2023 Winter Juniors East: Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 2

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The second day of Winter Juniors – East was a busy one with National Age Group (NAG) records and meet records falling left and right. Here are some standout swims that may have gotten lost in the action.

Chloe Kim from Scarlet Aquatics knocked a second off her personal best time en route to winning the B final of the 500 (4:45.95). Her previous best stood at 4:46.80, which she set in June of 2022.

Emily Wolf from the Fishers Area Swimming Tigers also had a fantastic swim in the B-final. The 14-year-old dropped over three seconds on the day to post a 4:49.17 in finals, moving her to 93rd all-time for the age group.

The boys 500 saw a tight race between Freddy Klein and Ryan Erisman Jr. in the B-final. Klein held a two-second advantage over Erisman at the halfway point, however, Erisman put together a strong back half to close the gap to only two tenths. Both set new personal bests, with Klein ultimately stopping the clock at 4:19.68, and Erisman turning in a time of 4:19.87.

There was another close race in the B-final of the boys 200 IM, as Noah Cakir, Landon Kyser, and Landon D’Ariano all finished within two-tenths of each other. Cakir logged the fastest freestyle split (25.38) of all them to take the victory (1:46.67), while Kyser narrowly edged D’Ariano for the 2nd spot (1:46.80/1:46.85). Cakir was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:46.55, moving him up to 32nd all-time for the age group.

Emily Brown from the Dublin Community Swim Team captured the B-final of the girls 200 IM with 1:56.49. Her swim marked a personal best by over a second, with her previous time standing at 1:57.73 from this meet a year ago.

15-year-old Charlotte Crush had a fantastic race to win the B-final of the 50 free. She got her hand on the wall at 22.02, taking a tenth off her best time set in March of 2022. Another strong swim came from Annie Jia, who decisively won the C-final in a best time of 22.45.

Crush’s older brother Johnny Crush snuck under the 20-second barrier to win the boys B final of the 50 freestyle (19.99). He swam a 20.10 in prelims this morning, but entered the meet with a best time of 20.18 from this past March.