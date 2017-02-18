2017 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video

The 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will come to a close tonight, as we’re get ready for the final night of action in Knoxville, Tennessee. Swimmers will compete in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay, while the men’s divers will compete in the platform finals. Auburn and Alabama are closely matched in the men’s team battle for 3rd. Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri are still pretty close together, so the teams will all be battling for a top 5 spot behind Texas A&M and Georgia, who sealed the deal this morning to take 1st and 2nd respectively.

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel will chase his own SEC Meet Record and Nathan Adrian’s Pool Record in the 100 free. The Kentucky women’s backstroke group, led by freshman Asia Seidt and reigning NCAA champ Danielle Galyer, will attemp a podium sweep in the 200 back, but Missouri’s Hannah Stevens and Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton are big title threats. The men’s 200 breast is another one of the top races to watch tonight, with Auburn’s defending SEC champ Michael Duderstadt, Missouri’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl, Alabama’s Anton McKee, and South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen contending.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:53.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 16:30.59

MEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 14:44.43

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 15:30.39

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.29

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:15.78

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:17.11

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY