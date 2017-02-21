How To Improve Your Freestyle and Get a 6-Pack

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

We are huge fans of FINIS products. They push the limits to create pieces of gear that fix one specific aspect of a swimmers stroke, and we appreciate that specialized care.

Hip rotation is a crucial element of freestyle and backstroke. That’s why the FINIS Hydro Hip is such an important training tool, because it is designed to help improve hip rotation in terms of strength, and timing. With two blades on each hip, the Hydro Hip helps properly identify the timing of the lower torso, arms, and body, along with improving core strength by working core muscles that aid a swimmers rotation.

After spending some time testing this training tool, it was clear that the Hydro Hip lives up to the expectation. Swimming with it requires a lot of core engagement as well as focus on the timing of rotation. We consider it to be a great tool for freestyle and backstroke training and would recommend it to any level of swimmer looking to improve their freestyle or backstroke.

You can purchase the FINIS Hydro Hip here: http://www.finisinc.com/Hydro-Hip

Music by Cabu

