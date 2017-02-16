Maxime Rooney Shatters 17-18 200 Free NAG; Wins SEC Gold in 1:32.1

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
Florida freshman Maxime Rooney not only won gold in the 200 free at his first ever SEC Championships, but he also set a new 17-18 National Age Group Record. Rooney dropped almost a full second off his personal best time to win the race in 1:32.18, shattering the former record of 1:33.05 that he set in this morning’s prelims.
Rooney was well ahead of the field, winning the race by a second and a half. Coming in 2nd was teammate Khader Baqlah (1:33.65), while South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:33.67) finished 3rd.
Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 50:
|Swimmer
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|3rd 50
|4th 50
|Final Time
|Maxime Rooney (finals)
|21.41
|23.22
|23.69
|23.86
|1:32.18
|Maxime Rooney (prelims)
|21.64
|23.59
|23.93
|23.89
|1:33.05
Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 100:
|Swimmer
|1st 100
|2nd 100
|Final Time
|Maxime Rooney (finals)
|44.63
|47.55
|1:32.18
|Maxime Rooney (prelims)
|45.23
|47.82
|1:33.05
The big difference maker came on the front half of his race. He was out in 44.63 tonight, which was 6 tenths faster than his opening split of 45.23 from this morning.
