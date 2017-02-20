Dakota Luther Downs Vollmer’s State Record with 52.2 100 Fly at Texas 6A States

2017 TEXAS 6A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 17th-Saturday, February 18th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Conroe The Woodlands and Austin Westlake battled down to the last event at the 2017 Texas High School 6A State Championships. Dakota Luther was among Austin Westlake’s top performers, winning 2 individual state titles. Luther first won the 200 free, turning in a 1:45.68 to win by nearly 2 seconds. Her 2nd swim, the 100 fly, was arguably even more impressive. Luther blasted a 52.27 to take down the Texas State Record.

Conroe The Woodlands’ top individual performer was double champion Lucie Nordmann. She took down the Texas State Record with a 22.68 in the 50 free prelims, and was only a hundredth shy in finals to wn gild with her 22.69. Later in the meet, she took down the 100 back State Record with a quick 52.48.

Conroe The Woodlands bookended the meet with State Record-setting relays, helping them secure a 6 point victory over Austin Westlake. Nordmann led off both of those relays, putting up a 24.77 backstroke split on the 200 medley relay (1:41.83), followed by teammates Karsten Fields (29.80 breast), Emily Reese (24.25 fly), and Valerie Staffeldt (23.01 free). Nordmann then turned in a 48.85 leadoff split to help the team set another State Record. She was joined by Emily Reese (50.27), Payton Neff (52.59), and younger sister Lillian Nordmann (49.35).

Final Top 5 Women’s Team Scores:

Conroe The Woodlands- 265 Austin Westlake- 259 Southlake Carroll- 196 Keller- 153 Cypress Woods- 104

Southlake Carroll’s Alex Zettle and Jack LeVant helped lead their team to a state title. Zettle won the 200 free in a State Record time of 1:36.27, while LeVant earned an individual title in the 100 fly (47.64). Both men were also a part of their team’s State Record-setting 400 free relay. Zettle led off in 45.17, while LeVant popped a 43.90 on the 2nd leg. Landon Armstrong (45.26) and Colter Carman (45.06) closed as they finished in 2:59.39.

Houston Stratford’s Timothy Bobo and San Antonio Reagan’s Zach Yeadon also had standout performances. Bobo swept the sprint titles, clocking a 19.95 in the 50 free and a 43.56 in the 100 free. Yeadon, on the other hand, took on the 500 free, dipping under 4:20 to win gold in 4:19.16 ahead of Zettle (4:20.46) and Carman (4:24.10).

Final Top 5 Men’s Team Scores:

Southlake Carroll- 327 Austin Westlake- 226 Conroe The Woodlands- 159 Austin Lake Travis- 119 Katy Cinco Ranch- 117

Additional Event Winners