2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Up/Mid/Down Report

  Morgan Priestley | February 17th, 2017

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
  • Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champions: Michigan Wolverines (results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream via Big Ten Network

After Thursday night’s session of the 2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships left four teams within 32 points, the Michigan Wolverines came back with a strong morning session to challenge the Indiana Hoosiers for a team title.  Anchored by four A-finalists in the 200 freestyle, including Big Ten record holder Siobhan Haughey, the Wolverines put 18 athletes in the top 16 this morning, including nine A-finalists.

The Wolverines are positioned to take the lead tonight, but expect Indiana and Minnesota to stay on their heels.  The Hooisers have a 30-point buffer over Michigan (who took a hit with Siobhan Haughey’s DQ in the 200 IM last night) and Minnesota, and are all but guaranteed at least one title tonight (Lilly King in the 100 breast).  Minnesota, meanwhile, has 11 A-finalists tonight, again partially thanks to a big boost on the diving board (three A-finalists).

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

(Ups/Mids/Downs) 100 fly 400 IM 200 free 100 breast 100 back 3-meter diving Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate*
Michigan 1/1/0 1/1/0 4/0/0 1/3/3 2/2/1 0/2/1 9/9/5 388.75 363 751.75
Minnesota 2/0/1 1/0/2 0/1/0 3/1/1 2/0/0 3/1/0 11/3/4 347.375 361 708.375
Indiana 2/0/2 1/2/1 2/1/1 1/1/1 2/1/1 1/0/0 9/5/6 334.375 393 727.375
Wisconsin 2/1/0 1/0/1 1/3/1 1/1/0 2/0/0 0/1/2 7/6/4 288.125 378.5 666.625
Purdue 0/2/1 0/1/0 1/0/1 1/1/0 0/1/1 2/1/0 4/6/3 205.875 223 428.875
Ohio State 1/0/0 3/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/0/1 4/3/4 166.25 307 473.25
Penn State 0/2/0 1/1/1 0/2/3 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/5/5 122.75 174 296.75
Rutgers 0/2/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/1/1 1/4/3 98.75 171.5 270.25
Nebraska 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/1 1/1/1 1/2/6 83.125 155 238.125
Northwestern 0/0/1 0/2/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/4/3 72.875 230 302.875
Iowa 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 1/1/3 54.5 172 226.5
Illinois 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 4.625 117 121.625
Michigan State 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 4.625 115 119.625

*Does not include tonight’s 200 free relay

Morgan Priestley

Morgan Priestley

Morgan Priestley started writing for SwimSwam in February 2013

