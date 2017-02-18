Teen Phenom Rikako Ikee Lowers Own 50 Free National Record/WJR

2017 KONAMI OPEN
- Saturday, February 18th – Sunday, February 19th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Prelims at 9am local (7pm previous night EST)/Finals at 6pm local (4am EST)
- Meet Site
- Start Lists/Results (in Japanese)
Another swim, another Japanese National Record for teen phenom Rikako Ikee. While competing at the 2017 Konami Open at Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo today, the 16-year-old lowered her own personal best 50m freestyle time by .19 to notch not only a new national mark, but also an even lower World Junior Record.
Headed into today’s meet, Ikee’s previous record stood at the 24.67 she nabbed at the 2016 Japanese National Sports Festival at the Morioka Municipal Pool. That performance itself had lowered the teen’s own Japanese National Record, which previously stood at 24.74 from the 2016 version of the Konami Open. Today in Tokyo, however, Ikee scored a new record-setting time of 24.48 to re-write the history books once again. At just 16 years of age, Ikee holds her nation’s national LCM records across the 50m/100m/200m freestyle and 50m/100m butterfly events.
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE
SJOSTROM
24.01
|2
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|24.67
|09/09
|3
|Menghui
ZHU
|CHN
|24.91
|11/18
|4
|Silvia
DI PIETRO
|ITA
|24.95
|01/28
|5
|Xiang
LIU
|CHN
|25.01
|11/18
Also today’s final session, Ikee notched a new competition record in the women’s 100m butterfly, checking in with a swift 57.55. That comfortably overtook her own meet record from last year of 58.86 and also sits as the teen’s 2nd fastest outing this season. Her 57.46 100m butterfly from the 10th Asian Swimming Championships last November still rests as the 2nd fastest time in the world this season.
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY
SJOSTROM
57.12
|2
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|57.46
|11/19
|3
|Seheon
AN
|KOR
|57.60
|12/16
|4
|Natsumi
HOSHI
|JPN
|58.23
|09/09
|5
|Emma
McKEON
|AUS
|58.41
|01/21
For the men, Daiya Seto stood out from the competition in one of his signature events, the men’s 400m IM. Dominating the race, as per his usual, Seto came away with the gold in a mark of 4:11.37. That’s just off his own season-best of 4:10.17 from last November, a time which still ranks as #1 in the world.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 400 IM
SETO
4.10.17
|2
|Takatoshi
GUNJI
|JPN
|4.12.59
|09/03
|3
|Keita
SUNAMA
|JPN
|4.15.08
|09/03
|4
|Shun
WANG
|CHN
|4.15.10
|11/17
|5
|Kouhei
TSUMURA
|JPN
|4.15.14
|09/03
Newly-minted 200m breaststroke world record holder Ippei Watanabe was slated to make an appearance at the meet, however, he was absent from that particular event here in Tokyo. In his absence, Yasuhiro Koseki took advantage of the opportunity, racing his way to gold in 2:11.14.
24.48 at 16.
Ok. What a talent!
She’s programmed to win the 50 free, the 100 free and the 100 fly in Tokyo.
How will she handle the pressure at home?
She will dominate at Tokyo