Shuttleworth Breaks BUCS Meet Record On Day 1 In Sheffield

2017 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Action kicked off at Ponds Forge tonight with the timed finals of the women’s and men’s distance freestyle races. The women contested the 800m freestyle, while the men tackeled the 1500m freestyle on the first session of the British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships.

For the women, University of Stirling’s Danielle Huskisson snagged the gold, notching a season best 800m freestyle time of 8:39.59. That mark even outdoes what the 24-year-old produced at the 2016 British Championships, which was a time of 8:41.01 for 5th place at that meet. Since last year, however, Huskisson has been making a name for herself internationally, claiming the women’s 5k European Championships title in 2016.

Loughborough’s Tim Shuttleworth started his competition off with a bang, establishing a new BUCS Record in the 1500m free with his time of 15:08.88. His performance today checks in as the 3rd fastest of his career, beaten only by times of 14:55.23 and 15:08.84 from last year. The 20-year-old is set to also contest the 200m and 400m freestyle events later in the competition.

Thus, after just two individual events, Loughborough has taken the early lead in the team standings, but there are two full days’ worth of racing ahead where the leaderboard will undoubtedly be shaken up.

Top 5 Team Scores (Combined, Day 1)