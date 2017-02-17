NC State’s Alexia Zevnik Named ACC Most Valuable Swimmer

For the first time since 1980, NC State took the ACC Title in Women’s Swimming and Diving. This win was the third team title in program history– the wolfpack took home four individual titles, four relay titles, and a total of 19 metals.

“It feels amazing,” said head coach Braden Holloway in an interview with the ACC. “It’s not the easiest ride and not the easiest way up. It took a lot of hard work from these ladies; they wanted it and wanted it from day one: the day after the championship last year.”

NC State senior Alexia Zevnik was crowned most valuable swimmer of the meet, sweeping all three of her individual events and participating in the winning 400 freestyle relay and second place 800 freestyle relay throughout the meet. She also took down two meet records. She is the first NC State swimmer to win three individual titles in a year since Amy Lepping in 1980.

“[The seniors] wanted to go out with a bang and we definitely did,” said Zevnik. “If you would have told me four years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be on the team that made it to the ACC Championships and to become that Champion, I would have laughed at you.”