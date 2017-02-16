2017 Women’s ACC Championships: NC State Setting Up Team Title

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16
- Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Live on ACC Network Extra 6 – 8:30PM
Behind huge performances in the 200 back and 100 free to start this morning’s session, the NC State Wolfpack paved the way to take home the 2017 Women’s ACC Swimming and Diving title tonight. The Wolfpack have twice as many swimming A-finalists as the Cavaliers, and although Virginia has a near-guarantee victory in the 1650 from Leah Smith, the overall points spread in the event is expected to be a split or favor NC State.
NC State is carrying a 26.5-point lead into the final session, and is expected to gain another ~30 points tonight (not including the 1650 or 10-meter platform), and is definitely favored over UVA in the 400 freestyle relay. However, there’s hope for Virginia; the Cavaliers have more opportunities to move up tonight (including a potential 1-2 finish in the 200 fly, and three swimmers seeded in the bottom-half of the B-final in the 100 free), and should pick up 15-20 points on NC State in diving.
In addition, keep an eye on Louisville. While they’re in for an uphill battle (the Cardinals are 100 points back from the Wolfpack), they’re on track to lead the session in scoring tonight, and also have the top-seeded diver after prelims. Whatever the outcome, there’s no doubt tonight will be a wild session, with Virginia’s nine-year ACC win streak on the line.
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)
|(Ups/Downs)
|200 back
|100 free
|200 breast
|200 fly
|Total
|Prelims point estimate
|Current point total
|TOTAL point estimate*
|Louisville
|1/1/0
|2/1/1
|3/1/0
|2/0/2
|8/3/3
|265.125
|674.5
|939.625
|NC State
|3/0/0
|4/1/0
|1/0/1
|0/1/0
|8/2/1
|241.125
|776.5
|1017.625
|North Carolina
|1/2/1
|2/0/1
|0/2/0
|2/1/0
|5/5/2
|212.375
|665
|877.375
|Virginia
|0/0/0
|0/4/1
|2/1/1
|2/1/0
|4/6/2
|201.25
|750
|951.25
|Virginia Tech
|2/2/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/2
|1/0/1
|3/3/4
|140.375
|485
|625.375
|Notre Dame
|1/2/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|1/1/1
|2/5/3
|139.375
|428.5
|567.875
|Georgia Tech
|0/0/3
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/2
|0/3/6
|72
|256
|328
|Duke
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/2/1
|0/3/4
|62.75
|513.5
|576.25
|Florida State
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|1/1/1
|0/0/1
|1/1/4
|59.125
|457.5
|516.625
|Pittsburgh
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/0
|1/0/2
|35.125
|294
|329.125
|Miami
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|19.375
|294.5
|313.875
|Boston College
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0
|122
|122
*Does not include diving, 1650, or 400 free relay
