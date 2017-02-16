Maxime Rooney Shatters 17-18 200 Free NAG; Wins SEC Gold in 1:32.1

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video

Florida freshman Maxime Rooney not only won gold in the 200 free at his first ever SEC Championships, but he also set a new 17-18 National Age Group Record. Rooney dropped almost a full second off his personal best time to win the race in 1:32.18, shattering the former record of 1:33.05 that he set in this morning’s prelims.

Rooney was well ahead of the field, winning the race by a second and a half. Coming in 2nd was teammate Khader Baqlah (1:33.65), while South Carolina’s Fynn Minuth (1:33.67) finished 3rd.

Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time Maxime Rooney (finals) 21.41 23.22 23.69 23.86 1:32.18 Maxime Rooney (prelims) 21.64 23.59 23.93 23.89 1:33.05

Rooney’s Splits Comparison by 100:

Swimmer 1st 100 2nd 100 Final Time Maxime Rooney (finals) 44.63 47.55 1:32.18 Maxime Rooney (prelims) 45.23 47.82 1:33.05

The big difference maker came on the front half of his race. He was out in 44.63 tonight, which was 6 tenths faster than his opening split of 45.23 from this morning.