2017 Ivy Women Day 4 Up/Mid/Down Report: It’s Yale’s For the Taking

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Four Prelims

It continues to be a two-team race on the final day of competition at the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, with both teams placing nearly double the number of swimmers and divers in A finals vis-à-vis the rest of the field. But Yale hasn’t let anything stand in its way as the Bulldogs forge ahead toward their first Ivy title in 20 years.

Yale’s Destiny Nelson (1:55.95), Heidi VanderWel (1:56.71) and Olivia Jameson (1:57.76) led the field in the 200 back and will occupy the middle lanes in tonight’s final. Their teammates Bella Hindley (49.07) and Kina Zhou (49.36) were the top qualifiers in the 100 free, coming in just ahead of Harvard’s Miki Dahlke (49.43).

Harvard’s Meagan Popp, runner-up in the 100 breast, had the fastest morning swim in the 200 breast with 2:13.79. Yale freshman Cha O’Leary, who beat Popp in the 100 breast, was second with 2:14.08. Her Bulldog teammate Paulina Kaminski was third in 2:14.71.

Harvard’s Brittany Usinger (1:587.96) and Sonia Wang (1:58.43) put up the top times of the morning in the 200 fly; top-seeded Syndey Hirschi of Yale was third with 1:58.87, just ahead of Princeton’s Joanna Curry (1:59.08).

In 3-meter diving, Yale and Harvard each have three in the A final, while Princeton has two.

Ups/Mids/Downs 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3m Diving TOTAL Prelims Point Estimate Current Point Total Final Point Estimate Yale 3/0/1 3/2/0 2/0/0 2/2/0 3/3/0 15/7/1 605 1103 1708 Harvard 2/1/0 2/1/0 3/0/0 2/2/0 3/2/0 15/6/0 541 1036 1577 Princeton 1/2/2 0/1/1 0/2/0 3/0/3 2/2/1 7/8/8 369 662 1031 Penn 1/1/0 0/1/3 2/2/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 5/8/6 321 655 976 Brown 1/1/1 1/2/1 1/1/1 0/2/1 0/0/3 4/7/7 282 597 879 Cornell 0/2/1 1/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/0/2 1/6/6 191 441 632 Columbia 0/1/2 1/0/3 0/2/1 0/1/2 0/1/0 1/5/10 184 487.5 671.5 Dartmouth 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/3 0/0/1 0/0/2 0/1/8 90 250 340

Note: “Ups” refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; “Mids” refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and “Downs” refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).