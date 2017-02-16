Maxime Rooney Shatters 17-18 200 Free NAG; Wins SEC Gold in 1:32.1

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida freshman Maxime Rooney not only won gold in the 200 free at his first ever SEC Championships, but he also set a new 17-18 National Age Group Record. Rooney dropped almost a full second off his personal best time to win the race in 1:32.18, shattering the former record of 1:33.05 that he set in this morning’s prelims.

Rooney was well ahead of the field, winning the race by a second and a half. Coming in 2nd was teammate Khader Baqlah (1:33.65), while South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:33.67) finished 3rd.

Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time
Maxime Rooney (finals) 21.41 23.22 23.69 23.86 1:32.18
Maxime Rooney (prelims) 21.64 23.59 23.93 23.89 1:33.05

Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 100:

Swimmer 1st 100 2nd 100 Final Time
Maxime Rooney (finals) 44.63 47.55 1:32.18
Maxime Rooney (prelims) 45.23 47.82 1:33.05

The big difference maker came on the front half of his race. He was out in 44.63 tonight, which was 6 tenths faster than his opening split of 45.23 from this morning.

