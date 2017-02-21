ACC Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

The ACC Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.

Notes

-NC State held the lead for the majority of the meet, but after the 100 breast there were down over 90 points to Virginia. They turned that deficit into a lead in a single event by out scoring Virginia 124-15 in the the next event, the 100 back. Later they accounted for the entire margin of victory by out scoring Virginia 83-0 in the 200 back.

-NC State had the top 3 single event scores with 124 points in the 100 back, 120.5 in the 50 free, and 120 in the 100 free. Virginia had the next best single event score with 117 in the 200 free, Florida State with 97 on the 1 meter, and Louisville with 95 in the 200 breast.

-6 of the 13 teams won an individual event led by Virginia and NC State each with 4. Then was Louisville with 3, Florida State and Virginia Tech with 2, and North Carolina with 1.

Final Scores

1. NC State: 1183.5

2. Virginia: 1100

3. Louisville: 1027

4. North Carolina: 980

5. Virginia Tech: 739

6. Duke: 725.5

7. Notre Dame: 654.5

8. Florida State: 625.5

9. Pitt: 428

10. Georgia Tech: 391

11. Miami: 361.5

12. Boston College: 152

13. Clemson: 144

Score Progression

NCSU UVA Louisville UNC VT Duke Notre Dame FSU PITT GT Miami BC Clemson 200 Medley Relay 64 0 56 54 46 48 50 52 40 44 34 32 0 800 Free Relay 120 64 110 102 98 92 100 84 74 90 74 62 0 3 mtr Diving 126 102 149 153 134 144 106 124 88 90 127 62 27 500 Free 189 156 201 208 165 178 137 124 115 90 142 62 27 200 IM 249 243 284 226 215 195 148 136 135 94 142 62 27 50 Free 369.5 296.5 326 291 215 233 172 152 135 97 142 62 27 1 mtr Diving 388.5 331.5 331 328 232 265 172 249 155 97 196 62 73 200 Free Relay 452.5 385.5 383 384 266 315 218 297 195 141 228 92 73 400 IM 508.5 447.5 419 428 334 333 227 319 218 165 228 92 73 100 Fly 541.5 478 476.5 484 334 416.5 263 353 218 180 244.5 92 73 200 Free 561.5 595 540.5 500 374 434.5 300.5 364.5 218 202 260.5 92 73 100 Breast 588.5 681 592.5 524 395 447.5 346.5 409.5 262 206 260.5 92 73 100 Back 712.5 696 618.5 613 437 473.5 378.5 411.5 262 212 260.5 92 73 400 Medley Relay 776.5 750 674.5 665 485 513.5 428.5 457.5 294 256 294.5 122 73 1650 Free 852.5 806 688.5 694 535 546.5 454.5 463.5 339 274 303.5 122 73 Platform Diving 875.5 844 710.5 721 564 613.5 454.5 520.5 362 279 303.5 122 144 200 Back 958.5 844 749.5 781 649 633.5 504.5 521.5 369 292 307.5 122 144 100 Free 1078.5 904.5 820 839 650 642.5 524.5 527.5 369 309 307.5 122 144 200 Breast 1108.5 976.5 915 865 672 642.5 553.5 572.5 396 325 307.5 122 144 200 Fly 1119.5 1048.5 971 926 705 677.5 604.5 579.5 396 347 321.5 122 144 400 Free Relay 1183.5 1100.5 1027 980 739 725.5 654.5 625.5 428 391 361.5 152 144

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

NCSU UVA Louisville UNC VT Duke Notre Dame FSU PITT GT Miami BC Clemson 200 Medley Relay 64 0 56 54 46 48 50 52 40 44 34 32 0 800 Free Relay 56 64 54 48 52 44 50 32 34 46 40 30 0 3 mtr Diving 6 38 39 51 36 52 6 40 14 0 53 0 27 500 Free 63 54 52 55 31 34 31 0 27 0 15 0 0 200 IM 60 87 83 18 50 17 11 12 20 4 0 0 0 50 Free 120.5 53.5 42 65 0 38 24 16 0 3 0 0 0 1 mtr Diving 19 35 5 37 17 32 0 97 20 0 54 0 46 200 Free Relay 64 54 52 56 34 50 46 48 40 44 32 30 0 400 IM 56 62 36 44 68 18 9 22 23 24 0 0 0 100 Fly 33 30.5 57.5 56 0 83.5 36 34 0 15 16.5 0 0 200 Free 20 117 64 16 40 18 37.5 11.5 0 22 16 0 0 100 Breast 27 86 52 24 21 13 46 45 44 4 0 0 0 100 Back 124 15 26 89 42 26 32 2 0 6 0 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 48 40 50 46 32 44 34 30 0 1650 Free 76 56 14 29 50 33 26 6 45 18 9 0 0 Platform Diving 23 38 22 27 29 67 0 57 23 5 0 0 71 200 Back 83 0 39 60 85 20 50 1 7 13 4 0 0 100 Free 120 60.5 70.5 58 1 9 20 6 0 17 0 0 0 200 Breast 30 72 95 26 22 0 29 45 27 16 0 0 0 200 Fly 11 72 56 61 33 35 51 7 0 22 14 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 52 56 54 34 48 50 46 32 44 40 30 0

