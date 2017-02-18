WATCH: Dressel Anchors in 40.43 to Help Florida Win 400 Medley Relay

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel has been a huge piece of the Florida Gators’ relays at the 2017 SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee this week, pulling the Gators from behind in each of his roles to help them sweep all 4 relys that have been contested so far. Friday night’s 400 medley relay was no exception, as Dressel flipped in 18.91 en route to a 40.43 freestyle split to bring it home for Florida.

Check out a video of the race below, courtesy of Texas A&M’s YouTube channel.

Florida was in 5th place heading into the freestyle leg, but Dressel wasn’t about to let the Gators go down without a fight. He quickly caught up with his 18.91 to the feet at the 50 yard mark. Missouri’s Michael Chadwick kept it extremely close with a 41.13 split, but Dressel’s 40.43 split was enough to give the Gators the win.