10 Best Women’s Thick Strap Training Swimsuits For Real Swimmers

When it comes to swim training, real swimmers know that not all suits are created equal. Thick strap training suits are the workhorses of the pool—designed for mileage, built for durability, and cut for athletes who live and breathe chlorine.

These aren’t fashion-first suits you see on summer vacation. These are the day-in, day-out training tanks worn by swimmers grinding through threshold sets, getting after it on the back half of a 10×400 IM, or just chasing a :29 on repeat in practice.

And while there are a lot of options out there, a few brands consistently deliver performance and longevity. Speedo is still the cultural and market leader, worn by Olympians and age groupers alike. But other brands—like Nike, Arena, Jolyn, and Sporti—are earning more traction with bold designs and dependable fabrics.

Here’s our roundup of the best women’s thick strap one-piece training suits—designed for swimmers who take the sport (and their gear) seriously.

🏊‍♀️ 10 Thick Strap Training Suits for Women

1. NIKE Women’s Drippy Check Fastback One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $86

Nike’s Fastback cut offers reliable coverage and support for high yardage training, and the “Drippy Check” brings some fun to the grind.

2. SPEEDO Women’s Disco Boom Super Pro One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $46

Speedo’s classic Super Pro back—comfortable, durable, and trusted by thousands of swim teams. Bonus points for the retro graphic.

3. SPORTI Molecule Wide Strap One Piece Swimsuit (22-44)

💰 Approx Price: $31

Budget-friendly, chlorine-resistant, and ready to go the distance. Sporti’s Molecule design punches above its price point.

4. SPORTI HydroLast Solid Wide Strap One Piece Swimsuit (22-44)

💰 Approx Price: $36

Built with HydroLast fabric, this one’s made to last for a full season of two-a-days.

5. SPEEDO Women’s Learn To Swim Pro LT Superpro One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $39

Ideal for beginners and younger age groupers—affordable, flexible, and comes in tons of color options.

6. SPEEDO Women’s PowerFLEX Eco Solid Super Pro One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $51

Eco-friendly performance. Same Super Pro cut, made with recycled materials for a greener swim.

7. ARENA Women’s Seabed O Back One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $60

Arena’s O-Back offers more range of motion than it gets credit for. Great fit, plus a unique seabed-inspired design.

8. ARENA Women’s Simone Manuel Collection Jungle Cat Tech Back One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $54

Designed with input from Olympic champ Simone Manuel. Eye-catching design, athlete-tested performance.

9. SPEEDO Women’s Movement Back One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $68

A modern update on the classic training suit. Slightly more fashion-forward without compromising function.

10. JOLYN Women’s Breeze Caroline Printed One Piece Swimsuit

💰 Approx Price: $78

JOLYN makes suits that hold up to the toughest practices—and their Caroline cut has become a cult favorite among elite women.

NOTE: SwimSwam is independently owned and operated. We are not owned by a nonprofit, governing body, or a retail company. SwimSwam is partners with most—but not all—brands we review. If you order via the affiliate links in this post, you help support our mission of unbiased, athlete-first journalistic swim coverage. Thank you for your support.

Whether you’re just starting out or heading into your tenth straight week of doubles, these suits are built for the work. Pick your favorite, get in the water, and put in the laps.