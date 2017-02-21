ACC Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
The ACC Women’s Championships was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the
team scoring. Notes
–
Alexia Zevnik led the way with a perfect 96 individual points. Next were of Virginia and Leah Smith Mallory Comerford of Louisville with 92, Kaitlyn Jones of Virginia with 88, and of North Carolina with 87. Hellen Moffitt
-The top time of finals by Swimulator power points was
Mallory Comerford‘s 46.75 100 free with 912 points. Next was ‘s 4:30.81 500 free with 885, Comerford’s 1:41.70 200 free with 885, Leah Smith ‘s 50.86 100 fly with 838, and Hellen Moffitt Alexia Zevnik‘s 1:49.61 200 back with 836.
-Boston College and Clemson finished 8 points apart in the standings. Boston College scored only on relays. Clemson scored only in diving (they are a diving only team).
Individual Breakdown
Power is the swim’s
Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet. NC State
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zevnik, Alexia
96
200 IM
1
1:54.44
812
100 Back
1
50.8
819
200 Back
1
1:49.61
836
Caldwell, Court
80.5
50 Free
3
22
787
100 Back
4
51.75
757
100 Free
2
47.89
794
Moore, Hannah
80
500 Free
3
4:38.07
766
400 IM
3
4:09.1
709
1650 Free
4
16:09.48
664
Brumbaum, Kayla
67
200 IM
14
2:00.4
627
100 Breast
3
58.91
793
200 Breast
3
2:07.53
777
Perry, Ky-lee
66
50 Free
1
21.88
812
100 Back
18
54
625
100 Free
3
47.97
787
Muller, Rachel
66
500 Free
6
4:42.57
702
200 Free
12
1:46.36
681
1650 Free
3
16:06.01
678
Labonge, Natali
61
50 Free
3
22
787
100 Fly
15
52.98
687
100 Free
8
48.85
711
Duffield, Krist
60
50 Free
9
22.23
744
100 Fly
9
52.44
723
100 Free
9
48.49
741
Nevalainen, Lot
59
50 Free
13
22.32
728
100 Back
8
53.46
656
100 Free
7
48.62
730
Haan, Elise
51
100 Back
6
52.18
731
200 Back
3
1:52.82
739
100 Free
35
50.2
600
Kline, Madeline
41
3 mtr Diving
19
263.9
1 mtr Diving
15
253.3
Platform Diving
7
228
Glover, Mackenz
37
200 IM
39
2:02.72
552
100 Back
14
53.39
660
200 Back
6
1:53.72
714
Jahns, Anna
35
500 Free
15
4:48.31
624
400 IM
31
4:26.37
415
1650 Free
7
16:25.35
600
Morrow, Lindsay
30
200 IM
12
2:00.00
639
400 IM
15
4:18.92
556
200 Breast
22
2:14.93
590
Horomanski, Jes
17
200 IM
25
2:00.64
619
400 IM
10
4:13.84
638
200 Breast
27
2:16.22
555
Jones, Lydia
12
50 Free
46
23.5
515
100 Fly
24
54.74
569
200 Fly
16
2:00.73
566
Kerr, Christine
7
50 Free
23
22.85
636
200 Free
20
1:47.80
626
100 Free
29
49.82
632
Burston, Rachel
7
3 mtr Diving
44
195.45
1 mtr Diving
18
251.45
Platform Diving
33
172.95
Baka, Vasiliki
0
50 Free
28
22.87
632
200 Free
31
1:49.74
545
100 Free
33
50.09
610
Virginia
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Leah
92
500 Free
1
4:30.81
885
200 Free
2
1:43.29
808
1650 Free
1
15:31.49
823
Jones, Kaitlyn
88
200 IM
2
1:54.93
795
400 IM
2
4:06.8
744
200 Fly
1
1:53.21
817
Marrkand, Jenni
79
200 IM
3
1:56.69
738
200 Free
5
1:45.18
728
200 Fly
3
1:55.29
743
Towbin, Kylie
71
3 mtr Diving
7
280.8
1 mtr Diving
7
255
Platform Diving
5
246.65
Tafuto, Vivian
64
200 IM
11
1:59.48
654
100 Breast
4
59.79
738
200 Breast
8
2:14.48
602
Simon, Laura
60
200 IM
44
2:03.47
526
100 Breast
1
58.46
823
200 Breast
2
2:07.24
785
Thomas, Ellen
53.5
50 Free
8
22.22
746
100 Fly
10
52.58
713
100 Free
12
48.86
710
Politi, Rachel
50
200 IM
13
2:00.07
637
400 IM
7
4:13.07
649
200 Fly
14
1:58.82
630
Cooper, Caitlin
49
50 Free
6
22.12
764
100 Back
16
53.48
655
100 Free
13
48.94
703
Williams, Cecel
49
500 Free
8
4:48.8
617
200 Free
22
1:48.23
608
1650 Free
6
16:18.41
628
Eddy, Eryn
40.5
50 Free
23
22.85
636
200 Free
7
1:45.63
710
100 Free
11
48.71
722
Tansill, Mary C
33
200 IM
46
2:03.77
516
100 Breast
11
1:01.35
649
200 Breast
10
2:12.02
664
Rauth, Shannon
33
50 Free
19
22.68
665
100 Fly
13
52.87
694
100 Free
14
48.98
700
Dusel, Sydney
31
3 mtr Diving
12
282.75
1 mtr Diving
22
245.05
Platform Diving
14
211.45
Hill, Morgan
27
50 Free
28
22.87
632
200 Free
6
1:45.42
718
100 Free
22
49.66
645
Reed, Laine
18
200 Free
13
1:46.99
657
100 Back
21
54.45
597
100 Free
27
49.75
638
Vonderhaar, Mad
17
200 IM
51
2:04.31
496
100 Breast
15
1:01.72
628
200 Breast
20
2:14.45
603
Stranick, Sara
13
200 IM
23
2:00.59
621
400 IM
16
4:21.15
517
200 Breast
29
2:16.31
552
Parkinson, Kirs
9
3 mtr Diving
29
232.25
1 mtr Diving
17
251.6
Platform Diving
34
172.7
Johnson, Corey
0
3 mtr Diving
30
230.9
1 mtr Diving
33
221.05
Platform Diving
36
161.2
Louisville
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Comerford, Mall
92
500 Free
2
4:37.47
775
200 Free
1
1:41.70
885
100 Free
1
46.75
912
Cottrell, Andre
82
200 IM
8
1:59.18
663
100 Breast
2
58.81
799
200 Breast
1
2:06.9
794
Bradford-Feldma
73
200 IM
7
1:59.15
664
400 IM
4
4:10.11
694
200 Breast
6
2:13.09
637
Kendzior, Alina
71
200 IM
5
1:58.27
690
100 Back
7
52.66
702
200 Back
7
1:54.71
688
Oglesby, Grace
58
200 IM
18
1:59.43
656
100 Fly
5
52.3
732
200 Fly
4
1:55.31
743
Fanz, Casey
51
50 Free
7
22.19
751
200 Free
21
1:47.95
620
100 Free
6
48.43
746
Houck, Abigail
49
500 Free
19
4:50.36
594
200 Free
9
1:45.34
721
200 Fly
7
1:56.25
712
Acquista, Andre
44
3 mtr Diving
10
290.05
1 mtr Diving
20
246.65
Platform Diving
8
219.95
Guerra, Silvia
38
200 IM
38
2:02.7
553
100 Breast
8
1:00.58
693
200 Breast
11
2:12.4
654
Moser, Emily
33
500 Free
10
4:46.11
654
200 Free
23
1:48.48
598
1650 Free
13
16:39.64
536
Visscher, Jilli
33
50 Free
12
22.31
729
100 Fly
19
53.5
653
100 Free
15
49.01
698
Govejsek, Nastj
29.5
50 Free
21
22.8
644
100 Fly
7
52.54
716
100 Free
22
49.66
645
James, Lauren
25
200 IM
40
2:02.78
550
100 Breast
23
1:02.63
574
200 Breast
7
2:13.41
629
Fears, Molly
22
3 mtr Diving
8
252.1
1 mtr Diving
27
239.55
Platform Diving
25
186.8
Underdahl, Sofi
21
200 IM
26
2:00.85
613
400 IM
20
4:17.02
588
200 Back
11
1:55.27
673
Cattermole, Sop
17
500 Free
18
4:46.78
645
400 IM
21
4:17.63
578
200 Fly
19
1:58.98
625
Sellers, Alexan
12
200 IM
19
1:59.65
649
200 Free
19
1:47.66
631
100 Free
28
49.76
637
Magnuson, Hanna
8
100 Fly
21
53.79
634
100 Back
22
54.49
595
200 Fly
24
2:01.6
535
Pugh, Marah
1
400 IM
24
4:21.51
510
North Carolina
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Moffitt, Hellen
87
100 Fly
1
50.86
838
100 Back
3
51.42
778
200 Back
2
1:51.64
773
Baldwin, Caroli
82
50 Free
2
21.93
801
100 Back
2
51.38
780
100 Free
4
48.23
763
Dawson, Elissa
76
3 mtr Diving
3
349.3
1 mtr Diving
8
176.1
Platform Diving
3
272.25
Hitchens, Sarah
70
50 Free
5
22.06
776
100 Back
9
52.65
703
100 Free
5
48.36
752
Hulsey, Catheri
65
500 Free
11
4:46.17
653
400 IM
5
4:10.16
693
200 Fly
6
1:56.04
719
Arnold, Macey
57
500 Free
5
4:42.07
709
200 Free
11
1:46.25
686
1650 Free
11
16:33.91
562
Koucheki, Sarah
54
50 Free
20
22.79
646
100 Fly
6
52.48
720
200 Fly
5
1:55.52
736
Lohman, Maria
39
3 mtr Diving
6
294.1
1 mtr Diving
12
256.55
Platform Diving
29
181.7
Pfeiffer, Emily
38
200 IM
15
2:01.72
585
100 Breast
12
1:01.42
645
200 Breast
16
2:13.94
616
Fisher, Abigail
34
400 IM
14
4:16.41
598
100 Breast
19
1:01.92
617
200 Breast
12
2:12.8
645
Cameron, Bryann
31
500 Free
14
4:47.66
633
400 IM
19
4:16.82
591
200 Fly
15
1:59.07
622
Slabe, Emily
24
200 IM
34
2:01.91
579
100 Back
17
53.96
627
200 Back
12
1:56.09
650
Larochelle, Sus
24
200 IM
20
1:59.67
649
100 Back
20
54.11
618
200 Back
13
1:56.93
627
Bauer, Brooke
14
50 Free
18
22.61
677
200 Free
29
1:49.67
548
100 Free
18
49.37
668
Casso, Liliana
14
500 Free
24
4:53.44
548
200 Free
39
1:51.12
482
1650 Free
14
16:42.68
521
Ford, Kathryn
3
50 Free
31
22.88
630
100 Back
29
55.15
553
200 Back
22
1:59.09
564
Munch, Catherin
3
200 IM
37
2:02.41
563
100 Breast
22
1:02.34
592
200 Breast
32
2:17.7
512
Moshos, Eireni
1
200 IM
24
2:04.39
493
400 IM
26
4:23.6
470
200 Back
35
2:02.49
450
Fields, Zhada
0
500 Free
29
4:54.23
535
200 Free
25
1:48.84
584
100 Free
41
50.87
541
Virginia Tech
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hespeler, Jessi
81
500 Free
4
4:39.4
747
200 Free
3
1:44.37
761
1650 Free
2
16:05.26
681
Nazieblo, Klaud
79
100 Back
5
52.05
739
200 Back
4
1:53.07
732
200 Fly
2
1:54.80
760
Gyorgy, Reka
78
200 IM
4
1:57.22
722
400 IM
1
4:04.97
773
200 Back
9
1:54.57
691
Peters, Ashlynn
68
3 mtr Diving
1
365.95
1 mtr Diving
11
258.65
Platform Diving
9
225.05
Donnelly, Fiona
68
200 IM
6
1:58.46
685
400 IM
8
4:14.66
625
200 Back
8
1:56.07
651
Hicks, Chloe
33
500 Free
36
4:55.74
511
100 Back
11
53.19
672
200 Back
10
1:54.71
688
Schwartz, Laura
33
400 IM
13
4:15.93
606
100 Breast
18
1:01.87
619
200 Breast
15
2:13.62
624
Henry, Kelly
20
200 IM
28
2:01.02
608
100 Breast
13
1:01.57
637
200 Breast
19
2:14.16
610
Kowal, Grace
15
500 Free
34
4:55.03
522
200 Free
49
1:53.44
369
1650 Free
12
16:37.01
548
Grabski, Adrian
14
50 Free
40
23.17
578
200 Free
14
1:47.41
641
100 Free
24
49.69
643
Beattie, Jenna
12
500 Free
20
4:49.05
613
200 Free
34
1:50.22
524
1650 Free
18
16:49.12
490
Buchter, Ashley
8
3 mtr Diving
21
259.2
1 mtr Diving
29
233.35
Platform Diving
21
200.25
Eberle, Miranda
6
3 mtr Diving
33
224.25
1 mtr Diving
24
244.15
Platform Diving
20
204.65
Rogers, Leah
5
50 Free
47
23.61
492
100 Fly
25
54.45
589
200 Fly
20
1:59.51
607
Ulrich, MJ
4
200 IM
59
2:06.55
410
100 Breast
27
1:02.64
574
200 Breast
21
2:14.49
602
de Premilhat, A
1
50 Free
41
23.18
577
100 Back
24
54.84
573
200 Back
36
2:02.52
449
Pesetti, Sydney
0
500 Free
40
4:58.67
460
200 Free
37
1:51.02
486
200 Back
34
2:01.84
473
Griggs, Daniell
0
50 Free
27
22.86
634
200 Free
28
1:49.51
555
100 Free
34
50.17
603
Matheson, Elean
0
200 IM
41
2:03.16
537
400 IM
28
4:24.79
447
200 Fly
31
2:03.58
459
Piemonte, Leah
0
3 mtr Diving
31
226.65
1 mtr Diving
32
223.05
Platform Diving
27
184.9
Duke
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abel, Verity
58
500 Free
9
4:45.39
664
400 IM
11
4:15.57
611
1650 Free
8
16:25.91
597
Goldman, Leah
49
200 IM
10
1:57.77
705
100 Fly
2
51.62
780
100 Free
21
49.64
647
Willborn, Mack
48
3 mtr Diving
9
291.7
1 mtr Diving
14
253.6
Platform Diving
12
220.65
Friese, Brittan
41
500 Free
17
4:46.3
651
200 Free
10
1:46.15
690
200 Fly
12
1:57.81
662
Quinn, Kirby
41
3 mtr Diving
15
272.85
1 mtr Diving
10
259.3
Platform Diving
15
211.35
Marsh, Alyssa
36.5
50 Free
17
22.5
696
100 Fly
7
52.54
716
100 Free
20
49.58
652
Hess, Madeline
35
50 Free
15
22.42
710
100 Back
13
53.34
663
200 Back
17
1:55.20
674
Targonski, Mary
33
3 mtr Diving
18
264.6
1 mtr Diving
23
244.7
Platform Diving
6
243.5
Fitzpatrick, Li
29
3 mtr Diving
14
273.6
1 mtr Diving
25
240.85
Platform Diving
11
220.95
Rusch, Madeline
28
50 Free
10
22.25
740
100 Fly
16
53.44
657
Hinkle, Mickayl
23
100 Fly
29
55.07
545
100 Back
15
53.42
658
200 Back
16
1:57.94
599
Paez, Isabella
23
200 IM
56
2:05.76
441
100 Fly
18
53.47
655
200 Fly
11
1:57.51
672
Jordan, Kylie
17
200 IM
33
2:01.8
583
100 Fly
14
52.92
691
200 Fly
21
1:59.76
599
Schlichte, Lind
14
500 Free
22
4:50.92
586
200 Free
39
1:51.12
482
1650 Free
16
16:46.24
504
Shanley, Ashlei
13
200 IM
49
2:04.16
502
100 Breast
14
1:01.6
635
200 Breast
28
2:16.23
555
Aitchison, Alex
3
500 Free
23
4:51.84
572
200 Free
24
1:49.07
574
200 Back
27
1:59.69
546
Devitt, Elizabe
2
200 IM
53
2:04.58
486
400 IM
23
4:18.7
560
200 Back
37
2:03.09
428
Quinn, Anna
2
200 IM
47
2:04.11
503
100 Fly
23
54.47
588
200 Fly
26
2:01.00
556
Bragg, Eliza
0
200 IM
50
2:04.3
496
400 IM
30
4:25.95
423
200 Back
30
2:00.28
527
Kampfer, Britta
0
500 Free
28
4:53.12
553
200 Free
44
1:52.34
423
1650 Free
28
17:27.50
286
Notre Dame
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sheehan, Erin
47
200 IM
27
2:00.88
612
100 Fly
3
52.22
738
200 Fly
9
1:57.11
684
Treuth, Alice
46
500 Free
19
4:48.53
621
100 Back
12
53.31
665
200 Back
5
1:53.66
716
O’Donnell, Meag
43
200 IM
43
2:03.25
534
100 Breast
7
1:00.24
712
200 Breast
9
2:11.8
669
Mulquin, Cather
39
50 Free
14
22.35
722
100 Back
10
52.69
701
100 Free
17
49.29
675
Dolan, Abigail
37
50 Free
38
23.06
598
200 Free
4
1:44.87
740
100 Free
16
49.04
695
Treble, Molly
34
500 Free
13
4:47.55
634
200 Free
33
1:50.16
526
1650 Free
9
16:30.68
577
Smith, Nicole
33
200 IM
16
2:01.93
579
200 Fly
8
1:56.82
694
McIntee, Sherri
26
200 IM
54
2:04.71
481
100 Breast
10
1:01.32
651
200 Breast
17
2:12.97
640
Miller, Katelyn
21
200 IM
30
2:01.29
599
400 IM
17
4:15.67
610
200 Back
15
1:57.64
607
Revilak, Tayde
18
50 Free
36
23.04
602
100 Fly
17
52.82
698
200 Fly
17
1:58.26
648
Sarazen, Kyra
13
200 IM
35
2:02.15
571
200 Free
26
1:49.20
568
200 Back
14
1:57.07
623
Heller, Lauren
11.5
50 Free
39
23.13
586
200 Free
15
1:47.82
625
100 Free
31
49.89
626
Smith, Mary
11
50 Free
16
22.57
684
200 Free
43
1:51.97
441
100 Free
25
49.6
650
Lanigan, Reilly
11
500 Free
16
4:49.1
612
200 Free
30
1:49.69
547
200 Back
29
2:00.08
533
Walton, Rebecca
6
500 Free
39
4:57.29
484
200 Free
50
1:53.55
363
1650 Free
19
16:51.23
479
Andrews, Claire
5
3 mtr Diving
20
263.85
1 mtr Diving
26
239.95
Platform Diving
28
182.8
Storino, Alyssa
5
200 IM
47
2:04.11
503
100 Breast
20
1:01.97
614
200 Breast
30
2:16.48
548
Isola, Erin
1
3 mtr Diving
24
248.75
1 mtr Diving
31
227.15
Platform Diving
32
174.25
Margheret, Dani
1
50 Free
53
24.13
383
100 Breast
24
1:02.92
556
200 Breast
34
2:20.41
426
Florida State
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Carlson, Molly
85
3 mtr Diving
4
335.1
1 mtr Diving
3
307.65
Platform Diving
1
284.05
Lovemore, Tayla
49
50 Free
11
22.3
731
100 Fly
4
52.28
734
200 Fly
18
1:58.53
639
Loh Yen Ling, C
45
200 IM
52
2:04.52
488
100 Breast
9
1:01.27
654
200 Breast
5
2:13.00
640
Bonniwell, Ayla
43
3 mtr Diving
16
271.2
1 mtr Diving
1
320.85
Platform Diving
31
174.75
Mulka, Blair
35
3 mtr Diving
26
237.25
1 mtr Diving
6
281
Platform Diving
16
210.75
Gebhart, Cassid
31
3 mtr Diving
22
256.1
1 mtr Diving
13
254.55
Platform Diving
13
218.7
Pierce, Natalie
25
100 Breast
5
59.87
734
200 Breast
31
2:16.64
543
Ware, Lydia
20
200 IM
17
1:59.15
664
100 Fly
20
53.58
648
100 Free
19
49.38
668
Neil, Caroline
17
200 IM
22
2:00.51
623
400 IM
18
4:16.00
604
200 Breast
18
2:13.86
618
Brown, Megan
16
400 IM
12
4:15.83
607
200 Back
24
1:59.85
541
200 Fly
27
2:01.86
525
Purnell, Natali
13
200 IM
45
2:03.73
517
100 Breast
25
1:02.29
595
200 Breast
14
2:13.00
640
Turek, Michelle
12
500 Free
30
4:54.28
535
200 Free
15
1:47.82
625
100 Free
37
50.39
584
Wittman, Alexan
4
500 Free
32
4:54.89
524
200 Free
42
1:51.77
451
1650 Free
21
16:57.05
449
Johnston, Leila
3
50 Free
41
23.18
577
100 Fly
22
54.27
602
100 Free
42
50.9
539
Barber, Ariel
2
50 Free
37
23.05
600
100 Back
23
54.56
591
200 Back
32
2:00.79
510
Ribas Andrade,
2
500 Free
31
4:54.4
533
200 Free
36
1:50.84
495
1650 Free
23
16:58.19
443
Stringfield, Ka
0
500 Free
35
4:55.04
522
200 Free
41
1:51.26
475
1650 Free
25
17:02.38
420
Schendelaar-Kem
0
100 Fly
32
55.42
518
200 Free
35
1:50.48
512
200 Fly
33
2:04.46
423
Smith, Alexi
0
50 Free
25
22.84
637
100 Fly
39
58.67
256
100 Free
43
51.17
513
Blank, Nicole
0
50 Free
31
22.88
630
100 Back
35
57.42
389
100 Free
36
50.31
591
Pittsburgh
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rathsack, Lina
70
200 IM
9
1:57.66
708
100 Breast
6
1:00.21
714
200 Breast
4
2:09.06
737
Richey, Amanda
68
500 Free
7
4:43.69
687
400 IM
9
4:11.69
670
1650 Free
5
16:16.3
637
Sharp, Meme
51
3 mtr Diving
13
277.8
1 mtr Diving
9
261.55
Platform Diving
10
224
Giamber, Sarah
24
500 Free
21
4:50.47
593
400 IM
22
4:17.79
575
1650 Free
10
16:30.89
576
Cichowska, King
12
200 IM
41
2:03.16
537
100 Breast
16
1:02.22
599
200 Breast
24
2:15.78
567
Fernander, Kath
9
200 IM
61
2:07.22
384
100 Breast
17
1:01.81
623
200 Breast
26
2:15.75
568
Daigneault, Val
7
200 IM
32
2:01.58
590
100 Back
26
54.65
585
200 Back
18
1:56.64
635
Nuenschwander,
6
3 mtr Diving
46
186.45
1 mtr Diving
44
176.85
Platform Diving
19
206.45
Daday, Colleen
3
500 Free
37
4:56.2
503
200 Free
45
1:53.08
386
1650 Free
22
16:58.07
443
Brown, Rachel
0
50 Free
33
22.94
620
200 Free
27
1:49.39
560
100 Free
40
50.59
567
Jones, Krista
0
3 mtr Diving
38
211.1
1 mtr Diving
38
211.7
Platform Diving
26
186.75
Summa, Athena
0
200 IM
55
2:05.73
442
400 IM
32
4:27.03
401
200 Fly
32
2:04.26
431
Thomas, Madison
0
200 IM
58
2:06.51
412
400 IM
27
4:24.62
450
200 Back
33
2:01.25
494
Saunders, Rache
0
3 mtr Diving
35
221.25
1 mtr Diving
42
205.05
Platform Diving
30
177.1
Shaffer, Madely
0
500 Free
41
5:00.21
433
100 Fly
30
55.3
527
200 Fly
28
2:02.65
495
Pocsai, Melissa
0
50 Free
49
23.79
455
200 Free
54
1:55.36
279
100 Free
47
52.33
398
Murslack, Allis
0
500 Free
45
5:03.14
380
200 Free
57
1:57.06
209
1650 Free
29
17:34.22
253
Hochkeppel, Sha
0
200 IM
57
2:05.86
437
100 Back
27
54.95
566
200 Back
28
1:59.77
543
Yuan, Charlene
0
200 IM
36
2:02.2
570
400 IM
29
4:24.8
446
200 Breast
33
2:18.65
482
Murphy, Emily
0
50 Free
26
22.86
634
100 Back
30
55.27
545
100 Free
30
49.87
628
Georgia Tech
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Wang, Iris
42
50 Free
22
22.81
642
200 Free
8
1:46.30
684
100 Free
10
48.63
729
Debruyn, Kira
33
200 IM
21
1:59.99
639
400 IM
6
4:12.69
655
200 Back
20
1:57.96
598
Branton, Laura
32
50 Free
44
23.32
550
100 Fly
12
52.64
709
200 Fly
10
1:57.47
673
Ruiu, Chiara
18
200 IM
29
2:01.03
607
100 Breast
21
1:02.21
600
200 Breast
13
2:12.92
642
Ilgenfritz, Emi
12
500 Free
26
4:52.63
560
1650 Free
15
16:45.41
508
200 Fly
25
2:00.8
563
Gonen, Tamir
8
500 Free
43
5:00.82
422
1650 Free
20
16:56.64
451
200 Fly
22
2:00.50
574
Paschal, Maddie
8
50 Free
48
23.67
480
100 Back
19
54.06
621
200 Back
23
1:59.42
554
Lee, Caroline
6
50 Free
58
24.51
306
100 Back
32
55.79
510
200 Back
19
1:57.38
615
Young, Madison
3
3 mtr Diving
47
170.75
1 mtr Diving
37
212.95
Platform Diving
22
188.25
Hepler, Kristen
2
400 IM
25
4:22.33
495
100 Breast
28
1:03.34
530
200 Breast
23
2:15.07
586
Doi, Caroline
2
3 mtr Diving
28
234.6
1 mtr Diving
34
219.65
Platform Diving
23
187.3
Miller, Chloe
2
100 Fly
26
54.45
589
100 Back
33
56.19
481
200 Fly
23
2:01.56
536
Al Khatib, Sara
1
500 Free
42
5:00.59
427
200 Free
52
1:54.38
324
1650 Free
24
17:01.67
424
Demick, Andrea
0
3 mtr Diving
42
202.85
1 mtr Diving
35
219.2
Lyons, Morgan
0
50 Free
43
23.23
567
100 Fly
30
55.3
527
100 Free
45
51.59
473
Kitchens, Kaitl
0
50 Free
28
22.87
632
100 Fly
27
54.93
555
100 Free
32
50
617
Gilbert, Sara
0
50 Free
50
23.84
444
100 Back
28
55.01
562
200 Back
31
2:00.61
516
Oliver, Maddie
0
50 Free
55
24.26
356
100 Fly
34
56.36
442
200 Fly
29
2:03.06
479
Yates, Abby
0
3 mtr Diving
40
209.25
1 mtr Diving
39
211.5
Platform Diving
37
149.85
Rieger, Alex
0
50 Free
45
23.44
527
100 Back
34
56.39
466
200 Back
25
1:59.61
548
Miami
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maric, Marcela
54
3 mtr Diving
2
353.6
1 mtr Diving
4
287.85
Layland, Wally
53
3 mtr Diving
5
314.7
1 mtr Diving
2
308.5
Algee, Angela
31
50 Free
35
23.01
607
100 Fly
10
52.58
713
200 Fly
13
1:58.38
644
Suarez, Julie
24
500 Free
12
4:47.48
635
200 Free
17
1:46.93
659
100 Free
26
49.69
643
Davis, Cameron
9
500 Free
27
4:52.88
556
1650 Free
17
16:48.47
493
200 Fly
35
2:05.45
383
Viguier, Manon
7
500 Free
33
4:54.97
523
200 Free
18
1:47.53
636
100 Free
38
50.4
583
Yu, Roxanne
4
100 Back
31
55.76
512
200 Back
21
1:58.05
596
Leander, Christ
0
200 IM
31
2:01.32
598
100 Back
25
54.47
596
200 Back
26
1:59.63
548
Noe, Chantal
0
50 Free
56
24.28
352
100 Breast
30
1:06.95
285
200 Breast
36
2:26.75
224
Schippert, Anna
0
50 Free
61
24.8
251
100 Breast
26
1:02.42
587
200 Breast
25
2:15.36
579
Brown, Leah
0
50 Free
62
24.82
248
100 Fly
40
59.98
171
100 Free
54
54.51
201
Story, Sydney
0
50 Free
51
24.09
391
200 Free
53
1:54.91
299
100 Free
48
52.9
342
Emery, Madison
0
500 Free
44
5:01.97
402
200 Free
47
1:53.28
376
1650 Free
27
17:23.23
309
Sickinger, Kath
0
200 IM
62
2:07.98
354
400 IM
33
4:29.93
341
200 Back
38
2:04.34
381
Casarin, Ianire
0
50 Free
52
24.1
389
200 Free
32
1:49.98
534
100 Free
44
51.56
476
Dal Porto, Soph
0
50 Free
65
24.99
219
100 Fly
36
57.55
343
200 Fly
39
2:08.28
274
Oikonomou, Ilia
0
50 Free
34
22.95
618
100 Fly
28
54.97
552
100 Free
39
50.47
577
Hurley, Jessica
0
100 Fly
35
56.65
418
200 Fly
30
2:03.39
466
McGinnis, Clair
0
500 Free
38
4:56.37
500
200 Free
46
1:53.18
381
1650 Free
26
17:05.93
401
Boston College
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dobson, Julie
0
50 Free
59
24.58
292
200 Free
56
1:55.81
259
100 Free
50
53.15
318
Mann, Emily
0
200 IM
63
2:09.66
291
400 IM
35
4:36.93
208
200 Fly
36
2:06.56
339
Hanning, Sarah
0
200 IM
67
2:12.23
204
100 Fly
37
58.48
270
200 Fly
40
2:11.14
181
Mailliard, Made
0
50 Free
64
24.97
222
100 Back
36
58.13
336
200 Back
40
2:08.09
245
Kargodorian, Ch
0
50 Free
67
25.44
154
200 Free
55
1:55.68
265
200 Fly
37
2:07.4
306
Smith, Emily
0
200 IM
68
2:15.16
126
100 Fly
38
58.6
261
200 Fly
38
2:07.82
290
Fecarotta, Kris
0
500 Free
46
5:07.25
308
200 Free
48
1:53.36
373
100 Free
53
53.74
264
Kordell, Abigai
0
200 IM
66
2:10.89
247
400 IM
34
4:33.06
279
200 Breast
35
2:24.11
303
McDonough, Alis
0
50 Free
66
25.24
181
100 Breast
32
1:07.59
246
200 Breast
37
2:27.85
194
Freeman, Erika
0
200 IM
60
2:07.1
389
200 Free
38
1:51.06
485
100 Free
46
52.32
399
Taghian, Gabrie
0
3 mtr Diving
43
197.6
1 mtr Diving
45
167.9
Covington, Tayl
0
50 Free
63
24.89
236
100 Breast
29
1:06.33
325
100 Free
55
54.79
181
Karle, Katherin
0
200 IM
65
2:10.1
275
100 Back
39
58.84
285
200 Back
38
2:04.34
381
Lin, Victoria
0
50 Free
59
24.58
292
100 Fly
33
56.24
452
200 Fly
34
2:04.74
412
Kunkel, Grace
0
50 Free
54
24.19
370
100 Breast
31
1:07.18
270
100 Free
51
53.26
307
Larkin, Corinne
0
3 mtr Diving
48
152.45
1 mtr Diving
46
155
Quinn, Lauren
0
200 IM
64
2:09.74
288
200 Free
51
1:54.06
339
100 Free
49
53.03
329
Quindlen, Carol
0
50 Free
68
25.82
110
100 Back
38
58.58
304
200 Back
41
2:12.39
124
Elcott, Ina
0
50 Free
57
24.46
315
100 Back
36
58.13
336
100 Free
52
53.65
272
Clemson
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reitsma, Daniel
60
3 mtr Diving
17
268.75
1 mtr Diving
5
286.5
Platform Diving
4
252.2
Lim, Freida
30
3 mtr Diving
23
255.95
Platform Diving
2
276.25
Blank, Sarah
16
3 mtr Diving
11
285.15
1 mtr Diving
40
211.35
Donovan, Hannah
11
3 mtr Diving
34
223.75
1 mtr Diving
16
252.6
Brophy, Allison
9
3 mtr Diving
32
225.6
1 mtr Diving
30
230.1
Platform Diving
17
207.35
Fiske, Morgan
7
Platform Diving
18
206.75
Brown, Jaya
6
3 mtr Diving
25
237.8
1 mtr Diving
19
249.3
Braun, Sarah
4
3 mtr Diving
27
235
1 mtr Diving
21
245.4
Jendra, Megan
1
3 mtr Diving
41
204.5
Platform Diving
24
187.05
Hirapara, Cayli
0
3 mtr Diving
37
213.05
1 mtr Diving
36
217.4
Platform Diving
35
162.45
Phelan, Hannah
0
3 mtr Diving
36
220.5
1 mtr Diving
28
235.45
Hays, Megan
0
3 mtr Diving
45
193.45
1 mtr Diving
41
210.8
Lee, Erin
0
3 mtr Diving
39
209.75
1 mtr Diving
43
203.05
