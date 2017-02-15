Mallory Comerford Throws Down 1:41.7 200 Free for New ACC Record

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results

List of Events

Live on ACC Network Extra 6 – 8:30PM

Louisville All-American Mallory Comerford brought her A-game for Wednesday night’s 200 free final at the 2017 Women’s ACC Championships, which brought a highly anticipated matchup between Comerford and Virginia’s Leah Smith. Comerford won the race by over a second, clocking a 1:41.70 to break the former ACC Record of 1:42.51 set by Virginia’s Lauren Perdue in 2011. She also broke the former Pool Record of 1:42.42 done by Georgia’s Brittany MacLean in 2016, and lowered her own former Meet Record (1:42.79) by a second.

Comerford’s Splits by 50:

1st 50- 24.12

2nd 50- 25.94

3rd 50- 25.97

4th 50- 25.67

Through the first 100 yards, Smith and Comerford were separated by just 3 tenths, with Comerford leading in 50.06. Comerford started to widen the gap on the 3rd 50, and hammered it home in 25.67 to secure back-to-back ACC titles in the event. The big difference maker in the race was her final 50, as it was almost a full second faster than Smith’s final 50 split of 26.52.