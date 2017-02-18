2017 SEC Championships: Rooney Scratches 100 Free on Day 5

  1 Lauren Neidigh | February 18th, 2017 | College, News, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of prelims of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will take place this morning. Today’s prelims lineup includes the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 1650 free, and men’s platform diving.

Most of the scratches for day 5 weren’t a surprise since they came from swimmers who had already swum 3 events individually. One of the more interesting ones came from Florida’s Maxime Rooney, who scratched out of the 100 free in favor of the 200 back earlier in the session.

Notable Day 5 Scratches

bobo gigi

Rooney 200 back instead of 100 free
🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄
I know it’s all about the team in college swimming but please, he’s a freestyler! 😥

25 seconds ago
