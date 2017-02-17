Connor Oslin’s 44.7 100 Back Makes Him the 6th Fastest Performer in History

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 17th, 2017 | College, News, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alabama’s SEC champion Connor Oslin was a man on a mission when he stepped up to the plate for the men’s 100 back final at the 2017 SEC Championships. Oslin was seeking his 3rd consecutive conference title in the event, but he had teammate Luke Kaliszak and Georgia’s Taylor Dale to go up against. From start to finish, Oslin and Kaliszak were neck-and-neck, but Oslin got his hand to the wall in 44.73 to become the 6th fastest performer in history and secure his 3rd straight SEC title.

Splits Comparison: Oslin vs. Kaliszak by 50

SWIMMER 1ST 50 2ND 50 FINAL TIME
Connor Oslin 21.48 23.25 44.73
Luke Kaliszak 21.34 23.69 45.03

Splits Comparison: Oslin vs. Kaliszak by 25

SWIMMER 1ST 25 2ND 25 3RD 25 4TH 25 FINAL TIME
Connor Oslin 10.43 11.05 11.63 11.62 44.73
Luke Kaliszak 10.25 11.09 11.78 11.91 45.03

Oslin’s time lands him just a hundredth shy of the all-time top 5, as Ben Hesen sits 5th with a 44.72 from 2008. The only other man currently in the NCAA to have gone faster is Cal’s Ryan Murphy, who set the American Record at 43.49 last season.

