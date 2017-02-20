WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Race Videos from the 2017 SEC Championships

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel played a huge role in the Gators’ sweep of the men’s relays at the 2017 SEC Championships, recording some of the fastest splits in history. On day 1, Dressel chased down a field of some of the nation’s best sprinters, clocking a 17.90 to help Florida win the 200 medley relay. With that, he became the 2nd man to ever break 18 seconds, joining USC’s Vlad Morozov on the short list.

On day 2, he took it a step further, clocking a 17.86 on the 200 free relay to tie Morozov with the fastest split ever and become the only man to break 18 seconds twice. He followed that up with the fastest 100 free relay split ever, turning in a 40.20 in the 400 free relay on day 5.

Note: Videos are courtesy of Texas A&M men’s YouTube channel. SwimSwam is still looking for videos of the men’s 100 free final, men’s 100 fly final, and men’s 400 free relay final.

