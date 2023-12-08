17-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Blazes 1:41.18 200 IM to Break Nolan’s NAG Record From 2011

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST
- December 6-9, 2023
- FMC Natatorium, Westmont, Illinois
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (CST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (CST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results or on Meet Mobile
Just about an hour after Thomas Heilman lowered his own Winter Juniors meet record in the 200-yard IM from 1:41.71 to 1:41.41 at the East edition in Columbus, Ohio, future University of Virginia teammate Maximus Williamson issued an emphatic response.
Williamson, 17, crushed a personal-best 1:41.18 to win the 200 IM by more than two seconds at Winter Juniors – West in Westmont, Illinois, taking almost a full second off his previous-best 1:42.07 from last year’s meet. The victory gave the Lakeside Aquatic Club standout the new meet record as well as the new U.S. boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) record, erasing David Nolan‘s 12-year-old standard of 1:41.39 from 2011.
U.S. 17-18 Boys’ NAG Rankings
- Maximus Williamson, 1:41.18 (2023)
- David Nolan, 1:41.39 (2011)
- Owen McDonald, 1:41.60 (2023)
- Baylor Nelson, 1:42.01 (2021)
- Ryan Murphy, 1:42.24 (2014)
- Kieran Smith, 1:42.26 (2019)
- Carson Foster, 1:42.43 (2019)
- Raunak Khosla, 1:42.80 (2019)
- Luca Urlando, 1:42.81 (2021)
- Nate Germonprez, 1:42.82 (2022)
Williamson’s time tonight would already rank 3rd in the NCAA this season behind Destin Lasco (1:40.16) and Hubert Kos (1:39.26), and he won’t arrive in Charlottesville with Heilman until the fall of 2025.
It was deja vu after Thursday night, when Williamson broke the 17-18 NAG record in the 200 free (1:32.00) just minutes after Heilman crushed Williamson’s previous 15-16 mark with a 1:32.46. These two are going to be a problem together in Charlottesville, and they still have nearly two years left before beginning their collegiate careers.
BOYS’ 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- West Record: 1:42.07 – Maximus Williamson (2022)
- Meet Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29 – Michael Andrew (2014)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39 – David Nolan (2011)
Final:
- Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:41.18P
- Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:43.88
- Campbell McKean, Bend Swim Club – 1:44.23
- Jake Eccleston, Fort Collins Area – 1:46.58
- Tony Laurito, South Shore Sail – 1:446.83
- Joe Polyak, Iowa Flyers Swim – 1:47.12
- Logan Noguchi, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:47.25
- Hudson Schuricht, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1:46.63
Why is no one talking about Charlotte Crush? 49.53!!!
RIP to a legendary record
Amazing swim by Williamson but to me this just shows how ahead of his time Nolan was. So many studs have taken a crack at this and failed, and it finally took a potentially generational talent to finally sneak by it.
Video of Nolan’s swim always gets me fired up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwXrUjzOf2k
Dangit