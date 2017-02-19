Zane Grothe Posts Top 10 All-Time 1000 Free at Metropolitan Champs

U.S. National Team member and former Auburn All-American Zane Grothe lit up the pool this weekend at the 2017 Senior Metropolitan Winter Championships in Long Island, New York with a scorching 8:43.00 in the 1000 yard freestyle. That’s a personal best time for Grothe by three seconds, and #7 all-time, according to USA Swimming’s database. Grothe, who currently swims for Badger Swim Club, settled into a pace of 26.4-26.7 per 50 during the middle portion of the race, before picking it up over the final 200.

Grothe’s splits on the race:

100: 49.38

200: 1:41.99 (52.61)

300: 2:34.48 (52.49)

400: 3:27.22 (52.74)

500: 4:20.33 (53.11)

600: 5:13.64 (53.31)

700: 6:06.58 (52.94)

800: 6:59.56 (52.98)

900: 7:51.76 (52.20)

1000: 8:43.00 (51.24)

Grothe will be competing again tonight in the 500 freestyle. Given the results in the 1000, Grothe has a real chance at challenging his personal best 4:12.98 from the 2015 Oklahoma Elite Pro-Am. For reference, Grothe sits behind six swimmers in the 1000 all-time rankings, including record-holder Clark Smith, who clocked a wicked 8:33.93 this December:

#1: Clark Smith – 8:33.93

#2: Erik Vendt – 8:36.49

#3: Connor Jaeger – 8:41.09

#4: Michael McBroom – 8:42.25

#5: Yannick Agnel – 8:42.58

#6: Robert Margalis – 8:42.64