Lilly King Posts the Fastest 50 Breast Relay Split in History at B1Gs

  2 Hannah Hecht | February 15th, 2017 | Big Ten, College, News, Records

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight, Lilly King swam a time we believe to be the fastest 200 medley relay breaststroke split in history, posting 25.55 to help propel her Indiana team to a Big Ten conference championship silver.

The only three other performances we could find under 26 seconds were Molly Hannis‘s with 25.88 relay split from 2013 USA Swimming Winter Nationals, USC’s Kasey Carlson with 25.78 at NCAAs in 2014, and King’s own 25.92 from last year’s Big Tens.

For further comparison, a few other top 50 breaststroke splits we’ve run across are King’s own 26.05 from NCAAs in 2016, Hannis’s 26.06 at 2015 SECs, and Breeja Larson‘s 26.21 at NCAAs in 2014.

King will come into the 100 breast this weekend the heavy favorite, seeded solidly at the top with her 57.30 from the Big Ten vs. USA College Challenge in November. She comes into the race seeded two seconds ahead of second seed Kierra Smith of Minnesota, and, moving forward into NCAAs, she that time is a full second faster than any one in the NCAA has been this season.

Swimmer

What a beast

11 minutes 36 seconds ago
IU Fan

She went a 25.9 at last year’s B1Gs

46 minutes 58 seconds ago
