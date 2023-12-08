2023 Winter Juniors West: Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 2

Night 2 featured new pool records in every single individual event, but what swims might you have missed? See the list below

Emma Sayers of Scottsdale Aquatic Club won the ‘B’ final of the girls 500 free in a personal best time of a 4:46.70. That was a five second drop off her previous best of a 4:50.90 which she swam in March. It also was a huge improvement from this meet a year ago as she swam a 4:59.56 at 2022 Winter Juniors. Sayers is committed to UNC for next fall.

In the ‘B’ final of the girls 200 IM, Sophie Segerson swam a 1:59.16 to finish second in the heat. That was a big swim for the Princeton commit as it was her first time under the 2:00 mark. This past spring, she swam a personal best of a 2:00.94.

Ohio State commit KK LeBlanc won the ‘B’ final of the girls 50 free in a 22.68. Coming into the meet, she had never been under the 23 second mark. In prelims, she got under the 23 second mark with a 22.96 and then swam even faster in finals.

On the men’s side, the two swims you might have missed in the 500 free came from Max Carlsen and Andrew Maksymowski. Carlsen, an NC State commit, has dropped over nine seconds in the last year. Tonight he swam a 4:19.55 while he was a 4:28.81 at this meet a year ago. Maksymowski has also had a huge improvement curve over the last year as he was a 4:23.75 in the ‘B’ final tonight and was a 4:36.35 last December.

In the boys 400 medley relay, Brady Johnson split a 52.90 for FMC Aquatic Club, helping them to a second place finish. Johnson had a flat start best time of a 55.59 around this time a year ago and comes into the meet with a personal best of a 53.75. His flying start time tonight sets him up well for the individual event tomorrow where he is the 5th seed. Johnson was only one of two sub-53 second splits as Daniel Li swam a 52.43 (although he had a reaction time listed as -0.62, which although there is no DQ, the split is still messed up).