2017 Ivy Women Day 3 Up/Mid/Down Report: Yale Steamrolling Ahead

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Three Prelims

Yale’s astounding 16 A finalists and 7 B/C finalists should combine to take the Bulldogs past Harvard on Day Three of the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Championships, but the two teams have no other competition than each other for the conference crown this year. Princeton has settled nicely into third without much challenge, while Penn had a solid showing in prelims and seems to have overtaken Brown for fourth.

Yale’s Destiny Nelson (4:15.32) and Sydney Hirschi (4:17.36) led the qualifiers for tonight’s 400 IM final. Currie Murch Elliot broke her own Cornell school record with 4:17.58 to qualify third. Yale has three A finalists in the 100 fly, while Harvard and Princeton have two each and Penn has one. The fastest time from the morning heats belonged to Harvard’s Brittany Usinger (52.80), a new school record by nearly 8/10. Next were Yale’s Maddy Zimmerman (52.86) and Princeton’s Joanna Curry (53.79).

Harvard freshman Miki Dahlke set the pace in the 200 free with the top morning swim of 1:46.30. Penn’s Virginia Burns (1:46.68) qualified second; Harvard’s Daniela Johnson (1:47.65), third. Yale freshman Cha O’Leary took down the pool record in the 100 breast with the top qualifying time of 1:00.88. Defending Ivy champion Ally Donahue of Brown was next in 1:01.92. Harvard’s Georgie Enoch qualified third in 1:01.96. Yale’s Heidi VanderWel (53.17) and Bella Hindley (54.13) led the way in the 100 back; VanderWel’s swim was a new program record. Qualifying in third through sixth positions were the Crimson’s Marissa Kominelli, Usinger, Kristina Li, and Mei Lynn Colby.

Ups/Mids/Downs 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back TOTAL Prelims Point Estimate Current Point Total D4 Estimate Final Point Estimate Yale 3/1/0 3/0/0 3/1/0 2/0/0 1/1/4 16/3/4 560 555 592 1707 Harvard 1/1/1 2/0/1 2/0/0 3/0/0 0/1/4 14/2/6 468 560.5 533 1561.5 Princeton 0/0/2 2/3/1 1/3/0 1/1/0 0/1/2 5/10/8 368 323 434 1125 Penn 1/4/0 1/2/0 1/0/2 0/2/1 0/0/3 6/12/9 407 267 300 974 Brown 1/1/1 0/2/2 1/2/2 1/0/2 4/0/4 4/8/12 315 288 335 938 Columbia 1/0/2 0/1/1 0/2/0 1/2/0 0/2/3 2/6/8 197 270.5 153 620.5 Cornell 1/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/3 0/3/1 0/2/4 1/6/8 188 226 158 572 Dartmouth 0/0/2 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/3 3/1/3 0/1/11 82 156 81 319

Note: “Ups” refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; “Mids” refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and “Downs” refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).