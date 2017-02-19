WATCH: South Carolina Relives 2017 SEC Championships

The South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend completed a big weekend at the 2017 SEC Championship meet. The men’s team finished 8th out of 10 teams, while the women were 9th out of 12 teams.

In all, the team will return home from Gainesville with 21 new school records, 81 new lifetime best swims, 4 SEC Championships, and 1 new SEC Record (Julia Vincent on the 1 meter prelims before Lauren Reedy broke it in finals).

12 South Carolina swimmers emerge from the championship with spots guaranteed, or very likely, for the SEC Championships, with more within striking distance at upcoming last chance meets.

The school’s 4 SEC event champions:

Fynn Minuth, 500 free – 4:11.07 (Pool Record)

Akaram Mahmoud, 1650 free – 14:38.91 (Pool Record)

Julia Vincent, 3-meter – 400.50 (Pool Record)

Allyson Nied, platform – 325.90

Highlight Video produced by South Carolina sophomore Jack Smith.