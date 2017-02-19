Lilly King Named 2017 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana sophomore Lilly King has been named the 2017 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships after winning all three of her individual events, plus both medley relays, in addition to swimming the fastest 100 yard breaststroke ever.

King opened up her week with the fastest-ever medley relay split in a 50 breaststroke, and followed that with a two-second improvement to win the 200 IM in 1:55.90 – a race where she was almost 2 seconds better than her competition on the breaststroke.

With that 200 IM swim, she now becomes a three-event A-finalist threat at NCAAs, after scratching the opening 200 IM at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Next, King swam a ‘casual’ 56.53 on the 400 medley relay that was two-tenths faster than she swam at NCAAs last year, foreshadowing what was to come next.

On Friday, King unloaded by taking half-a-second off of her Big Ten, NCAA, and U.S. Open Records in the 100 breaststroke with a 56.30. The fastest time that anybody had ever been previously (her NCAA-winning time from last year) was 56.85, and the fastest that anybody not named Lilly King has ever been is a 57.23 from Breeja Larson in 2014. That’s almost a second clearance over everybody in history over just 100 yards.

On Saturday evening, in the final session of the meet, the Olympic champ had one more big show-down, which was the most anticipated mano a mano showdown of the entire meet. The 2016 NCAA Champion in the 200 breaststroke King would have to fight off the 2015 NCAA Champion in the 200 breaststroke Kierra Smith, and the battle was everything it was hyped up to be. King opened up over a huge early lead – going up over a second in the first 50, and extending it by another half on the second.

But Smith, whose specialty is this 200 breaststroke, fought back coming home. She took half-a-second back on the third 50, and another 8-tenths in the last lap, but King wound up holding her off 2:04.03-2:04.37. The optics of the battle, with the two sitting four seconds clear of the field by the time they finished, was phenomenal. The result was the 2nd-fastest and 5th-fastest performances in history.

King was the obvious choice as the only swimmer to win all 3 of her individual events at the meet. The Diver of the Meet was equally as clear, as Minnesota’s Yu Zhou won both springboard events and was 3rd on the platform for Minnesota, who took 3rd as a team in spite of being without All-American Brooke Zeiger, who scored 74 points at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Minnesota also picked up a Freshman of the Year honor, with Tevyn Waddell being named as the winner after finishing 1st in the 100 back in 52.09. She was the only freshman to win an individual event at the meet.

While the second place Hoosiers and 4th-place Gophers picked up all of the individual honors, it was the Michigan Wolverines who defended their title and got the B1G team trophy. They did it with depth and by top-end talent, including a double event win from G Ryan in the 500 and 1650, with huge improvements of 4 and 14 seconds, respectively, from her best times last year.

At the bottom end of the conference, there were a few teams who well out-performed expectations. The Rutgers women, specifically, moved up a spot (and 59 points) from their 2016 finish at this meet, in spite of graduating their best swimmer Joanna Wu.

2017 Final Team Scores:

Michigan 1287 Indiana 1125 Wisconsin 1101.5 Minnesota 1086 Ohio State 837 Purdue 656 Northwestern 534 Penn State 453 Rutgers 446 Nebraska 385 Iowa 385 Iowa 357 Illinois 197 Michigan State 195.5

2017 All Big Ten Teams

First Team

Gia Dalesandro, Indiana

Kennedy Goss, Indiana

Lilly King, Indiana

Jessica Parratto, Indiana

Alexandra Rockett, Indiana

Holly Spears, Indiana

Yirong Bi, Michigan

Gabrielle Deloof, Michigan

Siobhan Haughey, Michigan

G Ryan, Michigan

Zoe Avestruz, Minnesota

Lindsey Horejsi, Minnesota

Danielle Nack, Minnesota

Tevyn Waddell, Minnesota

Yu Zhou, Minnesota

Lindsay Clary, Ohio State

Liz Li, Ohio State

Marissa Berg, Wisconsin

Chase Kinney, Wisconsin

Cierra Runge, Wisconsin

Emmy Sehmann, Wisconsin

Jessica Unicomb, Wisconsin

Second Team

Catherine Deloof, Michigan

Vanessa Krause, Michigan

Rebecca Postoll, Michigan

Clara Smiddy, Michigan

Kierra Smith, Minnesota

Anna Filipcic, Nebraska

Olivia Rosendahl, Northwestern

Maria Coy, Ohio State

Macie McNichols, Ohio State

Cheyenne Meek, Ohio State

Allyson McHugh, Penn State

Abigail Jagdfeld, Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Award Honorees