17-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Blazes 1:41.18 200 IM to Break Nolan’s NAG Record From 2011

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

Thursday evening heat sheets

Just about an hour after Thomas Heilman lowered his own Winter Juniors meet record in the 200-yard IM from 1:41.71 to 1:41.41 at the East edition in Columbus, Ohio, future University of Virginia teammate Maximus Williamson issued an emphatic response.

Williamson, 17, crushed a personal-best 1:41.18 to win the 200 IM by more than two seconds at Winter Juniors – West in Westmont, Illinois, taking almost a full second off his previous-best 1:42.07 from last year’s meet. The victory gave the Lakeside Aquatic Club standout the new meet record as well as the new U.S. boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) record, erasing David Nolan‘s 12-year-old standard of 1:41.39 from 2011.

U.S. 17-18 Boys’ NAG Rankings

Maximus Williamson, 1:41.18 (2023) David Nolan, 1:41.39 (2011) Owen McDonald, 1:41.60 (2023) Baylor Nelson, 1:42.01 (2021) Ryan Murphy, 1:42.24 (2014) Kieran Smith, 1:42.26 (2019) Carson Foster, 1:42.43 (2019) Raunak Khosla, 1:42.80 (2019) Luca Urlando, 1:42.81 (2021) Nate Germonprez, 1:42.82 (2022)

Williamson’s time tonight would already rank 3rd in the NCAA this season behind Destin Lasco (1:40.16) and Hubert Kos (1:39.26), and he won’t arrive in Charlottesville with Heilman until the fall of 2025.

It was deja vu after Thursday night, when Williamson broke the 17-18 NAG record in the 200 free (1:32.00) just minutes after Heilman crushed Williamson’s previous 15-16 mark with a 1:32.46. These two are going to be a problem together in Charlottesville, and they still have nearly two years left before beginning their collegiate careers.

Day 2 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming:

BOYS’ 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

West Record: 1:42.07 – Maximus Williamson (2022)

(2022) Meet Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39 – David Nolan (2011)

Final: