Caeleb Dressel Splits 40.20 on Florida’s Meet-Closing 400 Free Relay

  6 Braden Keith | February 18th, 2017 | College, News, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel has had a lot of heroic relay splits this week in a lot of tight spots (17.90 on the 200 medley, 17.86 on the 200 free relay,40.43 on the 400 free relay), and in each of those swims he had to make up ground on the competition for eventual Florida wins.

But in the meet’s final relay, he swam 3rd for the Gators, and actually hit the water in first place, and had about four-tenths’ worth of clean water when he left the block.

He took advantage of that to split 40.20 en route to another Gator relay swim, passing off to Jan Switkowski who held the team’s massive 2+ second lead.

While difficult to confirm for sure, we believe that swim to be the fastest 100 yard freestyle ever swum off a relay split, surpassing Vlad Morozov’s 40.28 anchoring USC’s title-winning 400 free relay at the 2013 NCAA Championships; and Nathan Adrian’s 40.23 from 2009 anchoring Cal’s 400 medley relay.

Last season, when Dressel swam the fastest-ever flat-start in the 100 free of 40.46 (three tenths faster than Morozov did three years earlier), he led off Florida’s 400 free relay and swam breaststroke on their medley relay.

Stinky

Can’t wait for NCAAs to see that 39.

7 minutes 54 seconds ago
OslinFan6

Connor Oslin

21 minutes 55 seconds ago
Onii-chan

40.2! The polls are in, and Dressel-sama is on track to win the Best Girl of 2017 award! Dressel-sama plz take me as your waifu! (๑￫ܫ￩)

29 minutes 58 seconds ago
sven

I love this gimmick so much. Whoever it is, you’re doing the Lord’s work.

18 minutes 5 seconds ago
