 18-and-under girls have ever been under the 50-second barrier, Regan Smith being the other (49.66 in 2019).

U.S. 15-18 Girls’ NAG Rankings

Claire Curzan, 49.46 (2023) Charlotte Crush, 49.53 (2023) Regan Smith, 49.66 (2019) Phoebe Bacon, 50.39 (2021) Reilly Tiltmann, 50.42 (2022) Isabel Ivey, 50.42 (2019) Amy Bilquist, 50.50 (2016) Bella Sims, 50.53 (2022) Rachel Bootsma, 50.54 (2012) Gretchen Walsh, 50.61 (2022)

Crush’s leadoff leg was more than four seconds faster than Ellie Clarke (54.21) of Carmel Swim Club (CSC), but CSC rallied past Lakeside Swim Team for the 400 medley relay victory by just 0.05 seconds thanks to Molly Sweeney (59.92 breast), Alex Shackell (49.25 fly), and Kayla Han (48.90 free)

Day 2 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming:

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Meet Record: 3:33.48 – Carmel Swim Club (B Berglund, M Sweeney, A Shackell, M Christman) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:40.43 – SwimMAC Carolina (Razewski, Rainey, Wilhelm, Gendzel) (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:56.53 – Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Hamilton, Kulp) (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

15-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

Top 8:

Carmel took the lead after the butterfly leg, as Alex Shackell split a massive 49.25. She took out the first 50 in 22.75 before closing in 26.50. Haley McDonald of Lakeside anchored in 47.83, trying to close on Carmel’s Kayla Han. Han ultimately held her off at the finish, splitting 48.90 to grab the win for Carmel.