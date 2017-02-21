ACC Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16
- Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
The ACC Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.
Notes
-NC State held the lead for the majority of the meet, but after the 100 breast there were down over 90 points to Virginia. They turned that deficit into a lead in a single event by out scoring Virginia 124-15 in the the next event, the 100 back. Later they accounted for the entire margin of victory by out scoring Virginia 83-0 in the 200 back.
-NC State had the top 3 single event scores with 124 points in the 100 back, 120.5 in the 50 free, and 120 in the 100 free. Virginia had the next best single event score with 117 in the 200 free, Florida State with 97 on the 1 meter, and Louisville with 95 in the 200 breast.
-6 of the 13 teams won an individual event led by Virginia and NC State each with 4. Then was Louisville with 3, Florida State and Virginia Tech with 2, and North Carolina with 1.
Final Scores
1. NC State: 1183.5
2. Virginia: 1100
3. Louisville: 1027
4. North Carolina: 980
5. Virginia Tech: 739
6. Duke: 725.5
7. Notre Dame: 654.5
8. Florida State: 625.5
9. Pitt: 428
10. Georgia Tech: 391
11. Miami: 361.5
12. Boston College: 152
13. Clemson: 144
Score Progression
|NCSU
|UVA
|Louisville
|UNC
|VT
|Duke
|Notre Dame
|FSU
|PITT
|GT
|Miami
|BC
|Clemson
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|0
|56
|54
|46
|48
|50
|52
|40
|44
|34
|32
|0
|800 Free Relay
|120
|64
|110
|102
|98
|92
|100
|84
|74
|90
|74
|62
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|126
|102
|149
|153
|134
|144
|106
|124
|88
|90
|127
|62
|27
|500 Free
|189
|156
|201
|208
|165
|178
|137
|124
|115
|90
|142
|62
|27
|200 IM
|249
|243
|284
|226
|215
|195
|148
|136
|135
|94
|142
|62
|27
|50 Free
|369.5
|296.5
|326
|291
|215
|233
|172
|152
|135
|97
|142
|62
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|388.5
|331.5
|331
|328
|232
|265
|172
|249
|155
|97
|196
|62
|73
|200 Free Relay
|452.5
|385.5
|383
|384
|266
|315
|218
|297
|195
|141
|228
|92
|73
|400 IM
|508.5
|447.5
|419
|428
|334
|333
|227
|319
|218
|165
|228
|92
|73
|100 Fly
|541.5
|478
|476.5
|484
|334
|416.5
|263
|353
|218
|180
|244.5
|92
|73
|200 Free
|561.5
|595
|540.5
|500
|374
|434.5
|300.5
|364.5
|218
|202
|260.5
|92
|73
|100 Breast
|588.5
|681
|592.5
|524
|395
|447.5
|346.5
|409.5
|262
|206
|260.5
|92
|73
|100 Back
|712.5
|696
|618.5
|613
|437
|473.5
|378.5
|411.5
|262
|212
|260.5
|92
|73
|400 Medley Relay
|776.5
|750
|674.5
|665
|485
|513.5
|428.5
|457.5
|294
|256
|294.5
|122
|73
|1650 Free
|852.5
|806
|688.5
|694
|535
|546.5
|454.5
|463.5
|339
|274
|303.5
|122
|73
|Platform Diving
|875.5
|844
|710.5
|721
|564
|613.5
|454.5
|520.5
|362
|279
|303.5
|122
|144
|200 Back
|958.5
|844
|749.5
|781
|649
|633.5
|504.5
|521.5
|369
|292
|307.5
|122
|144
|100 Free
|1078.5
|904.5
|820
|839
|650
|642.5
|524.5
|527.5
|369
|309
|307.5
|122
|144
|200 Breast
|1108.5
|976.5
|915
|865
|672
|642.5
|553.5
|572.5
|396
|325
|307.5
|122
|144
|200 Fly
|1119.5
|1048.5
|971
|926
|705
|677.5
|604.5
|579.5
|396
|347
|321.5
|122
|144
|400 Free Relay
|1183.5
|1100.5
|1027
|980
|739
|725.5
|654.5
|625.5
|428
|391
|361.5
|152
|144
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|NCSU
|UVA
|Louisville
|UNC
|VT
|Duke
|Notre Dame
|FSU
|PITT
|GT
|Miami
|BC
|Clemson
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|0
|56
|54
|46
|48
|50
|52
|40
|44
|34
|32
|0
|800 Free Relay
|56
|64
|54
|48
|52
|44
|50
|32
|34
|46
|40
|30
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|38
|39
|51
|36
|52
|6
|40
|14
|0
|53
|0
|27
|500 Free
|63
|54
|52
|55
|31
|34
|31
|0
|27
|0
|15
|0
|0
|200 IM
|60
|87
|83
|18
|50
|17
|11
|12
|20
|4
|0
|0
|0
|50 Free
|120.5
|53.5
|42
|65
|0
|38
|24
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|35
|5
|37
|17
|32
|0
|97
|20
|0
|54
|0
|46
|200 Free Relay
|64
|54
|52
|56
|34
|50
|46
|48
|40
|44
|32
|30
|0
|400 IM
|56
|62
|36
|44
|68
|18
|9
|22
|23
|24
|0
|0
|0
|100 Fly
|33
|30.5
|57.5
|56
|0
|83.5
|36
|34
|0
|15
|16.5
|0
|0
|200 Free
|20
|117
|64
|16
|40
|18
|37.5
|11.5
|0
|22
|16
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|27
|86
|52
|24
|21
|13
|46
|45
|44
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100 Back
|124
|15
|26
|89
|42
|26
|32
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|56
|52
|48
|40
|50
|46
|32
|44
|34
|30
|0
|1650 Free
|76
|56
|14
|29
|50
|33
|26
|6
|45
|18
|9
|0
|0
|Platform Diving
|23
|38
|22
|27
|29
|67
|0
|57
|23
|5
|0
|0
|71
|200 Back
|83
|0
|39
|60
|85
|20
|50
|1
|7
|13
|4
|0
|0
|100 Free
|120
|60.5
|70.5
|58
|1
|9
|20
|6
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|200 Breast
|30
|72
|95
|26
|22
|0
|29
|45
|27
|16
|0
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|11
|72
|56
|61
|33
|35
|51
|7
|0
|22
|14
|0
|0
|400 Free Relay
|64
|52
|56
|54
|34
|48
|50
|46
|32
|44
|40
|30
|0
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Notre Dame
|PITT
|FSU
|NCSU
|Louisville
|GT
|UNC
|Clemson
|Miami
|Duke
|VT
|UVA
|BC
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|13
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|14
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|15
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|17
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|20
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|22
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|24
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
