2017 SECs Day 5 Up/Mid/Downs: Auburn, Alabama Men Battle for 3rd

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

The Auburn and Alabama men are slated to battle for 3rd on the final night of the 2017 SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. Auburn and Missouri are tied with the most scoring swims at 10 ahead of Alabama’s 9, but the Crimson Tide and Tigers each have 5 championship final swims. The up/mid/downs don’t reflect the men’s platform diving or 1650 free, so those should be a big factor in how the team battles shake out as well.

DAY 4 MEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from men’s platform diving prelims or the 1650 free.

Team (Current Score) Ups Mids Downs Total Florida (929.5) 2 5 1 8 Georgia (788) 2 3 2 7 Auburn (663.5) 5 2 3 10 Alabama (614) 5 2 2 9 Texas A&M (549) 3 3 2 8 Tennessee (526.5) 1 2 2 5 Missouri (521) 3 3 4 10 South Carolina (505) 1 1 3 5 LSU (482) 1 0 4 5 Kentucky (321.5) 0 3 1 4

After dominating the 200 breast this morning, the Texas A&M women should only extend their lead over Georgia. Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, and Missouri are all closely matched, and will battle for a top 5 spot behind Georgia.

DAY 4 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from the 1650 free.