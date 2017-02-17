NC State’s Alexia Zevnik Named ACC Most Valuable Swimmer

For the first time since 1980, NC State took the ACC Title in Women’s Swimming and Diving. This win was the third team title in program history– the wolfpack took home four individual titles, four relay titles, and a total of 19 metals.
“It feels amazing,” said head coach Braden Holloway in an interview with the ACC. “It’s not the easiest ride and not the easiest way up. It took a lot of hard work from these ladies; they wanted it and wanted it from day one: the day after the championship last year.”
NC State senior Alexia Zevnik was crowned most valuable swimmer of the meet, sweeping all three of her individual events and participating in the winning 400 freestyle relay and second place 800 freestyle relay throughout the meet. She also took down two meet records. She is the first NC State swimmer to win three individual titles in a year since Amy Lepping in 1980.
“[The seniors] wanted to go out with a bang and we definitely did,” said Zevnik. “If you would have told me four years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be on the team that made it to the ACC Championships and to become that Champion, I would have laughed at you.”
In addition, the meet came with nine new records: six conference and three meet. Mallory Comerford of Lousville took both the 100 and 200 freestyle records– her new 100 record stands at 46.75 and the 200 at 1:42.70. NC State claimed three ACC relay record in the 200 medley, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay, while Virginia claimed the record for the 800 freestyle relay with a time of 6:56.21.
Meet MVP Alexia Zevnik of NC State broke the records in the 200 backstroke and 200 IM, with respective times of 1:49.61 and 1:54.44. Furthermore, Caroline Baldwin of North Carolina broke the 50 free meet record in prelims with a time of 21.78.
NC State finished the meet in first place with 1183.5 points. Virginia, which had won the previous nine ACC Championships, placed second with 1100.5. Louisville finished in third place (1027) and was followed by North Carolina (980), Virginia Tech (739), Duke (725.5), Notre Dame (654.5), Florida State (625.5), Pitt (428), Georgia Tech (391), Miami (361.5), Boston College (152), and Clemson (144).
Meet Award Winners
- Most Valuable Diver: Molly Carlson, Florida State (W) and Dominic Giordano, Pitt (M)
- Most Valuable Swimmer: Alexia Zevnik, NC State
New ACC Records
- 100 Freestyle (46.75) – Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 200 Freestyle (1:41.70) – Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 200 Freestyle Relay (1:27.31) – NC State (Labonge, Perry, Duffield, Caldwell)
- 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.31) – NC State (Zevnik, Perry, Duffield, Caldwell)
- 800 Freestyle Relay (6:56.21) – Virginia (Smith, Marrkand, Hill, Jones)
- 200 Medley Relay (1:34.89) – NC State (Haan, Brumbaum, Labonge, Perry)
New Meet Records
- 50 Freestyle (21.78) – Caroline Baldwin, North Carolina (PRELIMS)
- 200 Backstroke (1:49.61) – Alexia Zevnik, NC State
- 200 Individual Medley (1:54.44) – Alexia Zevnik, NC State
