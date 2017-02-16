2017 SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
  • Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video

The 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will continue this morning with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, and men’s 3-meter diving prelims. U.S. Olympians Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland will headline the 400 IM this morning. The men’s 100 fly will feature a showdown between Florida’s Caeleb Dressel and Missouri’s Andrew Sansoucie, who are currently tied with the fastest time in the nation this season, while the women’s version of that race will feature Texas A&M’s 500 free champ Sarah Gibson. In the 200 free, Florida freshman Maxime Rooney will get a chance to put up some fast individual times after his fast 1:31 split on the 800 free relay earlier in the meet.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

1. Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M, 4:05.98

2. Emma Barksdale, South Carolina, 4:08.28

3. Bethany Galat, Texas A&M, 4:08.33

4. Meghan Small, Tennessee, 4:08.42

5. Emily Cameron, Georgia, 4:08.65

6. Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, 4:08.72

7. Sharli Brady, Missouri, 4:08.80

8. Mia Nonnenberg, Alabama, 4:08.85

MEN’S 400 IM

dmswim

Eight women go 4:08 in the 400 IM this morning. Besides being super fast, that’s a really tight event considering only 40 women swam the race. Twenty percent of entrants went 4:08.

29 minutes 14 seconds ago
