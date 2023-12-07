Maximus Williamson Takes 17-18 NAG Record in the 200 Free Minutes After Heilman’s Swim

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

When you’re good, sometimes the world has a way of evening things out.

Lakeside Aquatic Club swimmer Maximus Williamson broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free on Wednesday at the Winter Junior Championships – West. That swim came 300 miles away and less than an hour after Thomas Heilman took his 15-16 record in the same event in Westmont.

Williamson swam 1:32.00, which broke the 2017 Maxime Rooney record of 1:32.18. Rooney did that swim at the SEC Championships in his freshman year at Florida – and it would take him two-and-a-half more years, until the 2019 Minnesota Invite, to go faster.

Williamson’s time was his best since this meet last year, where he swam 1:33.07 (which was at the time the 15-16 national record).

Splits Comparison:

Williamson Rooney HEILMAN WILLIAMSON 2023 Winter Juniors – West 2017 SECs 2023 Winter Juniors 2022 Winter Juniors 50 21.03 21.41 21.26 21.51 100 44.31 (23.28) 44.63 (23.22) 44.59 (23.33) 45.05 (23.54) 150 1:07.96 (23.65) 1:08.32 (23.69) 1:08.40 (23.81) 1:09.19 (24.14) 200 1:32.00 (24.04) 1:32.18 (23.86) 1:32.46 (24.06) 1:33.07 (23.88)

Like Heilman’s swim in Columbus, Williamson pushed his pace early and held on white-knuckles at the end for a new best time in the event.

Heilman (#1) and Williamson (#2) are the top two recruits in the high school class of 2025 and are both headed to the University of Virginia, part of one of the best classes in history.

Lakeside won that relay in 6:20.34, more than nine seconds ahead of runners-up Rose Bowl Aquatics. Besides WIlliamson, the relay included Cooper Lucas (1:33.57), Max Hatcher (1:36.91), and River Paulk (1:37.86).

All of those swimmers are either 17 or 18, meaning they broke both the 17-18 National Age Group Record (which wasn’t theirs) and the 15-18 National Age Group Record (which was) by several seconds. The same relay broke the 15-18 record last year, but because some members of that team were 16, that didn’t count as the 17-18 record.

Splits Comparison:

Every member of this year’s relay was faster than last year, with the full second drop from Williamson representing the biggest piece. Williamson and Lucas are the top two seeds in the 200 free later in the meet.

That relay swim also broke the Meet Record, which was the same as the prior 15-18 record.