Caeleb Dressel Splits 40.20 on Florida’s Meet-Closing 400 Free Relay

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Caeleb Dressel has had a lot of heroic relay splits this week in a lot of tight spots (17.90 on the 200 medley, 17.86 on the 200 free relay,40.43 on the 400 free relay), and in each of those swims he had to make up ground on the competition for eventual Florida wins.

But in the meet’s final relay, he swam 3rd for the Gators, and actually hit the water in first place, and had about four-tenths’ worth of clean water when he left the block.

He took advantage of that to split 40.20 en route to another Gator relay swim, passing off to Jan Switkowski who held the team’s massive 2+ second lead.

While difficult to confirm for sure, we believe that swim to be the fastest 100 yard freestyle ever swum off a relay split, surpassing Vlad Morozov’s 40.28 anchoring USC’s title-winning 400 free relay at the 2013 NCAA Championships; and Nathan Adrian’s 40.23 from 2009 anchoring Cal’s 400 medley relay.

Last season, when Dressel swam the fastest-ever flat-start in the 100 free of 40.46 (three tenths faster than Morozov did three years earlier), he led off Florida’s 400 free relay and swam breaststroke on their medley relay.