Old Town Boys Capture 17th Maine Class B State Swimming Title

2017 MAINE CLASS B HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 17th-Saturday, February 18th

Wallace Pool, University of Maine

Meet Central

Results

The Old Town High School boys captured their 17th team title in school history, putting up 327 points. The defending champion Ellsworth High School (280) boys edged out Morse High School (278) by 2 points to take runner-up honors.

FINAL TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Old Town High School- 327 Ellsworth High School- 280 Morse High School- 278 Cape Elizabeth High School- 261 Mount Desert Island High School- 242

Old Town’s Nick Gould won a pair of titles to lead the team to victory. His first gold came in the 100 fly, where he clocked a 52.85 to win by over 2 seconds ahead of Ellsworth’s Richie Matthews (54.72). He then came within tenths of the Class B Meet Record in the 100 back, winning with a 53.07.

Gould was also part of the Old Town High School 200 free relay that set a Class B Meet Record in 1:29.57. Garrett Stoyell led them off in 23.76, followed by Drew St. Jean (22.16). Gould rolled to a 21.73 on the 3rd leg, while Jacob Ketch anchored in 21.92.

Another Class B Meet Record fell at the hands of Mount Desert Island High School’s Liam Sullivan. In the 100 breast, Sullivan won with a recrod-setting 58.47. He also won the 200 IM (1:57.41) earlier in the session.

ADDITIONAL EVENT WINNERS