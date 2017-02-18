2017 SEC Championships: Rooney Scratches 100 Free on Day 5

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
The final day of prelims of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will take place this morning. Today’s prelims lineup includes the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 1650 free, and men’s platform diving.
Most of the scratches for day 5 weren’t a surprise since they came from swimmers who had already swum 3 events individually. One of the more interesting ones came from Florida’s Maxime Rooney, who scratched out of the 100 free in favor of the 200 back earlier in the session.
Notable Day 5 Scratches
- Women’s 200 Back: #13 Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M), #14 Kira Toussaint (Tennessee), #21 Zoe Thatcher (Auburn)
- Men’s 200 Back: #7 Jan Switkowski (Florida), #17 Brandon Goldman (LSU), #22 Anthony Ashley (Missouri), #23 Dakota Mahaffey (Florida)
- Women’s 100 Free: #5 Sarah Gibson (Texas A&M), #16 Haley Hynes (Missouri), #21 Laura Norman (Texas A&M)
- Men’s 100 Free: #13 Maxime Rooney (Florida), #16 Hugo Morris (Auburn), #19 Javier Acevedo (Georgia)
- Women’s 200 Breast: #5 Katharine Ross (Missouri),
- Men’s 200 Breast: #3 Chase Kalisz (Georgia), #15 Bryar Long (Auburn), #16 Marco Guarente (Florida), #24 Stanley Wu (Florida)
- Women’s 1650 Free: #21 Taylor Worrell (South Carolina)
- Men’s 1650 Free: #20 Grant Schenk (Auburn), #22 Ludo Boscaino (Florida), #24 Naza Boscaino (Florida)
Rooney 200 back instead of 100 free
🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄
I know it’s all about the team in college swimming but please, he’s a freestyler! 😥