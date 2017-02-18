2017 SEC Championships: Rooney Scratches 100 Free on Day 5

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

The final day of prelims of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will take place this morning. Today’s prelims lineup includes the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 1650 free, and men’s platform diving.

Most of the scratches for day 5 weren’t a surprise since they came from swimmers who had already swum 3 events individually. One of the more interesting ones came from Florida’s Maxime Rooney, who scratched out of the 100 free in favor of the 200 back earlier in the session.

Notable Day 5 Scratches