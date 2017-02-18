2017 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of prelims of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will take place this morning. Today’s prelims lineup includes the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 1650 free, and men’s platform diving. Missouri’s Hannah Stevens will headline the women’s 200 back, while Alabama’s Connor Oslin is featured in the men’s version. Florida standout Caeleb Dressel will take on the 100 free alongside Missouri’s Michael Chadwick, as will Georgia’s defending NCAA champ Olivia Smoliga in the women’s race.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

As expected, the Kentucky women set up a huge points haul in the 200 back, making up half of the final. Freshman Asia Seidt is the top seed, sisters Danielle Galyer and Ali Galyer were just a hundredth apart to take 3rd and 4th seed, and Bridgette Alexander swam in at 7th. Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton and Missouri’s Hannah Stevens got in at 2nd and 5th respectively, and will look to keep the Wildcats from sweeping the podium.

MEN’S 200 BACK

Alabama’s Connor Oslin will seek a backstroke sweep tonight after qualifying 2nd behind Missouri’s Carter Griffin, They were the only 2 men in the 1:40-range this moring, but Auburn’s defending SEC champ Joe Patching wasn’t far off to take 3rd seed. Alabama and Auburn will each have 2 in the final, qualifying Christopher Reid and Peter Fredriksson respectively.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga will look for her 2nd SEC title of the meet tonight after posting the only sub-48 time in prelims. She’ll be joined in the final by teammates Chantal Van Landeghem and Veronica Burchill. Texas A&M’s Beryl Gastaldello and Kristin Malone earned their finals spots at 2nd and 5th respectively. Tennessee’s Maddy Banic, the 2017 SEC 50 free champ, snuck in at 8th.

Just missing the final with a 9th place finish was Florida freshman Sherridon Dressel (49.11).

MEN’S 100 FREE

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel qualified as the top seed in the 100 free with ease, turning in 20.05 on the way to a final time of 41.51. He’ll be chasing his own Meet Record of 41.07 and Nathan Adrian’s Pool Record of 41.39 in the final.

Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey, Missouri’s Michael Chadwick, and Auburn’s Peter Holoda were the next fastest in with a trio of 42-lows. It took a 43.04 to make the final, with Alabama freshman Zane Waddell (43.05) just missing the cutoff by a hundredth.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST