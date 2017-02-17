2017 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Swimmers are gearing up for day 4 of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tonight’s action includes the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 400 medley relay, and women’s platform diving.

On the women’s side, Georgia’s Chelsea Britt and Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson are slated for a rematch, this time in the 200 fly. Missouri’s Hannah Stevens and Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga are closely matched in the 100 back, but Tennessee All-American Kira Toussaint will also be in the mix.

Georgia’s Chase Kalisz and Florida’s Mark Szaranek will get one final rematch in a loaded 200 fly field that also includes the Gators’ Jan Switkowski and the Bulldogs’ Gunnar Bentz and Pace Clark. Alabama teammates Connor Oslin and Luke Kaliszak will take on Georgia’s Taylor Dale in the 100 back. Auburn’s defending SEC champ Michael Duderstadt will have a showdown with Missouri’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl and Michael Chadwick, South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen, and Tennessee’s Peter Stevens in the 100 breast.

