2017 Ivy Women Day 2 Up/Mid/Down Report: Harvard, Yale Soar Ahead

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Harvard and Yale dominated Day Two prelims at the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Championships. After breaking two Championships records on Wednesday night, Yale came in Thursday morning with an 18-point lead over second-place Harvard. The Bulldogs landed 6 swimmers and 4 divers in A finals, while the Crimson loaded up with 8 swimmers and 4 divers in A finals. Leading the charge for Yale were Destiny Nelson, who posted the top time in the 200 IM with 1:59.05, and sprinters Bella Hindley (22.40) and Kina Zhou (22.71), who led the qualifiers in the 50 free. Harvard placed four swimmers in the A final of the 200 IM (Meagan Popp, Sonia Wang, Geordie Enoch, and Daniela Johnson) and three in the 50 free (Mike Dahlke, Gabby Sims, and Mei Lynn Colby). Additionally, both Harvard and Yale shut the door on the competition in 1 meter diving, earning all eight slots in the championship final.

Penn took three of the top 8 spots in the A final of the 500 free, typically the Quakers’ most successful event. Double-defending champion Virginia Burns led the way with a morning swim of 4:43.52. She was followed by teammate Madison Visco, then by Cailley Silbert of Yale.

Based on point projections for the four-day meet, Princeton should overtake Brown and move into third by the end the day. Cornell outscored its psych sheet seeding by 35 points on Day Two and is challenging Columbia in a tight battle for sixth place. No divers, and a costly relay DQ on Day One, may have cost Penn its perennial spot at number 4 this year.

Ups/Mids/Downs 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving TOTAL Prelims Point Estimate Current Point Total D3/D4 Estimate Final Point Estimate Brown 1/0/2 0/1/1 0/2/4 0/2/0 1/5/7 172 108 701 981 Columbia 0/1/0 1/0/2 1/2/1 0/1/1 2/4/4 160 100 335 595 Cornell 0/0/3 0/2/0 1/1/0 0/0/3 1/3/6 150 94 352 596 Dartmouth 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 64 90 143 297 Harvard 1/2/0 4/0/1 3/1/0 4/2/0 12/5/1 439 110 1057 1606 Penn 3/2/2 0/0/2 0/2/1 0/0/0 3/4/5 233 48 664 945 Princeton 1/1/1 1/2/2 1/0/1 0/2/3 3/5/7 224 106 729 1059 Yale 2/1/0 2/3/0 2/0/1 4/1/0 10/5/1 420 128 1191 1739

Note: “Ups” refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; “Mids” refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and “Downs” refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).