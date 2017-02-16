2017 Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Up/Down Report

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Live Stream via Big Ten Network

Building off their record-setting performance in the 800 free relay last night, the Michigan Wolverines put together a strong Thursday morning session that included three A-finalists in the 500 freestyle, including Big Ten record holder G Ryan. Neck-and-neck with the Wolverines are the Indiana Hoosiers, who placed six swimmers in the top 16 of the 200 IM, with superstar Lilly King holding the top seed after prelims. Wisconsin is also within striking distance, behind the star power of Cierra Runge and Chase Kinney.

Minnesota and Ohio State are looking to stay within striking distance of the top two teams. The Buckeyes have plenty of star power, but may have a hard time competing for a team title without the same depth. Minnesota is coming off a great session last night that included a Big Ten record in the 200 medley relay, and will also benefit more than any other squad on the boards; the Golden Gophers have three divers in tonight’s A-final.

(Ups/Mids/Downs) 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Diving Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate Michigan 3/0/0 2/1/1 1/1/1 0/2/1 6/4/3 228.125 114 342.125 Indiana 0/2/2 2/4/0 0/1/2 2/0/0 4/7/4 225.25 108 333.25 Wisconsin 2/1/2 1/2/0 2/1/0 0/0/2 5/4/4 206.875 110 316.875 Minnesota 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/1/1 3/1/0 4/3/3 161.625 118 279.625 Ohio State 1/2/1 1/0/0 1/3/0 0/0/0 3/5/1 156 102 258 Northwestern 1/0/0 1/0/0 1/1/0 1/0/0 4/1/0 118.25 80 198.25 Purdue 1/0/1 0/0/4 0/0/2 0/2/0 1/2/7 87.75 92 179.75 Penn State 0/2/2 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/2/3 69.25 74 143.25 Iowa 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/1/2 49.875 78 127.875 Rutgers 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/1/1 1/1/2 49.875 74 123.875 Nebraska 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/1/1 45.25 74 119.25 Michigan State 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 1/0/2 35.125 58 93.125 Illinois 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 14.75 74 88.75



Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)*Does not include tonight’s 400 medley relay