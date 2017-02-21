ACC Women Individual Scoring Breakdown

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

The ACC Women’s Championships was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled some stats on individual performance. In a separate post, I did a breakdown of the team scoring.

Notes

–Alexia Zevnik led the way with a perfect 96 individual points. Next were Leah Smith of Virginia and Mallory Comerford of Louisville with 92, Kaitlyn Jones of Virginia with 88, and Hellen Moffitt of North Carolina with 87.

-The top time of finals by Swimulator power points was Mallory Comerford‘s 46.75 100 free with 912 points. Next was Leah Smith‘s 4:30.81 500 free with 885, Comerford’s 1:41.70 200 free with 885, Hellen Moffitt‘s 50.86 100 fly with 838, and Alexia Zevnik‘s 1:49.61 200 back with 836.

-Boston College and Clemson finished 8 points apart in the standings. Boston College scored only on relays. Clemson scored only in diving (they are a diving only team).

Individual Breakdown

Power is the swim’s Swimulator power points. Times are a swimmer’s final time at the meet.

NC State

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zevnik, Alexia 96 200 IM 1 1:54.44 812 100 Back 1 50.8 819 200 Back 1 1:49.61 836 Caldwell, Court 80.5 50 Free 3 22 787 100 Back 4 51.75 757 100 Free 2 47.89 794 Moore, Hannah 80 500 Free 3 4:38.07 766 400 IM 3 4:09.1 709 1650 Free 4 16:09.48 664 Brumbaum, Kayla 67 200 IM 14 2:00.4 627 100 Breast 3 58.91 793 200 Breast 3 2:07.53 777 Perry, Ky-lee 66 50 Free 1 21.88 812 100 Back 18 54 625 100 Free 3 47.97 787 Muller, Rachel 66 500 Free 6 4:42.57 702 200 Free 12 1:46.36 681 1650 Free 3 16:06.01 678 Labonge, Natali 61 50 Free 3 22 787 100 Fly 15 52.98 687 100 Free 8 48.85 711 Duffield, Krist 60 50 Free 9 22.23 744 100 Fly 9 52.44 723 100 Free 9 48.49 741 Nevalainen, Lot 59 50 Free 13 22.32 728 100 Back 8 53.46 656 100 Free 7 48.62 730 Haan, Elise 51 100 Back 6 52.18 731 200 Back 3 1:52.82 739 100 Free 35 50.2 600 Kline, Madeline 41 3 mtr Diving 19 263.9 1 mtr Diving 15 253.3 Platform Diving 7 228 Glover, Mackenz 37 200 IM 39 2:02.72 552 100 Back 14 53.39 660 200 Back 6 1:53.72 714 Jahns, Anna 35 500 Free 15 4:48.31 624 400 IM 31 4:26.37 415 1650 Free 7 16:25.35 600 Morrow, Lindsay 30 200 IM 12 2:00.00 639 400 IM 15 4:18.92 556 200 Breast 22 2:14.93 590 Horomanski, Jes 17 200 IM 25 2:00.64 619 400 IM 10 4:13.84 638 200 Breast 27 2:16.22 555 Jones, Lydia 12 50 Free 46 23.5 515 100 Fly 24 54.74 569 200 Fly 16 2:00.73 566 Kerr, Christine 7 50 Free 23 22.85 636 200 Free 20 1:47.80 626 100 Free 29 49.82 632 Burston, Rachel 7 3 mtr Diving 44 195.45 1 mtr Diving 18 251.45 Platform Diving 33 172.95 Baka, Vasiliki 0 50 Free 28 22.87 632 200 Free 31 1:49.74 545 100 Free 33 50.09 610

Virginia

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Leah 92 500 Free 1 4:30.81 885 200 Free 2 1:43.29 808 1650 Free 1 15:31.49 823 Jones, Kaitlyn 88 200 IM 2 1:54.93 795 400 IM 2 4:06.8 744 200 Fly 1 1:53.21 817 Marrkand, Jenni 79 200 IM 3 1:56.69 738 200 Free 5 1:45.18 728 200 Fly 3 1:55.29 743 Towbin, Kylie 71 3 mtr Diving 7 280.8 1 mtr Diving 7 255 Platform Diving 5 246.65 Tafuto, Vivian 64 200 IM 11 1:59.48 654 100 Breast 4 59.79 738 200 Breast 8 2:14.48 602 Simon, Laura 60 200 IM 44 2:03.47 526 100 Breast 1 58.46 823 200 Breast 2 2:07.24 785 Thomas, Ellen 53.5 50 Free 8 22.22 746 100 Fly 10 52.58 713 100 Free 12 48.86 710 Politi, Rachel 50 200 IM 13 2:00.07 637 400 IM 7 4:13.07 649 200 Fly 14 1:58.82 630 Cooper, Caitlin 49 50 Free 6 22.12 764 100 Back 16 53.48 655 100 Free 13 48.94 703 Williams, Cecel 49 500 Free 8 4:48.8 617 200 Free 22 1:48.23 608 1650 Free 6 16:18.41 628 Eddy, Eryn 40.5 50 Free 23 22.85 636 200 Free 7 1:45.63 710 100 Free 11 48.71 722 Tansill, Mary C 33 200 IM 46 2:03.77 516 100 Breast 11 1:01.35 649 200 Breast 10 2:12.02 664 Rauth, Shannon 33 50 Free 19 22.68 665 100 Fly 13 52.87 694 100 Free 14 48.98 700 Dusel, Sydney 31 3 mtr Diving 12 282.75 1 mtr Diving 22 245.05 Platform Diving 14 211.45 Hill, Morgan 27 50 Free 28 22.87 632 200 Free 6 1:45.42 718 100 Free 22 49.66 645 Reed, Laine 18 200 Free 13 1:46.99 657 100 Back 21 54.45 597 100 Free 27 49.75 638 Vonderhaar, Mad 17 200 IM 51 2:04.31 496 100 Breast 15 1:01.72 628 200 Breast 20 2:14.45 603 Stranick, Sara 13 200 IM 23 2:00.59 621 400 IM 16 4:21.15 517 200 Breast 29 2:16.31 552 Parkinson, Kirs 9 3 mtr Diving 29 232.25 1 mtr Diving 17 251.6 Platform Diving 34 172.7 Johnson, Corey 0 3 mtr Diving 30 230.9 1 mtr Diving 33 221.05 Platform Diving 36 161.2

Louisville

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Comerford, Mall 92 500 Free 2 4:37.47 775 200 Free 1 1:41.70 885 100 Free 1 46.75 912 Cottrell, Andre 82 200 IM 8 1:59.18 663 100 Breast 2 58.81 799 200 Breast 1 2:06.9 794 Bradford-Feldma 73 200 IM 7 1:59.15 664 400 IM 4 4:10.11 694 200 Breast 6 2:13.09 637 Kendzior, Alina 71 200 IM 5 1:58.27 690 100 Back 7 52.66 702 200 Back 7 1:54.71 688 Oglesby, Grace 58 200 IM 18 1:59.43 656 100 Fly 5 52.3 732 200 Fly 4 1:55.31 743 Fanz, Casey 51 50 Free 7 22.19 751 200 Free 21 1:47.95 620 100 Free 6 48.43 746 Houck, Abigail 49 500 Free 19 4:50.36 594 200 Free 9 1:45.34 721 200 Fly 7 1:56.25 712 Acquista, Andre 44 3 mtr Diving 10 290.05 1 mtr Diving 20 246.65 Platform Diving 8 219.95 Guerra, Silvia 38 200 IM 38 2:02.7 553 100 Breast 8 1:00.58 693 200 Breast 11 2:12.4 654 Moser, Emily 33 500 Free 10 4:46.11 654 200 Free 23 1:48.48 598 1650 Free 13 16:39.64 536 Visscher, Jilli 33 50 Free 12 22.31 729 100 Fly 19 53.5 653 100 Free 15 49.01 698 Govejsek, Nastj 29.5 50 Free 21 22.8 644 100 Fly 7 52.54 716 100 Free 22 49.66 645 James, Lauren 25 200 IM 40 2:02.78 550 100 Breast 23 1:02.63 574 200 Breast 7 2:13.41 629 Fears, Molly 22 3 mtr Diving 8 252.1 1 mtr Diving 27 239.55 Platform Diving 25 186.8 Underdahl, Sofi 21 200 IM 26 2:00.85 613 400 IM 20 4:17.02 588 200 Back 11 1:55.27 673 Cattermole, Sop 17 500 Free 18 4:46.78 645 400 IM 21 4:17.63 578 200 Fly 19 1:58.98 625 Sellers, Alexan 12 200 IM 19 1:59.65 649 200 Free 19 1:47.66 631 100 Free 28 49.76 637 Magnuson, Hanna 8 100 Fly 21 53.79 634 100 Back 22 54.49 595 200 Fly 24 2:01.6 535 Pugh, Marah 1 400 IM 24 4:21.51 510

North Carolina

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Moffitt, Hellen 87 100 Fly 1 50.86 838 100 Back 3 51.42 778 200 Back 2 1:51.64 773 Baldwin, Caroli 82 50 Free 2 21.93 801 100 Back 2 51.38 780 100 Free 4 48.23 763 Dawson, Elissa 76 3 mtr Diving 3 349.3 1 mtr Diving 8 176.1 Platform Diving 3 272.25 Hitchens, Sarah 70 50 Free 5 22.06 776 100 Back 9 52.65 703 100 Free 5 48.36 752 Hulsey, Catheri 65 500 Free 11 4:46.17 653 400 IM 5 4:10.16 693 200 Fly 6 1:56.04 719 Arnold, Macey 57 500 Free 5 4:42.07 709 200 Free 11 1:46.25 686 1650 Free 11 16:33.91 562 Koucheki, Sarah 54 50 Free 20 22.79 646 100 Fly 6 52.48 720 200 Fly 5 1:55.52 736 Lohman, Maria 39 3 mtr Diving 6 294.1 1 mtr Diving 12 256.55 Platform Diving 29 181.7 Pfeiffer, Emily 38 200 IM 15 2:01.72 585 100 Breast 12 1:01.42 645 200 Breast 16 2:13.94 616 Fisher, Abigail 34 400 IM 14 4:16.41 598 100 Breast 19 1:01.92 617 200 Breast 12 2:12.8 645 Cameron, Bryann 31 500 Free 14 4:47.66 633 400 IM 19 4:16.82 591 200 Fly 15 1:59.07 622 Slabe, Emily 24 200 IM 34 2:01.91 579 100 Back 17 53.96 627 200 Back 12 1:56.09 650 Larochelle, Sus 24 200 IM 20 1:59.67 649 100 Back 20 54.11 618 200 Back 13 1:56.93 627 Bauer, Brooke 14 50 Free 18 22.61 677 200 Free 29 1:49.67 548 100 Free 18 49.37 668 Casso, Liliana 14 500 Free 24 4:53.44 548 200 Free 39 1:51.12 482 1650 Free 14 16:42.68 521 Ford, Kathryn 3 50 Free 31 22.88 630 100 Back 29 55.15 553 200 Back 22 1:59.09 564 Munch, Catherin 3 200 IM 37 2:02.41 563 100 Breast 22 1:02.34 592 200 Breast 32 2:17.7 512 Moshos, Eireni 1 200 IM 24 2:04.39 493 400 IM 26 4:23.6 470 200 Back 35 2:02.49 450 Fields, Zhada 0 500 Free 29 4:54.23 535 200 Free 25 1:48.84 584 100 Free 41 50.87 541

Virginia Tech

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hespeler, Jessi 81 500 Free 4 4:39.4 747 200 Free 3 1:44.37 761 1650 Free 2 16:05.26 681 Nazieblo, Klaud 79 100 Back 5 52.05 739 200 Back 4 1:53.07 732 200 Fly 2 1:54.80 760 Gyorgy, Reka 78 200 IM 4 1:57.22 722 400 IM 1 4:04.97 773 200 Back 9 1:54.57 691 Peters, Ashlynn 68 3 mtr Diving 1 365.95 1 mtr Diving 11 258.65 Platform Diving 9 225.05 Donnelly, Fiona 68 200 IM 6 1:58.46 685 400 IM 8 4:14.66 625 200 Back 8 1:56.07 651 Hicks, Chloe 33 500 Free 36 4:55.74 511 100 Back 11 53.19 672 200 Back 10 1:54.71 688 Schwartz, Laura 33 400 IM 13 4:15.93 606 100 Breast 18 1:01.87 619 200 Breast 15 2:13.62 624 Henry, Kelly 20 200 IM 28 2:01.02 608 100 Breast 13 1:01.57 637 200 Breast 19 2:14.16 610 Kowal, Grace 15 500 Free 34 4:55.03 522 200 Free 49 1:53.44 369 1650 Free 12 16:37.01 548 Grabski, Adrian 14 50 Free 40 23.17 578 200 Free 14 1:47.41 641 100 Free 24 49.69 643 Beattie, Jenna 12 500 Free 20 4:49.05 613 200 Free 34 1:50.22 524 1650 Free 18 16:49.12 490 Buchter, Ashley 8 3 mtr Diving 21 259.2 1 mtr Diving 29 233.35 Platform Diving 21 200.25 Eberle, Miranda 6 3 mtr Diving 33 224.25 1 mtr Diving 24 244.15 Platform Diving 20 204.65 Rogers, Leah 5 50 Free 47 23.61 492 100 Fly 25 54.45 589 200 Fly 20 1:59.51 607 Ulrich, MJ 4 200 IM 59 2:06.55 410 100 Breast 27 1:02.64 574 200 Breast 21 2:14.49 602 de Premilhat, A 1 50 Free 41 23.18 577 100 Back 24 54.84 573 200 Back 36 2:02.52 449 Pesetti, Sydney 0 500 Free 40 4:58.67 460 200 Free 37 1:51.02 486 200 Back 34 2:01.84 473 Griggs, Daniell 0 50 Free 27 22.86 634 200 Free 28 1:49.51 555 100 Free 34 50.17 603 Matheson, Elean 0 200 IM 41 2:03.16 537 400 IM 28 4:24.79 447 200 Fly 31 2:03.58 459 Piemonte, Leah 0 3 mtr Diving 31 226.65 1 mtr Diving 32 223.05 Platform Diving 27 184.9

Duke

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abel, Verity 58 500 Free 9 4:45.39 664 400 IM 11 4:15.57 611 1650 Free 8 16:25.91 597 Goldman, Leah 49 200 IM 10 1:57.77 705 100 Fly 2 51.62 780 100 Free 21 49.64 647 Willborn, Mack 48 3 mtr Diving 9 291.7 1 mtr Diving 14 253.6 Platform Diving 12 220.65 Friese, Brittan 41 500 Free 17 4:46.3 651 200 Free 10 1:46.15 690 200 Fly 12 1:57.81 662 Quinn, Kirby 41 3 mtr Diving 15 272.85 1 mtr Diving 10 259.3 Platform Diving 15 211.35 Marsh, Alyssa 36.5 50 Free 17 22.5 696 100 Fly 7 52.54 716 100 Free 20 49.58 652 Hess, Madeline 35 50 Free 15 22.42 710 100 Back 13 53.34 663 200 Back 17 1:55.20 674 Targonski, Mary 33 3 mtr Diving 18 264.6 1 mtr Diving 23 244.7 Platform Diving 6 243.5 Fitzpatrick, Li 29 3 mtr Diving 14 273.6 1 mtr Diving 25 240.85 Platform Diving 11 220.95 Rusch, Madeline 28 50 Free 10 22.25 740 100 Fly 16 53.44 657 Hinkle, Mickayl 23 100 Fly 29 55.07 545 100 Back 15 53.42 658 200 Back 16 1:57.94 599 Paez, Isabella 23 200 IM 56 2:05.76 441 100 Fly 18 53.47 655 200 Fly 11 1:57.51 672 Jordan, Kylie 17 200 IM 33 2:01.8 583 100 Fly 14 52.92 691 200 Fly 21 1:59.76 599 Schlichte, Lind 14 500 Free 22 4:50.92 586 200 Free 39 1:51.12 482 1650 Free 16 16:46.24 504 Shanley, Ashlei 13 200 IM 49 2:04.16 502 100 Breast 14 1:01.6 635 200 Breast 28 2:16.23 555 Aitchison, Alex 3 500 Free 23 4:51.84 572 200 Free 24 1:49.07 574 200 Back 27 1:59.69 546 Devitt, Elizabe 2 200 IM 53 2:04.58 486 400 IM 23 4:18.7 560 200 Back 37 2:03.09 428 Quinn, Anna 2 200 IM 47 2:04.11 503 100 Fly 23 54.47 588 200 Fly 26 2:01.00 556 Bragg, Eliza 0 200 IM 50 2:04.3 496 400 IM 30 4:25.95 423 200 Back 30 2:00.28 527 Kampfer, Britta 0 500 Free 28 4:53.12 553 200 Free 44 1:52.34 423 1650 Free 28 17:27.50 286

Notre Dame

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sheehan, Erin 47 200 IM 27 2:00.88 612 100 Fly 3 52.22 738 200 Fly 9 1:57.11 684 Treuth, Alice 46 500 Free 19 4:48.53 621 100 Back 12 53.31 665 200 Back 5 1:53.66 716 O’Donnell, Meag 43 200 IM 43 2:03.25 534 100 Breast 7 1:00.24 712 200 Breast 9 2:11.8 669 Mulquin, Cather 39 50 Free 14 22.35 722 100 Back 10 52.69 701 100 Free 17 49.29 675 Dolan, Abigail 37 50 Free 38 23.06 598 200 Free 4 1:44.87 740 100 Free 16 49.04 695 Treble, Molly 34 500 Free 13 4:47.55 634 200 Free 33 1:50.16 526 1650 Free 9 16:30.68 577 Smith, Nicole 33 200 IM 16 2:01.93 579 200 Fly 8 1:56.82 694 McIntee, Sherri 26 200 IM 54 2:04.71 481 100 Breast 10 1:01.32 651 200 Breast 17 2:12.97 640 Miller, Katelyn 21 200 IM 30 2:01.29 599 400 IM 17 4:15.67 610 200 Back 15 1:57.64 607 Revilak, Tayde 18 50 Free 36 23.04 602 100 Fly 17 52.82 698 200 Fly 17 1:58.26 648 Sarazen, Kyra 13 200 IM 35 2:02.15 571 200 Free 26 1:49.20 568 200 Back 14 1:57.07 623 Heller, Lauren 11.5 50 Free 39 23.13 586 200 Free 15 1:47.82 625 100 Free 31 49.89 626 Smith, Mary 11 50 Free 16 22.57 684 200 Free 43 1:51.97 441 100 Free 25 49.6 650 Lanigan, Reilly 11 500 Free 16 4:49.1 612 200 Free 30 1:49.69 547 200 Back 29 2:00.08 533 Walton, Rebecca 6 500 Free 39 4:57.29 484 200 Free 50 1:53.55 363 1650 Free 19 16:51.23 479 Andrews, Claire 5 3 mtr Diving 20 263.85 1 mtr Diving 26 239.95 Platform Diving 28 182.8 Storino, Alyssa 5 200 IM 47 2:04.11 503 100 Breast 20 1:01.97 614 200 Breast 30 2:16.48 548 Isola, Erin 1 3 mtr Diving 24 248.75 1 mtr Diving 31 227.15 Platform Diving 32 174.25 Margheret, Dani 1 50 Free 53 24.13 383 100 Breast 24 1:02.92 556 200 Breast 34 2:20.41 426

Florida State

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Carlson, Molly 85 3 mtr Diving 4 335.1 1 mtr Diving 3 307.65 Platform Diving 1 284.05 Lovemore, Tayla 49 50 Free 11 22.3 731 100 Fly 4 52.28 734 200 Fly 18 1:58.53 639 Loh Yen Ling, C 45 200 IM 52 2:04.52 488 100 Breast 9 1:01.27 654 200 Breast 5 2:13.00 640 Bonniwell, Ayla 43 3 mtr Diving 16 271.2 1 mtr Diving 1 320.85 Platform Diving 31 174.75 Mulka, Blair 35 3 mtr Diving 26 237.25 1 mtr Diving 6 281 Platform Diving 16 210.75 Gebhart, Cassid 31 3 mtr Diving 22 256.1 1 mtr Diving 13 254.55 Platform Diving 13 218.7 Pierce, Natalie 25 100 Breast 5 59.87 734 200 Breast 31 2:16.64 543 Ware, Lydia 20 200 IM 17 1:59.15 664 100 Fly 20 53.58 648 100 Free 19 49.38 668 Neil, Caroline 17 200 IM 22 2:00.51 623 400 IM 18 4:16.00 604 200 Breast 18 2:13.86 618 Brown, Megan 16 400 IM 12 4:15.83 607 200 Back 24 1:59.85 541 200 Fly 27 2:01.86 525 Purnell, Natali 13 200 IM 45 2:03.73 517 100 Breast 25 1:02.29 595 200 Breast 14 2:13.00 640 Turek, Michelle 12 500 Free 30 4:54.28 535 200 Free 15 1:47.82 625 100 Free 37 50.39 584 Wittman, Alexan 4 500 Free 32 4:54.89 524 200 Free 42 1:51.77 451 1650 Free 21 16:57.05 449 Johnston, Leila 3 50 Free 41 23.18 577 100 Fly 22 54.27 602 100 Free 42 50.9 539 Barber, Ariel 2 50 Free 37 23.05 600 100 Back 23 54.56 591 200 Back 32 2:00.79 510 Ribas Andrade, 2 500 Free 31 4:54.4 533 200 Free 36 1:50.84 495 1650 Free 23 16:58.19 443 Stringfield, Ka 0 500 Free 35 4:55.04 522 200 Free 41 1:51.26 475 1650 Free 25 17:02.38 420 Schendelaar-Kem 0 100 Fly 32 55.42 518 200 Free 35 1:50.48 512 200 Fly 33 2:04.46 423 Smith, Alexi 0 50 Free 25 22.84 637 100 Fly 39 58.67 256 100 Free 43 51.17 513 Blank, Nicole 0 50 Free 31 22.88 630 100 Back 35 57.42 389 100 Free 36 50.31 591

Pittsburgh

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rathsack, Lina 70 200 IM 9 1:57.66 708 100 Breast 6 1:00.21 714 200 Breast 4 2:09.06 737 Richey, Amanda 68 500 Free 7 4:43.69 687 400 IM 9 4:11.69 670 1650 Free 5 16:16.3 637 Sharp, Meme 51 3 mtr Diving 13 277.8 1 mtr Diving 9 261.55 Platform Diving 10 224 Giamber, Sarah 24 500 Free 21 4:50.47 593 400 IM 22 4:17.79 575 1650 Free 10 16:30.89 576 Cichowska, King 12 200 IM 41 2:03.16 537 100 Breast 16 1:02.22 599 200 Breast 24 2:15.78 567 Fernander, Kath 9 200 IM 61 2:07.22 384 100 Breast 17 1:01.81 623 200 Breast 26 2:15.75 568 Daigneault, Val 7 200 IM 32 2:01.58 590 100 Back 26 54.65 585 200 Back 18 1:56.64 635 Nuenschwander, 6 3 mtr Diving 46 186.45 1 mtr Diving 44 176.85 Platform Diving 19 206.45 Daday, Colleen 3 500 Free 37 4:56.2 503 200 Free 45 1:53.08 386 1650 Free 22 16:58.07 443 Brown, Rachel 0 50 Free 33 22.94 620 200 Free 27 1:49.39 560 100 Free 40 50.59 567 Jones, Krista 0 3 mtr Diving 38 211.1 1 mtr Diving 38 211.7 Platform Diving 26 186.75 Summa, Athena 0 200 IM 55 2:05.73 442 400 IM 32 4:27.03 401 200 Fly 32 2:04.26 431 Thomas, Madison 0 200 IM 58 2:06.51 412 400 IM 27 4:24.62 450 200 Back 33 2:01.25 494 Saunders, Rache 0 3 mtr Diving 35 221.25 1 mtr Diving 42 205.05 Platform Diving 30 177.1 Shaffer, Madely 0 500 Free 41 5:00.21 433 100 Fly 30 55.3 527 200 Fly 28 2:02.65 495 Pocsai, Melissa 0 50 Free 49 23.79 455 200 Free 54 1:55.36 279 100 Free 47 52.33 398 Murslack, Allis 0 500 Free 45 5:03.14 380 200 Free 57 1:57.06 209 1650 Free 29 17:34.22 253 Hochkeppel, Sha 0 200 IM 57 2:05.86 437 100 Back 27 54.95 566 200 Back 28 1:59.77 543 Yuan, Charlene 0 200 IM 36 2:02.2 570 400 IM 29 4:24.8 446 200 Breast 33 2:18.65 482 Murphy, Emily 0 50 Free 26 22.86 634 100 Back 30 55.27 545 100 Free 30 49.87 628

Georgia Tech

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wang, Iris 42 50 Free 22 22.81 642 200 Free 8 1:46.30 684 100 Free 10 48.63 729 Debruyn, Kira 33 200 IM 21 1:59.99 639 400 IM 6 4:12.69 655 200 Back 20 1:57.96 598 Branton, Laura 32 50 Free 44 23.32 550 100 Fly 12 52.64 709 200 Fly 10 1:57.47 673 Ruiu, Chiara 18 200 IM 29 2:01.03 607 100 Breast 21 1:02.21 600 200 Breast 13 2:12.92 642 Ilgenfritz, Emi 12 500 Free 26 4:52.63 560 1650 Free 15 16:45.41 508 200 Fly 25 2:00.8 563 Gonen, Tamir 8 500 Free 43 5:00.82 422 1650 Free 20 16:56.64 451 200 Fly 22 2:00.50 574 Paschal, Maddie 8 50 Free 48 23.67 480 100 Back 19 54.06 621 200 Back 23 1:59.42 554 Lee, Caroline 6 50 Free 58 24.51 306 100 Back 32 55.79 510 200 Back 19 1:57.38 615 Young, Madison 3 3 mtr Diving 47 170.75 1 mtr Diving 37 212.95 Platform Diving 22 188.25 Hepler, Kristen 2 400 IM 25 4:22.33 495 100 Breast 28 1:03.34 530 200 Breast 23 2:15.07 586 Doi, Caroline 2 3 mtr Diving 28 234.6 1 mtr Diving 34 219.65 Platform Diving 23 187.3 Miller, Chloe 2 100 Fly 26 54.45 589 100 Back 33 56.19 481 200 Fly 23 2:01.56 536 Al Khatib, Sara 1 500 Free 42 5:00.59 427 200 Free 52 1:54.38 324 1650 Free 24 17:01.67 424 Demick, Andrea 0 3 mtr Diving 42 202.85 1 mtr Diving 35 219.2 Lyons, Morgan 0 50 Free 43 23.23 567 100 Fly 30 55.3 527 100 Free 45 51.59 473 Kitchens, Kaitl 0 50 Free 28 22.87 632 100 Fly 27 54.93 555 100 Free 32 50 617 Gilbert, Sara 0 50 Free 50 23.84 444 100 Back 28 55.01 562 200 Back 31 2:00.61 516 Oliver, Maddie 0 50 Free 55 24.26 356 100 Fly 34 56.36 442 200 Fly 29 2:03.06 479 Yates, Abby 0 3 mtr Diving 40 209.25 1 mtr Diving 39 211.5 Platform Diving 37 149.85 Rieger, Alex 0 50 Free 45 23.44 527 100 Back 34 56.39 466 200 Back 25 1:59.61 548

Miami

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maric, Marcela 54 3 mtr Diving 2 353.6 1 mtr Diving 4 287.85 Layland, Wally 53 3 mtr Diving 5 314.7 1 mtr Diving 2 308.5 Algee, Angela 31 50 Free 35 23.01 607 100 Fly 10 52.58 713 200 Fly 13 1:58.38 644 Suarez, Julie 24 500 Free 12 4:47.48 635 200 Free 17 1:46.93 659 100 Free 26 49.69 643 Davis, Cameron 9 500 Free 27 4:52.88 556 1650 Free 17 16:48.47 493 200 Fly 35 2:05.45 383 Viguier, Manon 7 500 Free 33 4:54.97 523 200 Free 18 1:47.53 636 100 Free 38 50.4 583 Yu, Roxanne 4 100 Back 31 55.76 512 200 Back 21 1:58.05 596 Leander, Christ 0 200 IM 31 2:01.32 598 100 Back 25 54.47 596 200 Back 26 1:59.63 548 Noe, Chantal 0 50 Free 56 24.28 352 100 Breast 30 1:06.95 285 200 Breast 36 2:26.75 224 Schippert, Anna 0 50 Free 61 24.8 251 100 Breast 26 1:02.42 587 200 Breast 25 2:15.36 579 Brown, Leah 0 50 Free 62 24.82 248 100 Fly 40 59.98 171 100 Free 54 54.51 201 Story, Sydney 0 50 Free 51 24.09 391 200 Free 53 1:54.91 299 100 Free 48 52.9 342 Emery, Madison 0 500 Free 44 5:01.97 402 200 Free 47 1:53.28 376 1650 Free 27 17:23.23 309 Sickinger, Kath 0 200 IM 62 2:07.98 354 400 IM 33 4:29.93 341 200 Back 38 2:04.34 381 Casarin, Ianire 0 50 Free 52 24.1 389 200 Free 32 1:49.98 534 100 Free 44 51.56 476 Dal Porto, Soph 0 50 Free 65 24.99 219 100 Fly 36 57.55 343 200 Fly 39 2:08.28 274 Oikonomou, Ilia 0 50 Free 34 22.95 618 100 Fly 28 54.97 552 100 Free 39 50.47 577 Hurley, Jessica 0 100 Fly 35 56.65 418 200 Fly 30 2:03.39 466 McGinnis, Clair 0 500 Free 38 4:56.37 500 200 Free 46 1:53.18 381 1650 Free 26 17:05.93 401

Boston College

Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dobson, Julie 0 50 Free 59 24.58 292 200 Free 56 1:55.81 259 100 Free 50 53.15 318 Mann, Emily 0 200 IM 63 2:09.66 291 400 IM 35 4:36.93 208 200 Fly 36 2:06.56 339 Hanning, Sarah 0 200 IM 67 2:12.23 204 100 Fly 37 58.48 270 200 Fly 40 2:11.14 181 Mailliard, Made 0 50 Free 64 24.97 222 100 Back 36 58.13 336 200 Back 40 2:08.09 245 Kargodorian, Ch 0 50 Free 67 25.44 154 200 Free 55 1:55.68 265 200 Fly 37 2:07.4 306 Smith, Emily 0 200 IM 68 2:15.16 126 100 Fly 38 58.6 261 200 Fly 38 2:07.82 290 Fecarotta, Kris 0 500 Free 46 5:07.25 308 200 Free 48 1:53.36 373 100 Free 53 53.74 264 Kordell, Abigai 0 200 IM 66 2:10.89 247 400 IM 34 4:33.06 279 200 Breast 35 2:24.11 303 McDonough, Alis 0 50 Free 66 25.24 181 100 Breast 32 1:07.59 246 200 Breast 37 2:27.85 194 Freeman, Erika 0 200 IM 60 2:07.1 389 200 Free 38 1:51.06 485 100 Free 46 52.32 399 Taghian, Gabrie 0 3 mtr Diving 43 197.6 1 mtr Diving 45 167.9 Covington, Tayl 0 50 Free 63 24.89 236 100 Breast 29 1:06.33 325 100 Free 55 54.79 181 Karle, Katherin 0 200 IM 65 2:10.1 275 100 Back 39 58.84 285 200 Back 38 2:04.34 381 Lin, Victoria 0 50 Free 59 24.58 292 100 Fly 33 56.24 452 200 Fly 34 2:04.74 412 Kunkel, Grace 0 50 Free 54 24.19 370 100 Breast 31 1:07.18 270 100 Free 51 53.26 307 Larkin, Corinne 0 3 mtr Diving 48 152.45 1 mtr Diving 46 155 Quinn, Lauren 0 200 IM 64 2:09.74 288 200 Free 51 1:54.06 339 100 Free 49 53.03 329 Quindlen, Carol 0 50 Free 68 25.82 110 100 Back 38 58.58 304 200 Back 41 2:12.39 124 Elcott, Ina 0 50 Free 57 24.46 315 100 Back 36 58.13 336 100 Free 52 53.65 272

