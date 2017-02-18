Peaty & Guy Rattle World Rankings On Day 2 Of BUCS LC Championships

2017 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The stars were shining at Ponds Forge tonight, as Olympic medalists Adam PeatySiobhan-Marie O’Connor, Jazz Carlin and James Guy took to the BUCS Long Course Championships pool in special guest appearances. Although they only raced in the prelims portion of today’s events, the big players turned heads with impressive performances.

For reigning 100m breaststroke Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Peaty, he produced a season-best 50m breaststroke time of 27.00 this morning in Sheffield. That just moved past his 27.02 mark from the Euro Meet in Luxembourg and keeps him at the top of the world rankings in the sprint event.

2016-2017 LCM MEM 50 BREAST

AdamGBR
PEATY
01/28
27.02
2Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA27.3212/16
3Andrea
TONIATO		ITA27.4512/12
4Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN27.6211/17
5Koichiro
OKAZAKI		JPN27.7011/17
View Top 26»

Carlin and Guy reinforced their statuses as GBR’s go-to 200m freestylers, as each led their respective fields this morning in the event, although both haven’t been in the pool more than a couple of months. Carlin scored a modest effort of 2:00.66, well off her usual range of 1:57/1:58 that is typical of her in-season meets, but enough to get the job done today. Guy’s result of 1:47.34, on the other hand, checks in as the 3rd-fastest in the world so far this season, a strong indication that his new Bath environment is suiting him well.

2016-2017 LCM Men 200 FREE

Tae HwanKOR
PARK
11/17
1.45.16
2Shun
WANG		CHN1.47.0711/17
3Tsubasa
AMAI		JPN1.47.6609/03
4Thomas
FRASER-HOLMES		AUS1.47.7012/10
5Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN1.47.8711/17
View Top 26»

Battling his younger brother, Joe, elder Max Litchfield earned a new BUCS Meet Record in the 400m IM, clocking a time of 4:17.44 for the prelims win.  The Sheffield Hallum star finished 4th in this event in Rio, so look for him to be a player once British Championships come to pass in April.

Additional ‘special guest’ performances this morning included Christopher Walker-Hebborn putting up a 50m backstroke time of 25.76, with Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Andrew Willis notching times of 25.62 and 2:15.97 in the women’s 50m freestyle and men’s 200m breaststroke, respectively.

From the student-athlete section, Loughborough’s Jocelyn Ulyett scored a shiny new BUCS Record with her gold-medal winning mark of  2:27.25 in the women’s 200m breaststroke, while teammate Sarah Vasey earned a new meet record in the 50m breaststroke, stopping the clock at 30.78.

University of Stirling’s Olympian Ross Murdoch doubled up on victories tonight, touching in 28.46 to win the 50m breaststroke and 2:13.91 to take the 200m breaststroke event.

In the first relay final of the meet, Edinburgh earned the win for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay (3:45.24), while Loughborough brought in mega points for the men in a gold medal-winning time of 3:24.07.

Top 3 Team Points (Combined, Through Day 2):

  1. Loughborough – 214
  2. Edinburgh – 152
  3. Bath – 133

