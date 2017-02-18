2017 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video
The 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will come to a close tonight, as we’re get ready for the final night of action in Knoxville, Tennessee. Swimmers will compete in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay, while the men’s divers will compete in the platform finals. Auburn and Alabama are closely matched in the men’s team battle for 3rd. Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri are still pretty close together, so the teams will all be battling for a top 5 spot behind Texas A&M and Georgia, who sealed the deal this morning to take 1st and 2nd respectively.
Florida’s Caeleb Dressel will chase his own SEC Meet Record and Nathan Adrian’s Pool Record in the 100 free. The Kentucky women’s backstroke group, led by freshman Asia Seidt and reigning NCAA champ Danielle Galyer, will attemp a podium sweep in the 200 back, but Missouri’s Hannah Stevens and Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton are big title threats. The men’s 200 breast is another one of the top races to watch tonight, with Auburn’s defending SEC champ Michael Duderstadt, Missouri’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl, Alabama’s Anton McKee, and South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen contending.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:53.50
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 16:30.59
MEN’S 1650 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 14:44.43
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 15:30.39
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19
MEN’S 200 BACK
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99
MEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.29
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79
MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:15.78
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:17.11
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:52.45
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:53.68
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "2017 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap"
Great swim from Ashley Neidigh — and an even better reaction.
Congrats to her (and i’d imagine a very proud and happy big sister)
Only replays
There appears to be no working link at ESPN. Can anyone else confirm please? Thanks